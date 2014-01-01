InsightCM 3.5 Readme

July 2019
This file contains important information about the InsightCM software, including system recommendations, network requirements, a partial list of bugs fixed for InsightCM 3.5, and known issues.
InsightCM is a software solution for online monitoring to be used with NI monitoring hardware. In the InsightCM web application, you can configure and manage NI monitoring devices, set alarm rules, view acquired data, determine how InsightCM stores data, and more. InsightCM supports the following optional toolkits:
The following sections describe the recommended specifications for the InsightCM Server.
|Note National Instruments recommends using solid state drives to improve disk throughput.
|Systems with fewer than
10 NI Monitoring Devices
|Systems with fewer than
50 NI Monitoring Devices
|Systems with more than
50 NI Monitoring Devices
|
|
|
|
Note If you use the InsightCM Server Enterprise Gateway Toolkit add-on with OSIsoft PI System software, you must install the OSIsoft PI Asset Framework (AF) Client.
The InsightCM Server has the following network requirements:
|Port
|Type
|Description
|Details
|82*
|TCP (inbound)
|HTTP Web Application
|Not required if enabling connection to the web application via SSL.
|482*
|TCP (inbound)
|HTTPS Web Application
|Only required if enabling connection to the web application via SSL.
|5353
|UDP (inbound)
|InsightCM Device Communication
|Used to find devices on the server's subnet; only affects the "Browse" button functionality when adding devices.
|5672
|TCP (inbound)
|InsightCM Internal Service Communication
|Only necessary if using the SDK to communicate with the server from another device.
|6343**
|TCP (inbound)
|InsightCM Device Communication
|Required for communication to monitoring devices.
|8002
|TCP (outbound)
|InsightCM Device Communication
|Required for communication to monitoring devices.
|49580**
|TPC (outbound)
|InsightCM OPC Historian Communication
|Only necessary if using the OPC UA Server that comes with InsightCM Enterprise Gateway Toolkit.
|3580
|TCP (outbound)
|Application Image Deployment
|Used to deploy software updates to InsightCM devices.
|80
|TCP (outbound)
|Application Image Deployment
|Used to deploy software updates to InsightCM devices.
**Configurable through InsightCM
NI recommends you use the following browsers and screen resolution to access the InsightCM web application:
|Note Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code USBGuideSpec for the USB flash drive user guide and specifications.
Complete the following steps to configure the device transceiver settings so that devices can reliably communicate with InsightCM Server:
|Note Do not use the default localhost value as the hostname for the server. Select the address that best suits your use case based on the criteria listed.
Complete the following steps if you want to switch to metric units:
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
Refer to the NI InsightCM Upgrade Process.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in InsightCM.
You can access a list of IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in InsightCM on the NI website. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of InsightCM. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
For setup tasks required to connect NI Monitoring Devices to InsightCM and start acquiring and viewing data, refer to Setting up Equipment Assets.
Refer to the InsightCM Manual by clicking the Help button in the top-right corner of the InsightCM web application for information about the InsightCM system.
