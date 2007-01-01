NI-FGEN 17.5 Readme

NI-FGEN is an NI instrument driver that enables you to implement frequency sweeping and hopping, waveform linking and looping, and frequency shift keying (FSK) modulation for complex measurement solutions. NI-FGEN is an interchangeable virtual instrument (IVI)–compliant instrument driver, and it features a set of operations and properties that exercise the functionality of the waveform or signal generator and includes an interactive soft front panel and examples.

NI-FGEN 17.5 has the following requirements:

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7 with all available critical updates and service packs

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW.

NI-FGEN 17.5 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

Note In 2016 NI-FGEN dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-FGEN 17.5 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-FGEN 17.5 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-FGEN 17.5, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

NI-FGEN 17.5 supports the following application software versions, including service packs. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-FGEN LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 LabVIEW Real-Time Module3 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 LabVIEW NXG 2.0 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 and later LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module3 2013 and later

3No support for PXI/PCI-5401/5411/5431 or PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators.

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the NI-FGEN .NET Class Library, the .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The NI-FGEN .NET Class Library can be used with the Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET programming languages in any Visual Studio version that can target the .NET Framework 4.0 or the .NET Framework 4.5.

To use the .NET API, you must install the the .NET class libraries or the .NET Wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

Installing NI-FGEN for LabVIEW

You can install all of your LabVIEW products—including NI-FGEN—using the LabVIEW 2017 Platform media.

To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the NI website.

Note

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue. If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Installing NI-FGEN for LabVIEW NXG

NI automates LabVIEW NXG installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

NI-FGEN no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. NI-FGEN supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

If you want to use the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately, either from ni.com/downloads or from the NI Device Drivers 2017 DVD.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Upgrading Firmware

The PXIe-5442, PXIe-5450, and PXIe-5451 have upgradeable device firmware. It is highly encouraged and may be required that you upgrade the firmware on these devices; newer firmware contains new features and important bug fixes. To update the firmware, run the Firmware Updater application for your device (54xxFirmwareUpdater_X.Y.Z.exe, where 54xx is the name of the device and X.Y.Z is the firmware version) that is installed in the Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\Drivers

iFgen\ directory or the Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\Drivers

iFgen\ directory. This application upgrades your firmware to the latest available version that works with this driver. After the application runs, you are required to power down your computer and PXI Express chassis to complete the firmware update.

NI-FGEN 17.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

The following list details the hardware models supported in NI-FGEN.

Hardware Product Supported Under Windows 10 (32-bit)/8.1 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)1 Supported Under Windows 10 (64-bit)/8.1 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)1 NI-DAQmx-Based Waveform Generators PXI/PCI-5401 X2 X2 PXI/PCI-5402 √ √ PXI-5404 √3 √3 PXI/PCI-5406 √ √ PXI/PCI-5411 X2 X2 PXI/PCI-5412 √ √ PXI/PCI-5421 √ √ PXI-5422 √ √ PXI/PCI-5431 X2 X2 PXIe–5413 √ √ PXIe–5423 √ √ PXIe–5433 √ √ PXI-5441 √ √ PXIe–5442 √ √ PXIe–5450 √ √ PXIe–5451 √ √ NI 5413, 5423, and 5433 Waveform Generators PXIe–5413 √ √ PXIe–5423 √ √ PXIe–5433 √ √ 1 MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.



2Simulating these devices is also not supported on Windows 8.1/7, using either NI-FGEN or the FGEN Soft Front Panel. Simulating a device that is not supported on your operating system results in indeterminate behavior.



3 Windows 8.1/7 support for the PXI-5404 does not include support for external calibration. Perform external calibration for the PXI-5404 on Windows XP operating systems.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-FGEN 17.5.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-FGEN. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-FGEN. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

The following items are changes in NI-FGEN 17.1 from NI-FGEN 17.0.

ID Fixed Issue 626928 Fixed an issue in which C examples failed to compile in Visual Studio 2015.

The following items are changes in NI-FGEN 16.0.1 from NI-FGEN 16.0.

ID Fixed Issue 585040 Fixed an issue in which a timeout occurred in systems with a high number of PXI modules.

Refer to the NI Signal Generators Help, accessible from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-FGEN»NI-FGEN Documentation, for information about NI-FGEN.

You can access all the installed NI-FGEN examples for LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, C, and .NET at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-FGEN»NI-FGEN Examples and online at ni.com/examples. Examples also are available online that demonstrate integrating NI waveform generators with NI toolkit software including the Modulation Toolkit. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for NI-FGEN are located in the LabVIEW XXXX\examples\instr

iFgen directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs and their descriptions:

Click the Browse tab to locate modulation examples by task at Hardware Input and Output » Modular Instruments » NI–FGEN or by directory structure at instr » niFgen .

tab to locate modulation examples by task at » » or by directory structure at » . Click the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword. For example, search for "FGEN" to locate all waveform generator examples.

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with NI-FGEN.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support

Hardware Product Supported Under Windows 10 (32-bit)/8.1 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)1 Supported Under Windows 10 (64-bit)/8.1 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)1 NI-DAQmx-Based Waveform Generators PXI/PCI-5402 √ √ PXI-5404 √2 √2 PXI/PCI-5406 √ √ PXI/PCI-5412 √ √ PXI/PCI-5421 √ √ PXI-5422 √ √ PXI-5441 √ √ PXIe–5442 √ √ PXIe–5450 √ √ PXIe–5451 √ √ NI 5413, 5423, and 5433 Waveform Generators PXIe–5413 √ √ PXIe–5423 √ √ PXIe–5433 √ √ 1 MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.



2 Windows 8.1/7 support for the PXI-5404 does not include support for external calibration. Perform external calibration for the PXI-5404 on Windows XP operating systems.

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

