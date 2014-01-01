NI InsightCM™ 3.1 Readme

July 2017

This file contains important information about the NI InsightCM™ software, including system recommendations, network requirements, installation instructions, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Upgrading from a Previous Version

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Legal Information

NI InsightCM is a software solution for online monitoring to be used with NI monitoring hardware. In the NI InsightCM web application, you can configure and manage NI monitoring devices, set alarm rules, view acquired data, determine how NI InsightCM stores data, and more. NI InsightCM supports the following optional toolkits:

NI InsightCM Enterprise Gateway Toolkit —Allows you to export feature calculations to external data historian software.

—Allows you to export feature calculations to external data historian software. NI Motor Current Signature Analysis Toolkit —Allows you to acquire motor voltage and current signals and analyze the signals to monitor three-phase AC induction electric motor conditions.

—Allows you to acquire motor voltage and current signals and analyze the signals to monitor three-phase AC induction electric motor conditions. NI Electromagnetic Signature Analysis Toolkit —Allows you to perform sweeps of radio frequencies to detect spikes that indicate equipment failures.

—Allows you to perform sweeps of radio frequencies to detect spikes that indicate equipment failures. NI Thermal Imaging Toolkit—Allows you to collect temperature data from thermal cameras.

The following sections describe the recommended specifications for NI InsightCM Server.

NI InsightCM Server

Note National Instruments recommends using solid state drives to improve disk throughput.

Systems with fewer than

10 NI Monitoring Devices Systems with fewer than

50 NI Monitoring Devices Systems with more than

50 NI Monitoring Devices Windows 7 64-bit Professional Service Pack 1

2.2 GHz, 4-core processor

16 GB RAM

One physical hard drive, for OS, program installation and storing data files—At least 500 GB disk space Windows Server 2012 R2

2.2 GHz, 8-core processor

16 GB RAM

Two physical hard drives: For OS and program installation —At least 250 GB disk space For storing data files —At least 1 TB disk space

Windows Server 2012 R2

3 GHz, 16-core processor

32 GB RAM

Two physical hard drives: For OS and program installation —At least 250 GB disk space For storing data files —At least 2 TB disk space



Note (Optional) If you use NI InsightCM Server Enterprise Gateway Toolkit add-on with OSIsoft PI System software, you must install the OSIsoft PI SDK.

Network Requirements

NI InsightCM Server has the following network requirements:

The following ports must be open via Windows Firewall Inbound and Outbound rules. Port Type 82 TCP (inbound and outbound) 482 TCP (inbound and outbound) 5353 UDP (inbound) 5672 TCP (inbound and outbound) 6343 TCP (inbound and outbound) 8002 TCP (inbound and outbound) 2343 UDP (inbound and outbound) 6000-6010 UDP (outbound) 27016 TCP (inbound and outbound) 49580 TCP (outbound)

The following programs must be allowed to communicate via Windows Firewall Inbound and Outbound rules: lkads.exe , installed at C:\Windows\SysWOW64



InsightCM web application

National Instruments recommends you use the following browsers and screen resolution to access the InsightCM web application:

One of the following web browsers: Google Chrome Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer 11

Screen resolution of 1366x768 pixels or higher

Complete the following steps to install the NI InsightCM software:

Log into Windows using an Administrator account. Contact your IT department if you do not have Administrator access. Insert the NI InsightCM installation USB drive in the server machine. Note Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code USBGuideSpec for the USB flash drive user guide and specifications. Run setup.exe as administrator. Follow the installer prompts, enter any required information, and activate when prompted, if necessary. When prompted to reboot, log into the same Windows account you used to run the installer. (Optional) If you purchased the NI InsightCM Enterprise Gateway Toolkit to use with the OSIsoft PI Server, ensure the PI System Access License from OSIsoft is installed and configured on the server machine.

