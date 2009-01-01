NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 Readme

October 2018

This file contains important information about the NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

Finding Examples

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Product Security and Critical Updates

Toolkit Version Naming Changes

Uninstalling/Modifying NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 includes the following new features:

Support for midambles in 802.11ax

Support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Estimation and compensation for frequency selective Tx IQ impairments

NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 17.5 includes the following new features:

Support for UL MU-MIMO for 802.11ax

Support for 1x HE-LTF in 802.11ax

Support for channel frequency response interpolation in 1x/2x HE-LTF for 802.11ax

Support for combined signal demodulation for 802.11ax up to 4x4 MIMO SU PPDU

Support for full preamble CFO estimation for 802.11ax

Added channel frequency response smoothing

Estimation and compensation for Rx timing skew impairment

Estimation and compensation for Rx IQ mismatch for 802.11ax

Support for preamble puncturing in 802.11ax

NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 17.0 includes the following new features:

Support for IEEE Standard P802.11ax/D1.2

Support for all PPDUs of 802.11ax: Single-User (SU), Multi-User (MU), Extended Range SU and Trigger-Based PPDUs

Support for all channel bandwidths of 802.11ax: 20 MHz, 40 MHz, 80 MHz, 80+80 MHz and 160 MHz

Support for Downlink OFDMA and MU-MIMO for 802.11ax

Support for Uplink OFDMA for 802.11ax

Support for 8X8 MIMO for 802.11ax

Support for MCS 0 to 11 for 802.11ax

Support for noise compensation for EVM for the OFDM Demod measurement

Support for LabVIEW 2017 (32- and 64-bit)

NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 16.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2016

Support for 8x8 MIMO for IEEE Standard 802.11ac-2013 in NI WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel

Support for querying power spectrum (dBm/RBW) trace in spectral mask measurement

Support for querying single EVM result per stream of an 80+80 MHz, 802.11ac signal in NI WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel

Support for querying single TxP result per channel of an 80+80 MHz, 802.11ac signal in API and NI WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel

The following list shows the supported hardware products:

NI PXIe-5665

NI PXIe-5663

NI PXIe-5663E

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-5668R

NI PXIe-5840

NI PXIe-5820

Supported Operating Systems

NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1/7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

(32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

(32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note The NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—Pentium IV or equivalent

Free hard drive space—1 GB

RAM—2 GB

Microsoft Internet Explorer 8 or later

Supported RF vector signal analyzer with minimum 256 MB of onboard memory

Recommended System

Free hard drive space—2 GB

RAM—4 GB

Required Software

NI-RFSA 15.0 or later

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 15.0 or later

PXI Platform Services 14.0

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows™/CVI™ or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit, modify your NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit installation or launch the NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit installer again.

LabVIEW 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017 SP1, or 2018

LabWindows/CVI 8.5.1 or later

TestStand 4.2.0 for TestStand sequences

Installed Software

< NIDIR > is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit OS) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments for 32-bit programs and Program Files\National Instruments for 64-bit programs

> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:

< NIDocDir > is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

< LabVIEW > is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Windows 10/Windows 8.1/Windows 7 : <NIDIR> \ LabVIEW <year>

> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following file folder location: (32-bit OS) windows\system32 (64-bit OS) windows\SysWow64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel < NIDIR > \WLAN Toolkit\WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel.exe DLL <SYSDIR> WLAN Calibration Utility <NIDIR > \WLAN Toolkit\Calibration Utility\WLAN Calibration Utility.exe LabVIEW VIs < LabVIEW > \vi.lib\RF Toolkits\WLAN\ Examples < LabVIEW > \examples\RF Toolkits\WLAN\ LabWindows/CVI Header Files < NIDIR > \Shared\CVI\Include Static Libraries < NIDIR > \Shared\CVI\bin\msvc .lfp/.sub Files < NIDIR > \Shared\CVI\bin Examples < NIDocDir>\CVI\samples\WLAN C Header Files < NIDIR > \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library < NIDIR > \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc Examples < NIDocDir > \WLAN Toolkit\Examples\C\Analysis TestStand Examples < NIDIR > \WLAN Toolkit\TestStand

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit»WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel to launch the NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit Soft Front Panel.

Documentation for the NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit»WLAN Analysis Toolkit Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit Help HTML/Windows Help Information about NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit

A complete reference for all NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit programming functions and VIs NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

NI WLAN Analysis palette VIs are available from the Functions»RF Communications»WLAN»Analysis palette.

NI WLAN Analysis functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Library menu.

You can also access all the installed NI WLAN Analysis examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»WLAN Analysis Toolkit»WLAN Analysis Toolkit Examples.

Examples also are available online that demonstrate integrating NI RF signal generators with NI RF signal analyzers and NI toolkit software including the Modulation Toolkit. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2017, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the toolkit was released and the most recent software version the toolkit was designed to work with. Toolkit versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 17.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2017. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 4.1. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 14.0.

For Windows 7, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start screen. Select Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall button. Select NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

The following are the behavior changes in NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 from NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 17.5:

The behavior of LO Frequency Offset Mode property with value Auto has been changed to address frequencies less than 2.4 GHz.

The following are the behavior changes in NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 17.5 from NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 17.0:

The default value of the OFDM CFR Interpolation Enabled property, which is applicable for 1x/2x HE-LTF in IEEE 802.11ax, is changed to True .

