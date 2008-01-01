FlexRIO™ 19.0 Readme

May 2019

Thank you for using FlexRIO 19.0. This file contains important information about FlexRIO 19.0 and is organized into the following sections.

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Documentation

Finding Examples

Product Security and Critical Updates

Driver Version Naming Changes

Installing FlexRIO 19.0

IVI Compliance Package Functionality

Uninstalling/Modifying FlexRIO 19.0

Known Issues and Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

New Features

FlexRIO 19.0 includes the following new features.

Support for LabVIEW 2019

FlexRIO 18.7 includes the following new features.

LabVIEW 2018 support for the following hardware devices: PXIe-5774 PCIe-5774 PCIe-5763 PCIe-5764 PCIe-5775 PCIe-5785



FlexRIO 18.6 includes the following new features.

LabVIEW 2018 support for the following hardware devices: PXIe-5745 PXIe-5775 PXIe-5785



FlexRIO 18.1 includes the following new features.

LabVIEW 2018 and 2017 support for the following hardware devices: PXIe-7911 PXIe-7912 PXIe-7915 PXIe-5763 PXIe-5764



FlexRIO 18.0 includes the following new features.

Support for LabVIEW 2018

Project export for the Vivado Design Suite—The LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module provides an option to export FPGA VIs to the Vivado Design Suite projects. This option allows you to design the exported project and compile it into a bitfile in the Vivado Design Suite. You can then run a bitfile on an FPGA target in the FPGA Module.

Supported Hardware

FlexRIO 19.0 software supports the following FlexRIO hardware:

Controllers for FlexRIO

NI-7931R

NI-7932R

NI-7935R

FlexRIO Coprocessor Modules

PXIe-7911

PXIe-7912

PXIe-7915

FlexRIO Digitizer Modules

PXIe-5763

PXIe-5764

PXIe-5775

PXIe-5774

PCIe-5774

PCIe-5763

PCIe-5764

PCIe-5775

FlexRIO Signal Generator Modules

PXIe-5745

FlexRIO IF Transceiver Modules

PXIe-5785

PCIe-5785

FlexRIO FPGA Modules

PXI-7951R

PXI-7952R

PXI-7953R

PXI-7954R

PXIe-7961R

PXIe-7962R

PXIe-7965R

PXIe-7966R

PXIe-7971R

PXIe-7972R

PXIe-7975R

PXIe-7976R

FlexRIO Adapter Modules1

NI 5731

NI 5732

NI 5733

NI 5734

NI 5741

NI 5742

NI 5751/5751B

NI 5752/5752B

NI 5753

NI 5761

NI 5762

NI 5771

NI 5772

NI 5781

NI 5782

NI 5783

NI 5791

NI 5792

NI 5793

NI 6581/6581B

NI 6583

NI 6584

NI 6585/6585B

NI 6587

NI 6589

1 FlexRIO adapter modules are supported only in LabVIEW 2017, LabVIEW 2018 and LabVIEW 2019.

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the FlexRIO Help.

Supported Operating Systems

FlexRIO 19.0 supports the following operating systems:

Operating System 64-bit 32-bit Windows 10 1 ✓ ✓ Windows 8.1 1 ✓ ✓ Windows 7 Service Pack 1 ✓ ✓ Windows Server 2008 R2 2 ✓ — Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.x ✓ — Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.x ✓ — Scientific Linux 6.x ✓ — CentOS 7 ✓ —

Note In July 2016, NI dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. FlexRIO 19.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use FlexRIO 19.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing FlexRIO 19.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note: FlexRIO 19.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

FlexRIO 19.0 supports the following real-time operating environments:

LabVIEW Real-Time Module

Minimum System Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Note: You should install ADEs before installing FlexRIO 19.0. To add support for ADEs installed after installing FlexRIO 19.0, modify your FlexRIO 19.0 installation or launch the FlexRIO 19.0 installer again.

LabVIEW 2016, 2017 SP1, 2018, and 2019

LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019

LabVIEW FPGA Module 2016, 2017 SP1, 2018, and 2019

If you are running your application on an RT target, 128 MB of memory or more is required

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR32> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR32) is configured as an environment variable on the target system. If you upgraded an installation of IVI, your files may be located in the following location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI\

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR64> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (64-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR64) is configured as an environment variable on the target system.

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:

The product documentation is available at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI FlexRIO. Visit ni.com/manuals for the latest versions of product documentation.

To view these documents, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

The documentation set is composed of the following documents:

Document Description FlexRIO Help Contains information about FlexRIO device support. This book also provides instructions for using LabVIEW and the LabVIEW FPGA Module with FlexRIO devices. NI-7931R/7932R/7935R User Manual Contains information about how to develop applications for your NI-793xR module. Getting started guide for your device Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications document for your device Lists technical specifications for your device. FlexRIO 19.0 Readme (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

To use the .NET API, you must install the the .NET class libraries or the .NET Wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

Refer to ni.com/flexrio for additional FlexRIO product support and information.



In LabVIEW, you can use the NI Example Finder to search or browse examples. FlexRIO examples are classified by keyword, so you can search for a particular device or measurement function. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs (including FlexRIO) and their descriptions:

Click the Browse tab to locate modulation examples by task at Hardware Input and Output » FlexRIO .

tab to locate modulation examples by task at » . Click the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword. For example, search for "FlexRIO" to locate all FlexRIO examples.

The NI Example Finder is also available in LabWindows/CVI by selecting Help»Find Examples.

Examples also are available online that demonstrate applications using FlexRIO. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

FlexRIO versions are aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, FlexRIO 19.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2019.

Installing FlexRIO 19.0

Complete the following steps to install FlexRIO 19.0 for use with LabVIEW:

Install LabVIEW. (Optional) Install LabVIEW Real-Time. Install LabVIEW FPGA. Note: In the LabVIEW FPGA installation menu, you must also install the Compilation Tools for FPGA Devices other than Virtex-II to use these examples. Install FlexRIO 19.0.

Note: Visit ni.com/info and enter rdsoftwareversion as the Info Code for more information about which minimum software versions you need for your device.

FlexRIO no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. FlexRIO supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

If you want to use the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately, either from ni.com/downloads or from the NI Device Drivers 2019 DVD.

Uninstalling/Modifying FlexRIO 19.0

For Windows 7 Service Pack 1, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select FlexRIO 19.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 8.1, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start screen. Select All apps and launch the Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software Click the Uninstall button. Select FlexRIO 19.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

You can access the software and documentation known issues and bug fixes list online at ni.com/r/flexrio190ki.

Note: FlexRIO 19.0 includes the LabVIEW 2018 FPGA Module f1 patch. Refer to Info Code FPGA2018f1 for more information.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

