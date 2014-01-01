InsightCM 3.5 Readme

July 2019

This file contains important information about the InsightCM software, including system recommendations, network requirements, a partial list of bugs fixed for InsightCM 3.5, and known issues.

InsightCM is a software solution for online monitoring to be used with NI monitoring hardware. In the InsightCM web application, you can configure and manage NI monitoring devices, set alarm rules, view acquired data, determine how InsightCM stores data, and more. InsightCM supports the following optional toolkits:

InsightCM Enterprise Gateway Toolkit —Enables you to export feature calculations to external data historian software.

—Enables you to export feature calculations to external data historian software. Motor Current Signature Analysis Toolkit —Enables you to acquire motor voltage and current signals and analyze the signals to monitor three-phase AC induction electric motor conditions.

—Enables you to acquire motor voltage and current signals and analyze the signals to monitor three-phase AC induction electric motor conditions. Electromagnetic Signature Analysis Toolkit —Enables you to perform sweeps of radio frequencies to detect spikes that indicate equipment failures.

—Enables you to perform sweeps of radio frequencies to detect spikes that indicate equipment failures. Thermal Imaging Toolkit—Enables you to collect temperature data from thermal cameras.

The following sections describe the recommended specifications for the InsightCM Server.

InsightCM Server

Note National Instruments recommends using solid state drives to improve disk throughput.

Systems with fewer than

10 NI Monitoring Devices Systems with fewer than

50 NI Monitoring Devices Systems with more than

50 NI Monitoring Devices Windows 10 64-bit Professional or Windows 7 64-bit Professional Service Pack 1 1

2.2 GHz, 4-core processor

16 GB RAM

One physical hard drive for OS, program installation, and storing data files—At least 500 GB disk space Windows Server 2016 or 2012 R2 2

2.2 GHz, 8-core processor

16 GB RAM

Two physical hard drives: For OS and program installation —At least 250 GB disk space For storing data files —At least 1 TB disk space

Windows Server 2016 or 2012 R2 2

3 GHz, 16-core processor

32 GB RAM

Two physical hard drives: For OS and program installation —At least 250 GB disk space For storing data files —At least 2 TB disk space

Note If you use the InsightCM Server Enterprise Gateway Toolkit add-on with OSIsoft PI System software, you must install the OSIsoft PI Asset Framework (AF) Client.



1 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.



2 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

Network Requirements

The InsightCM Server has the following network requirements:

Use Windows Firewall Inbound and Outbound rules to open the following ports: Port Type Description Details 82* TCP (inbound) HTTP Web Application Not required if enabling connection to the web application via SSL. 482* TCP (inbound) HTTPS Web Application Only required if enabling connection to the web application via SSL. 5353 UDP (inbound) InsightCM Device Communication Used to find devices on the server's subnet; only affects the "Browse" button functionality when adding devices. 5672 TCP (inbound) InsightCM Internal Service Communication Only necessary if using the SDK to communicate with the server from another device. 6343** TCP (inbound) InsightCM Device Communication Required for communication to monitoring devices. 8002 TCP (outbound) InsightCM Device Communication Required for communication to monitoring devices. 49580** TPC (outbound) InsightCM OPC Historian Communication Only necessary if using the OPC UA Server that comes with InsightCM Enterprise Gateway Toolkit. 3580 TCP (outbound) Application Image Deployment Used to deploy software updates to InsightCM devices. 80 TCP (outbound) Application Image Deployment Used to deploy software updates to InsightCM devices. * Configurable through IIS (Internet Information Services)

Configurable through IIS (Internet Information Services) **Configurable through InsightCM Use Windows Firewall Inbound and Outbound rules to allow the following programs to communicate: lkads.exe , installed at C:\Windows\SysWOW64



InsightCM Web Application

NI recommends you use the following browsers and screen resolution to access the InsightCM web application:

The latest version of one of the following web browsers: Google Chrome Microsoft Edge

Screen resolution of 1366x768 pixels or higher

Instructions for Offline Installation Navigate to ni.com/downloads and click NI Software Products . Search for and select InsightCM . Click the version type you need. Download the offline installer of InsightCM. Save the zip file to a media device, such as a USB drive. Unzip the file within the USB drive. Insert the USB drive with the offline installer of InsightCM to the server machine. Note Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code USBGuideSpec for the USB flash drive user guide and specifications.

Run install.exe as administrator.

as administrator. Follow the installer prompts, enter any required information, and activate if prompted. When prompted to reboot, log into the same Windows account you used to run the installer. Allow several minutes for the post installation batch script to run after reboot.

Configuring the Transceiver Settings Complete the following steps to configure the device transceiver settings so that devices can reliably communicate with InsightCM Server: In a web browser, launch the InsightCM web application by navigating to the following URL on any computer or device on the same network as the server machine, http://serverIpAddress:82 or http://serverDNSHostname:82 . Log in with the default username ( admin ) and password (blank). Click the Navigation menu on the top right side of the page and choose Options . In the Options dialog box, click the Transceiver section under the Server Settings category to the left. Click the Alternate IP Address button in the window to the right. In the Alternate IP Address dialog box that displays, you can see all the possible addresses for your server. Copy the address that you want to use as your hostname: If your server has a static IP address or you don't expect your server IP address to change, copy the IP address to use as the hostname. If you are using a DNS server on your network and you expect your server IP address to change, copy the fully qualified server name to use as the hostname. The server name dynamically links to the server IP address even if it changes. However, using the server name is less reliable than using the IP address. Only use this option in cases where using the IP address is impractical. Note Do not use the default localhost value as the hostname for the server. Select the address that best suits your use case based on the criteria listed. Paste the address that you copied in the previous step into the Hostname field. If you want the transceiver to use the address that you specified in the Hostname field rather than the default IP address to locate the server, disable the Use IP Address checkbox. When you save the server settings, the Transceiver field value automatically updates to match the Hostname field value. Click OK to save the settings. InsightCM prompts you to restart InsightCM services to apply the change. After you save the new server settings, reset the connection to all devices so the server sends the updated connection information files to the devices.

Configuring Measurement Type Units to Metric Complete the following steps if you want to switch to metric units: Open a command prompt on your server machine and change to the "<InstallDrive>:\Program Files\National Instruments\InsightCM Server 3.0\" directory. Run InsightCMConsole.exe importdefinition -t unit -f "<InstallDrive>:\Program Files\National Instruments\InsightCM Server 3.0\Definitions\UnitDefinitions\MetricUnits.json" . Check that the command prompt reports "Success:" . Run "InsightCMConsole.exe exportdefinition -t asset -n < sensor name > -o < full path to output definition file >" . Open the definition file using a text editor. Find the property definition where the key value is Unit and change the value of DefaultValue to the appropriate metric unit. Save the file and run InsightCMConsole.exe importdefinition -t asset -f "< full path to definition file >" . Repeat steps 4 through 7 for each sensor definition you want to update.



Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

To see what new features are available in InsightCM 3.5, visit ni.com/manuals.

Refer to the NI InsightCM Upgrade Process.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in InsightCM.

You can access a list of IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in InsightCM on the NI website. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of InsightCM. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

For setup tasks required to connect NI Monitoring Devices to InsightCM and start acquiring and viewing data, refer to Setting up Equipment Assets.

Refer to the InsightCM Manual by clicking the Help button in the top-right corner of the InsightCM web application for information about the InsightCM system.

