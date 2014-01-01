November 2017
This file contains important information about the NI InsightCM™ software, including system recommendations, network requirements, installation instructions, and known issues.
NI InsightCM is a software solution for online monitoring to be used with NI monitoring hardware. In the NI InsightCM web application, you can configure and manage NI monitoring devices, set alarm rules, view acquired data, determine how NI InsightCM stores data, and more. NI InsightCM supports the following optional toolkits:
The following sections describe the recommended specifications for NI InsightCM Server.
|Note National Instruments recommends using solid state drives to improve disk throughput.
|Systems with fewer than
10 NI Monitoring Devices
|Systems with fewer than
50 NI Monitoring Devices
|Systems with more than
50 NI Monitoring Devices
|
|
|
|
Note (Optional) If you use NI InsightCM Server Enterprise Gateway Toolkit add-on with OSIsoft PI System software, you must install the OSIsoft PI SDK.
NI InsightCM Server has the following network requirements:
|Port
|Type
|82
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|482
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|5353
|UDP (inbound)
|5672
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|6343
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|8002
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|2343
|UDP (inbound and outbound)
|6000-6010
|UDP (outbound)
|27016
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|49580
|TPC (outbound)
National Instruments recommends you use the following browsers and screen resolution to access the InsightCM web application:
Complete the following steps to install the NI InsightCM software:
|Note Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code USBGuideSpec for the USB flash drive user guide and specifications.
Complete the following steps to configure the device transceiver settings so that the device can reliably communicate with NI InsightCM Server:
|Note Do not use the default localhost value as the hostname for the server. Select the address that best suits your use case based on the criteria listed.
Complete the following steps if you want to switch to metric units:
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
On the Data Viewer page, you can choose one of the following viewers:
To collect high-resolution data, you can use burst mode on the Data Viewer page. Temporarily acquiring high-resolution data is useful for troubleshooting equipment with data that may indicate an issue. On the Device Configuration page, you can also schedule a burst data set collection to run on a device periodically so that you can compare high-resolution data over time.
You can disable auto-scaling to manually set the scale for a viewer using the Set Scale button in the viewer toolbar.
You can view phase data wrapped from -180 to 180 or 0 to 360 degrees on the bode viewer using the Settings button in the viewer toolbar.
For information about how to upgrade your NI InsightCM software from a previous version, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code InsightCMUpgrade.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI InsightCM.
You can access a list of IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI InsightCM on the NI website. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI InsightCM. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
For instructions for completing the setup tasks required to connect NI Monitoring Devices to NI InsightCM and start acquiring and viewing data, refer to Getting Started with NI Monitoring Devices and NI InsightCM, available on the NI InsightCM installation USB drive as gettingStarted_InsightCMServer.pdf.
For information about NI InsightCM and NI Monitoring Devices, refer to the NI InsightCM Configuration and Monitoring Help, accessible by clicking Help in the top-right corner of the NI InsightCM web application.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
