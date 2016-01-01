NI InsightCM™ Server 2.0 Readme

January 2016

This file contains important information about the NI InsightCM™ Server software, including system recommendations, network requirements, installation instructions, and known issues.

NI InsightCM Server consists of three components:

NI InsightCM Server allows you to configure and manage NI Condition Monitoring Systems, the data they acquire, data storage, alarms, and more.

NI InsightCM Systems Manager is the web-based tool for configuring, viewing, and managing devices and server parameters.

(Optional) NI InsightCM Enterprise Gateway Toolkit allows you to export feature calculations to external data historian software.

The following sections describe the recommended specifications for NI InsightCM Server and any computers that access Systems Manager.

NI InsightCM Server

Systems with fewer than

60 NI Condition Monitoring Systems Systems with more than

60 NI Condition Monitoring Systems Windows Server 2012 R2

2.2 GHz, 4-core processor

16 GB RAM

Two physical hard drives: For OS, program installation, and DataFinder index —At least 100 GB disk space For storing data files —At least 500 GB disk space

Windows Server 2012 R2

3 GHz, 8-core processor

32 GB RAM

Three physical hard drives: For OS, program installation —At least 250 GB disk space For DataFinder index —At least 250 GB disk space For storing data files —At least 1 TB disk space



Note (Optional) If you use NI InsightCM Server Enterprise Gateway Toolkit addon with OSIsoft PI System software, you must install the OSIsoft PI Data Access software and activate an appropriate run-time license on the server machine.

Network Requirements

NI InsightCM Server has the following network requirements:

The server machine must be on a Windows domain. Note Computers that run the NI InsightCM Data Explorer software must also be on this Windows domain to connect to NI InsightCM Server.

The following ports must be open via rules in Windows Firewall. Port Type 81 TCP 5353 UDP (inbound) 6342 (configurable) TCP (inbound and outbound) 8002 TCP 2343 UDP (inbound and outbound) 6000-6010 UDP (outbound) 27017 TCP (inbound and outbound)

The following programs must be allowed to communicate via inbound and outbound Windows Firewall rules: DataFinderSE.exe , installed at C:\Program Files\National Instruments\DataFinder Server Edition 2015 lkads.exe , installed at C:\Windows\SysWOW64

InsightCM Server Services require the following Windows Server IIS features: Note You must install Windows Server IIS before you install InsightCM Server Services. Common HTTP Features: Default Document Directory Browsing HTTP Errors Static Content Health and Diagnostics: HTTP Logging Performance: Static Content Compression Security: Request Filtering Basic Authentication Application Development: .NET Extensibility 3.5 .NET Extensibility 4.5 ASP.NET 3.5 ASP.NET 4.5 ISAPI Extensions ISAPI Filters



Systems Manager

National Instruments recommends you use the following browsers and screen resolution to access Systems Manager:

One of the following web browsers: Internet Explorer 11 Google Chrome

Screen resolution of 1366x768 pixels

The following table lists the NI application software versions, including service packs, supported by NI InsightCM Server.

NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI InsightCM Server NI InsightCM Data Explorer 2.0

Complete the following steps to install the NI InsightCM Server software:

Note Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code USBGuideSpec for the USB flash drive user guide and specifications.

Insert the NI InsightCM Server installation USB drive in the server machine. Run setup.exe . Follow the installer prompts, enter any required information, and activate when prompted, if necessary. When prompted to confirm that firewall rules can be added for client connections to the DataFinder server, click OK. Ensure you open communication for all the ports and programs listed in the Network Requirements section earlier in this document. (Optional) If you purchased the NI InsightCM Enterprise Gateway Toolkit to use with the OSIsoft PI Server, ensure the PI System Access License from OSIsoft is installed and configured on the server machine.

Sharing Data between NI InsightCM Server and the Data Explorer Software

The following section describes the tasks you must complete to allow users of the Data Explorer software to load data stored on the NI InsightCM™ Server machine. NI InsightCM Server uses an NI DataFinder server as the search engine that runs on the server machine and makes trends and channel data accessible to users of the Data Explorer software. You do not typically interact with the DataFinder server, but you must perform a few steps to complete its initial setup.

Note When you install NI InsightCM Server, the installer also creates a DataFinder server on the same computer. This document assumes you want to use the default DataFinder server to search for and index data files. However, you can also configure your system to interact with a DataFinder server running on a different computer. For more information about this advanced option, contact National Instruments support.

1. Running the DataFinder Server as a Service

By default, the DataFinder server runs only when a user is logged into the server machine. This means Data Explorer users cannot load data from the server when no one is logged in. To enable DataFinder server to run at all times, complete the following steps to run it as a service in Windows:

Right-click the Start menu entry for DataFinder Manager, available at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»DataFinder Server Edition»DataFinder Manager, and select Run as administrator. Right-click the item named InsightCMDatafinderServer and select Stop. This is the DataFinder server that searches for files that contain channel data in specified folders on the server. Select Settings»Start Options. Place a checkmark in the Run as service checkbox. DataFinder Manager displays a pop-up explaining that the DataFinder server cannot currently index search areas on a mapped network drive. Click OK. In the next section, you will allow the DataFinder server to index the mapped network drive. In the Log on as section, enter the username and password for the account Windows will use to run the DataFinder server as a service. Specify the username in the format of Domain\Username . You can click the Choose a User button to browse for an account. When you finish, click OK. Note If these credentials change or expire, you must reconfigure these Start Options settings. Otherwise, Data Explorer users cannot load data from NI InsightCM Server. Exit DataFinder Manager and reboot the server machine so the DataFinder server starts running as a service.