Configuring the Transceiver Settings

Complete the following steps to configure the device transceiver settings so that the device can reliably communicate with NI InsightCM Server:

In a web browser, launch the InsightCM web application by navigating to the following URL on any computer or device on the same network as the server machine, http://serverIpAddress:82 or http://serverDNSHostname:82 . Log in with the default username ( admin ) and password (blank). Click the Navigation menu on the top right side of the page and choose Options In the Options dialog box, click the Transceiver section under the Server Settings category to the left. Click the Alternate IP Address button in the window to the right. In the Alternate IP Address dialog box that displays, you can see all the possible addresses for your server. Copy the address that you want to use as your hostname: If your server has a static IP address or you don't expect your server IP address to change, copy the IP address to use as the hostname.

If you are using a DNS server on your network and you expect your server IP address to change, copy the fully qualified server name to use as the hostname. The server name dynamically links to the server IP address even if it changes. However, using the server name is less reliable than using the IP address. Only use this option in cases where using the IP address is impractical. Note Do not use the default localhost value as the hostname for the server. Select the address that best suits your use case based on the criteria listed previously. Paste the address that you copied in the previous step into the Hostname field. If you want the transceiver to use the address that you specified in the Hostname field rather than the default IP address to locate the server, disable the Use IP Address checkbox. When you save the server settings, the Transceiver field value automatically updates to match the Hostname field value. Click the OK button to save the settings. NI InsightCM prompts you to restart InsightCM services to apply the change. Note After you save the new server settings, reset the device connection to get the server to send the updated connection information files to the device.

Configuring Measurement Type Units to Metric

Complete the following steps if you want to switch to metric units:

Open a command prompt on your server machine and change to the "<InstallDrive>:\Program Files\National Instruments\InsightCM Server 3.0\" directory. Run InsightCMConsole.exe importdefinition -t unit -f "C:\Program Files\National Instruments\InsightCM Server 3.0\Definitions\UnitDefinitions\MetricUnits.json" . Check that the command prompt reports "Success:" . Launch the NI InsightCM web application. Using the Navigation pull-down menu in the top-left corner of the page, navigate to System»Asset Definitions. Select a sensor definition in the list to the left and click the Property Definitions tab to the right. Double-click row with Unit as the Key value. Change the value of the Default Value field to the unit you want the asset to use. Click OK and then click Yes if the web application prompts you to update existing nodes. Repeat steps 6 through 9 for each sensor definition you want to update.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

NI InsightCM Electromagnetic Signature Analysis Toolkit

After you install the InsightCM EMSA Toolkit, NI InsightCM provides support for NI EMSA device types, including EMS-9065 and EMS-9068, in addition to NI Monitoring Devices (CMS). NI EMSA devices perform sweeps of radio frequencies to detect spikes that indicate equipment failures.

NI InsightCM Thermal Imaging Toolkit

After you install the InsightCM Thermal Imaging Toolkit, NI InsightCM provides support for NI IR device types, including the IR-3120, in addition to NI Monitoring Devices (CMS). NI Thermal Imaging devices collect temperature data from thermal cameras.

Data Dissection

From the Data Viewer page, you can select a data event in the trend viewer and split it into static block-lengths, a number of equal-length blocks, or into blocks of progressively shorter lengths. Data dissection is useful for troubleshooting problematic or unusual data events.

Pre-Trigger Options on Trend Alarm Rules

When setting a trend alarm rule, you can define a file length and pre-trigger length for that rule to override the collection settings determined by an operating state.

For information about how to upgrade your NI InsightCM software from a previous version, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code InsightCMUpgrade.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI InsightCM.

Refer to Getting Started with NI Monitoring Devices and NI InsightCM, available on NI InsightCM installation USB drive as gettingStarted_InsightCMServer.pdf, for instructions for completing the setup tasks required to connect NI Monitoring Devices to NI InsightCM and start acquiring and viewing data.

Refer to the NI InsightCM Configuration and Monitoring Help, accessible by clicking Help in the top-right corner of the NI InsightCM web application, for information about NI InsightCM and NI Monitoring Devices.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

