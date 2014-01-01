InsightCM 3.6 Readme

September 2019

This file contains important information about the InsightCM software, including system recommendations, network requirements, a partial list of bugs fixed for InsightCM 3.5, and known issues.

Overview

System Recommendations

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Upgrading from a Previous Version

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Getting Started and Accessing the Help

Legal Information

InsightCM is a software solution for online monitoring to be used with NI monitoring hardware. In the InsightCM web application, you can configure and manage NI monitoring devices, set alarm rules, view acquired data, determine how InsightCM stores data, and more. InsightCM supports the following optional toolkits:

InsightCM Enterprise Gateway Toolkit —Enables you to export feature calculations to external data historian software.

—Enables you to export feature calculations to external data historian software. Motor Current Signature Analysis Toolkit —Enables you to acquire motor voltage and current signals and analyze the signals to monitor three-phase AC induction electric motor conditions.

—Enables you to acquire motor voltage and current signals and analyze the signals to monitor three-phase AC induction electric motor conditions. Electromagnetic Signature Analysis Toolkit —Enables you to perform sweeps of radio frequencies to detect spikes that indicate equipment failures.

—Enables you to perform sweeps of radio frequencies to detect spikes that indicate equipment failures. Thermal Imaging Toolkit—Enables you to collect temperature data from thermal cameras.

The following sections describe the recommended specifications for the InsightCM Server.

InsightCM Server

Note National Instruments recommends using solid state drives to improve disk throughput.

Systems with fewer than

10 NI Monitoring Devices Systems with fewer than

50 NI Monitoring Devices Systems with more than

50 NI Monitoring Devices Windows 10 64-bit Professional 1 or Windows 7 64-bit Professional Service Pack 1 2

or Windows 7 64-bit Professional Service Pack 1 2.2 GHz, 4-core processor

16 GB RAM

One physical hard drive for OS, program installation, and storing data files—At least 500 GB disk space Windows Server 2016 or 2012 R2 3

2.2 GHz, 8-core processor

16 GB RAM

Two physical hard drives: For OS and program installation —At least 250 GB disk space For storing data files —At least 1 TB disk space

Windows Server 2016 or 2012 R2 3

3 GHz, 16-core processor

32 GB RAM

Two physical hard drives: For OS and program installation —At least 250 GB disk space For storing data files —At least 2 TB disk space

Note If you use the InsightCM Server Enterprise Gateway Toolkit add-on with OSIsoft PI System software, you must install the OSIsoft PI Asset Framework (AF) Client.



1Some InsightCM features are not available in Windows 10. Refer to ni.com for more information.



2NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.



3NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

Network Requirements

Refer to ni.com for instructions and a list of network communication ports that InsightCM Server requires you to open.

InsightCM Web Application

NI recommends you use the following browsers and screen resolution to access the InsightCM web application:

The latest version of one of the following web browsers: Google Chrome Microsoft Edge

Screen resolution of 1366x768 pixels or higher

Refer to Installing InsightCM.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

To see what new features are available in InsightCM 3.6, visit ni.com/manuals.

Refer to the NI InsightCM Upgrade Process.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in InsightCM.

You can access a list of IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in InsightCM on the NI website. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of InsightCM. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

For setup tasks required to connect NI Monitoring Devices to InsightCM and start acquiring and viewing data, refer to Setting up Equipment Assets.

For information about the InsightCM system, refer to the InsightCM Manual by clicking the Help button in the top-right corner of the InsightCM web application.