2. Configuring Paths Where NI InsightCM Server Stores Data

The following conditions must be true for Data Explorer users to load data from the server machine:

The folders that the DataFinder server searches for data files must be shared. These folders are referred to as search areas.

The paths of DataFinder search areas must be configured as UNC paths.

The path of the directory where NI InsightCM Server stores data files must be configured as a UNC path.

The following sections guide you through performing these tasks.

2.1 Sharing the Folders that Store Data

Complete the following steps to share the Windows folders where NI InsightCM Server stores data files from devices:

In Windows Explorer, browse to the directory that contains the folders where NI InsightCM Server stores different types of data files. The default location is C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM\Data . Right-click empty space in Windows Explorer and select Share with»Specific people to display the Windows File Sharing dialog box. In the pull-down menu select or browse for users or groups who you want to allow to load data in Data Explorer. Click Add. Leave the permission level set to Read. Click the Share button, and then click the Done button when the dialog box notifies you the sharing is complete.

2.2 Configuring the DataFinder Server Search Areas

Complete the following steps to configure the DataFinder server to index the folders that store files:

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»DataFinder Server Edition»DataFinder Manager to start DataFinder Server Edition. Select the item named InsightCMDatafinderServer. Select Settings»DataFinder. The Configure InsightCMDatafinderServer dialog box displays and shows a few built-in search areas. Double-click a search area, such as InsightCM_Final, to display the Edit Client Path dialog box. Notice that the Client path field displays the path to the folder on the server machine, such as C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM\Data\Final . Click the Client path pull-down menu and select the UNC path. Click OK. Repeat this procedure for each search area in the Configure InsightCMDatafinderServer dialog box.

2.3 Configuring NI InsightCM Server to Host Data Files

Complete the following steps to configure NI InsightCM Server so that Data Explorer can load the data files from the folders it searches and indexes:

In a web browser, launch Systems Manager by navigating to the following URL that is appropriate for the computer you are using: On the server machine, http://localhost:81 .

. On any other computer or device on the same network as the server machine, http://serverIpAddress:81 or http://serverDNSHostname:81 . Log in with the default username ( admin ) and password (blank). Click the System Console navigation button on the left side of the page. Click the Server Settings tab. Browse to the Directories section. In the OutputDirectory field, enter the UNC path to the directory that contains the search-area folders. This is the directory that contains the Final, Streaming, and other folders you configured in the previous section. Click the Save button to restart NI InsightCM Server and apply the change.

Configuring the Transceiver Settings

Complete the following steps to configure the device transceiver settings so that the device can reliably communicate with NI InsightCM Server:

In a web browser, launch Systems Manager by navigating to the following URL that is appropriate for the computer you are using: On the server machine, http://localhost:81 .

. On any other computer or device on the same network as the server machine, http://serverIpAddress:81 or http://serverDNSHostname:81 . Log in with the default username ( admin ) and password (blank). Click the System Console navigation button on the left side of the page. Click the Server Settings tab. In the Transceiver section, click the Alternate IP Address... button. In the Alternate IP Address dialog box that displays, you can see all the possible addresses for your server. Copy the address that you want to use as your hostname: If your server has a static IP address or you don't expect your server IP address to change, copy the IP address to use as the hostname.

If you are using a DNS server on your network and you expect your server IP address to change, copy the fully qualified server name to use as the hostname. The server name dynamically links to the server IP address even if it changes. However, using the server name is less reliable than using the IP address. Only use this option in cases where using the IP address is impractical. Note Do not use the default localhost value as the hostname for the server. Select the address that best suits your use case based on the criteria listed previously. Paste the address that you copied in the previous step into the Hostname: field. If you want the transceiver to use the address that you specified in the Hostname: field rather than the default IP address to locate the server, disable the Use IP Address checkbox. When you save the server settings, the Transceiver: field value automatically updates to match the Hostname: field value. Click the Save button to restart NI InsightCM Server and apply the change. Note After you save the new server settings, reset the device connection to get the device to send the updated connection information files to the server.

Configuring Measurement Type Units

(Optional) Complete the following steps to switch to metric units:

Open a command prompt on your server machine and change to the "<InstallDrive>:\Program Files\National Instruments\InsightCM Server\" directory. Run InsightCMConsole.exe importdefinition -t unit -f "C:\Program Files\National Instruments\InsightCM Server\Definitions\UnitDefinitions\MetricUnits.json" . Check that the command prompt reports “Success:” .

Complete the following steps to configure the units you want to use for the data that each measurement type acquires:

In a web browser, launch Systems Manager by navigating to the following URL that is appropriate for the computer you are using: On the server machine, http://localhost:81 .

. On any other computer or device on the same network as the server machine, http://serverIpAddress:81 or http://serverDNSHostname:81 . Log in with the default username ( admin ) and password (blank). Click the System Console navigation button on the left side of the page. Click the Units tab. Select the measurement type you want to configure units for in the table Click the Add Unit button. In the New Unit dialog box that displays, enter the value you want to use for a particular measurement type. Click OK.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

Upgrading from 1.0 to 2.0

For information about how to upgrade your NI InsightCM software from 1.0 to 2.0, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code InsightCMUpgrade.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI InsightCM Server.

Refer to Getting Started with NI InsightCM Server, available on the NI InsightCM Server installation USB drive as gettingStarted_InsightCMServer.pdf, for instructions for completing the setup tasks required to connect NI Condition Monitoring Systems to NI InsightCM Server and start acquiring data.

Refer to the NI InsightCM Server Configuration and Monitoring Help, accessible by clicking Help in the top-right corner of the NI InsightCM Systems Manager browser-based tool, for information about NI InsightCM Server and NI Condition Monitoring Systems.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