. The OFDM Low Pass Filter Enabled property is bypassed for 802.11ac 80 MHz when you set the OFDM oversampling factor to -1 and the waveform IQ rate is equal to the IQ Recommended Sampling Rate (S/s).

The OFDM Oversampling Factor property is applicable for 802.11a/g, 802.11j, 802.11p, 802.11n, and 802.11ac standards.

The 802.11ac 80 MHz signal will be processed at 120 MS/s irrespective of the incoming IQ rate when the OFDM oversampling factor is -1.

The low pass filter coefficient generation is disabled if input IQ rate falls within 1 Hz of the IQ recommended sampling rate (S/s).

The following are the behavior changes in NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 17.0 from NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 16.0:

The default value of the LO Sharing Enabled property is changed to False .

. The default value of the OFDM Common Clock Source Enabled property has been changed to True .

. The NI-RFSA Downconverter Loop Bandwidth property is set to Narrow for NI 5646R.

The following are the behavior changes in NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 14.5 from NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 14.0:

AMPM properties are obsolete in toolkit version 14.5.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0 Known Issues List at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI WLAN Analysis Toolkit 18.0.

The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 18.0 from WLAN Toolkit 17.5.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 707639 Fixed an issue where the carrier frequency leakage results were incorrect for 802.11ax extended range SU and/or when the HE-LTF Size is 2x or 1x. 457302 Fixed an issue where error in the estimates of Tx IQ impariments were more for higher timing skew in 802.11 ax 40M SU PPDU.

The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 17.5 from WLAN Toolkit 17.0.1.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 681254 Fixed an issue where the niWLANA RFSA Measure VI calls the niTClk Synchronize TClk VI, when TClk synchronization is enabled for multiple NI PXIe-5840 devices. 676629 Fixed an issue where channel estimate was not corrected for amplitude distortion when the OFDM Amplitude Tracking Enabled property was set to True. 680970 Fixed an issue where the result of the OFDM Detected PSDU Length result was incorrect for 802.11ax MU signals when dual carrier modulation (DCM) was enabled only for a few or all users. 661309 Fixed an issue where errors in the estimated sample clock offset were high for 802.11ax 40 MHz signals when the OFDM Common Clock Source Enabled property was set to False and IQ impairments compensation is enabled. 660725 Fixed an issue where errors in quadrature skew estimates were high in the presence of timing skew when the IQ mismatch model is Rx . 561529 Fixed an issue where the IQ impairments compensation was failing for 5x5 and 6x6 802.11ac MIMO signals. 647016 Fixed an issue where the preamble, pilots, and data method for CFO estimation was incorrect for trigger-based PPDU in 802.11ax when the OFDM measurement start location was non zero. 680707 Fixed an issue where the EVM reported was incorrect in the presence of ignored symbols when you set the Combined Signal Demodulation Enabled property to True. 687193 Fixed an issue where spectral measurements were incorrect on the NI 5665 with 25 MHz DDC. 639337 Fixed an issue where quadrature skew compensation was incorrect for the MIMO OFDM standards.

The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 17.0.1 from WLAN Toolkit 17.0.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 652843 Fixed an issue where slight degradation in EVMs was observed for SISO signals when you set the OFDM Channel Estimation Method property to Preamble and Data for less than 20 symbols. This is in comparison with previous versions of the toolkit.

The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 17.0 from WLAN Toolkit 16.0.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 632242 Fixed an issue where there was a small error (<0.1 dB) in computation of Channel EVM on 802.11ac and 802.11n MIMO signals. 616590 Fixed an issue where incorrect generator matrices were used for LPDC encoding for the following cases for 802.11n and 802.11ac standards:

LDPC codeword block length of 648 bits with coding rate of 1/2 or 5/6

LDPC codeword block length of 1296 bits with coding rate of 2/3 or 5/6 635715 Fixed an issue where in a 64-bit process, changing center frequency caused transmit spectrum mask test to give incorrect results. 578886 Fixed an issue in the transmit spectrum mask margin vector results of 802.11ac 80+80 MHz combined spectrum mask, there was no frequency offset at the center of the spectrum when the separation between carrier frequencies of the frequency segments was 160 MHz or 240 MHz. 654463 Fixed an issue where incorrect EVM numbers were reported for lower number of symbols for MIMO signals, when you set the OFDM Channel Estimation Method property to Preamble and Data.

The following items are changes in WLAN Analysis Toolkit 15.5 from WLAN Analysis Toolkit 15.0.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 576440 Fixed an issue where an error message was not displayed when the Reference Data Constellation input was empty and the Combined Signal Demodulation was enabled. 576138 Fixed an error where the user-defined mask creation was incorrect if the start and end offset values were not equidistant from the center. 572279 Fixed an error where some payload properties were not getting saved in the TDMS file when the PPDU type was MU PPDU. 572274 Fixed an error where the spectral mask violation result was incorrect for 802.11ac, 80+80 MHz signal. 569961 Fixed an error where the power spectrum computation was incorrect when IQ In Port was used, and the IQ In Port Carrier Frequency was non-zero. 528989 Fixed an error where the niWLANA RFSA Auto Range VI retained a higher burst length value even after it encountered a lower sized burst when the VI was called again.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2009–2018 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374870H-01