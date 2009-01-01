NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5 Readme

March 2018

This file contains important information about the NI WLAN Generation Toolkit and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

Finding Examples

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Product Security and Critical Updates

Toolkit Version Naming Changes

Uninstalling/Modifying NI WLAN Generation Toolkit

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5 includes the following new features:

Support for UL MU-MIMO for 802.11ax

Support for 1x HE-LTF in 802.11ax

Support configuration of nominal packet padding for 802.11ax

Added trigger frame common parameters in 802.11ax as configurable parameters for trigger-based PPDU generation

Support for preamble puncturing in 802.11ax

NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.0 includes the following new features:

Support for IEEE Standard P802.11ax/D1.2

Support for all PPDUs of 802.11ax: Single-User (SU), Multi-User (MU), Extended Range SU and Trigger-Based PPDUs

Support for all channel bandwidths of 802.11ax: 20 MHz, 40 MHz, 80 MHz, 80+80 MHz and 160 MHz

Support for Downlink OFDMA and MU-MIMO for 802.11ax

Support for Uplink OFDMA for 802.11ax

Support for 8X8 MIMO for 802.11ax

Support for MCS 0 to 11 for 802.11ax

Support for Trigger Frame generation

Support for LabVIEW 2017 (32- and 64-bit)

NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 16.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit)

Support for 8x8 MIMO for IEEE Standard 802.11ac-2013 in the NI WLAN Generation Soft Front Panel

The following list shows the supported hardware products:

NI PXIe-5673

NI PXIe-5673E

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-5840

NI PXIe-5820

Supported Operating Systems

NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

(32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note The NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—Pentium IV or equivalent

Free hard drive space—1 GB

RAM—2 GB

Microsoft Internet Explorer 8 or later

Supported RF vector signal generator with minimum 256 MB of arbitrary waveform generator onboard memory

Recommended System

Free hard drive space—2 GB

RAM—4 GB

Required Software

NI-RFSG 14.0 or later

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.3.4 or later

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows™/CVI™ or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI WLAN Generation Toolkit. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI WLAN Generation Toolkit, modify your NI WLAN Generation Toolkit installation or launch the NI WLAN Generation Toolkit installer again.

LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017 SP1

LabWindows/CVI 8.5.1 or later

TestStand 4.2.0 for TestStand sequences

Installed Software

< NIDIR > is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit OS) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments for 32-bit programs and Program Files\National Instruments for 64-bit programs

> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:

< NIDocDir > is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

< LabVIEW > is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Windows 10/Windows 8.1/Windows 7 : <NIDIR> \ LabVIEW <year>

> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following file folder location: (32-bit OS) windows\system32 (64-bit OS) windows\SysWow64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location WLAN Generation Soft Front Panel < NIDIR > \WLAN Toolkit\WLAN Generation Soft Front Panel.exe DLL <SYSDIR> WLAN Calibration Utility <NIDIR > \WLAN Toolkit\Calibration Utility\WLAN Calibration Utility.exe LabVIEW VIs < LabVIEW > \vi.lib\RF Toolkits\WLAN\ Examples < LabVIEW > \examples\RF Toolkits\WLAN\ LabWindows/CVI Header Files < NIDIR > \Shared\CVI\Include Static Libraries < NIDIR > \Shared\CVI\bin\msvc .lfp/.sub Files < NIDIR > \Shared\CVI\bin Examples < NIDocDir>\CVI\samples\WLAN C Header Files < NIDIR > \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library < NIDIR > \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc Examples < NIDocDir > \WLAN Toolkit\Examples\C\Samples\Generation TestStand Examples < NIDIR > \WLAN Toolkit\TestStand

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI WLAN Generation Toolkit»WLAN Generation Soft Front Panel to launch the NI WLAN Generation Toolkit Soft Front Panel.

Documentation for the NI WLAN Generation Toolkit is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI WLAN Generation Toolkit»WLAN Generation Toolkit Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI WLAN Generation Toolkit Help HTML/Windows Help Information about NI WLAN Generation Toolkit. The help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI WLAN Generation Toolkit

A complete reference for all NI WLAN Generation Toolkit programming functions and VIs NI WLAN Generation Toolkit Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Accessing VIs and Functions

NI WLAN Generation palette VIs are available from the Functions»RF Communications»WLAN»Generation palette.

NI WLAN Generation functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Library menu.

You can also access all the installed NI WLAN Generation examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»WLAN Generation Toolkit»WLAN Generation Toolkit Examples.

Examples also are available online that demonstrate integrating NI RF signal generators with NI RF signal analyzers and NI toolkit software including the Modulation Toolkit. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI WLAN Generation Toolkit drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2017, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI WLAN Generation Toolkit versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the toolkit was released and the most recent software version the toolkit was designed to work with. Toolkit versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2017. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 4.1. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 14.0.

For Windows 7, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start button. Select Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall button. Select NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

The following are the behavior changes in NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5 from NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.0:

Application of time delay impairment has been changed to be relative among users.

The following are the behavior changes in NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.0 from NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 16.0:

The default value of the LO Sharing Enabled property has been changed to False.

The following are the behavior changes in NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 15.0 from NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 14.5:

RF blanking marker positions are written per waveform basis in TDMS.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5 Known Issues List at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI WLAN Generation Toolkit 17.5.

The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 17.5 from WLAN Toolkit 17.0.1.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 687075 Fixed an issue where incorrect MAC padding was applied to 802.11ax when the LDPC extra symbol segment was equal to 1. 648844 Fixed an issue where the multi-user generation of trigger-based PPDU was incorrect when the number of space time streams was different across users. 688689 Fixed an issue where the waveform generated for IEEE 802.11ax was incorrect when you set the STBC All Streams Enabled property set to True and Guard Interval Type property to 1/8 or 1/16.

The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 17.0.1 from WLAN Toolkit 17.0.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 653492 Fixed an issue where relative power application is incorrect for users in Trigger-based PPDU. 647010 Fixed an issue where AID12 value was incorrectly configured in the generated trigger frame.

The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 17.0 from WLAN Toolkit 16.0.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 616590 Fixed an issue where incorrect generator matrices were used for LPDC encoding for the following cases for 802.11n and 802.11ac standards:

LDPC codeword block length of 648 bits with coding rate of 1/2 or 5/6

LDPC codeword block length of 1296 bits with coding rate of 2/3 or 5/6

The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 15.5 from WLAN Toolkit 15.0.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 575479 Fixed an issue where the value of the MU Coding bit was incorrect when the corresponding MU N STS field value was 0 in the VHT-SIG-A field of the 802.11ac signal. 549495 Fixed an issue where there was a spelling error in the name of the niWLANG RFSG Create and Download Waveforms (Multiple Channel) VI.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

