VirtualBench 17.0 Readme

May 2017

This file contains important information about VirtualBench 17.0, including any system requirements and supported devices for the application and the driver software. VirtualBench 17.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2017.

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Driver Version Naming Changes

Devices Supported in VirtualBench

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

VirtualBench supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

The following table lists the NI application software versions, including service packs, supported by VirtualBench.

NI Application Software Versions Supported by VirtualBench LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

The following table lists the programming languages and Microsoft Visual Studio versions supported by this version of VirtualBench.

Programming Language Visual Studio Versions Supported by VirtualBench ANSI C 2003, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2015

VirtualBench 16.0 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, VirtualBench drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. VirtualBench 16.0 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use VirtualBench 16.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing VirtualBench 16.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

This version of VirtualBench adds support for LabVIEW 2017.

Note For additional information on features in Windows versus iOS, refer to the VirtualBench Features for Windows Application and iPad App. For more information on what has changed with each firmware update, refer to the VirtualBench Firmware Release Notes.

VirtualBench versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, VirtualBench 15.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2015. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is VirtualBench 1.2. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is VirtualBench 15.0.

Devices Supported in VirtualBench

The following devices are supported in VirtualBench:

NI VB-8012

NI VB-8034

NI VB-8054

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

