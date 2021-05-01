LabVIEW 2019 Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 19.1 Readme

August 2019

This file contains important information about LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes, including installation information, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Information

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

Overview

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 19.1 provides support for customers using the PXIe-5164, PXIe-5170, PXIe-5171, and PXIe-5172 reconfigurable oscilloscopes with LabVIEW 2019.

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 19.1 has the following requirements:

Pentium 4 or equivalent processor

2 GB RAM

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Note To compile LabVIEW FPGA VIs, your computer must be running a 64-bit operating system. To compile VIs for reconfigurable oscilloscope FPGA targets, your computer must have at least 4 GB of RAM (8 GB recommended). The minimum system requirements support only the reconfigurable oscilloscopes runtime and compiled projects.

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

Note FPGA VIs cannot be compiled on a computer running Windows 8 or Windows 8.1. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exim4q for information on alternative methods of compiling FPGA VIs that have been developed on a Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 computer.

Note In 2016, LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 16.2 dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 16.2 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 16.2 and later to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 16.2 and later, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016 and beyond, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes does not support LabVIEW Real-Time Module or LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module.

The following table lists the application software versions, including service packs, supported by LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 19.1.

Application Software Versions Supported by LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 19.1 LabVIEW (32-bit and 64-bit) 2019 LabVIEW FPGA Module (recommended) 2019

Note Support for LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes was first available in LabVIEW 2014 (32-bit).

Note You should install ADEs, such as LabVIEW, before installing the instrument design libraries. To add support for ADEs installed after installing the instrument design libraries, modify your instrument design libraries installation or launch the instrument design libraries installer again.

As part of the instrument design libraries installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the instrument design libraries installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following packages:

NI PXI Platform Services

NI System Configuration Runtime

NI-RIO

NI Measurement & Automation Explorer

Notice Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 19.1 includes the following new feature: Support for new bandwidth-limiting filters and onboard clock rates for the PXIe-5172

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 19.0 includes the following new feature:

Support for LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit and 64-bit)

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 18.0 includes the following new feature:

Support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit and 64-bit)

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 17.0 includes the following new feature:

Support for LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit)

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 16.2 includes the following new features:

Support for the following PXIe-5172 devices:



PXIe-5172 (4 channel, 325T FPGA)





PXIe-5172 (8 channel, 325T FPGA)





PXIe-5172 (8 channel, 410T FPGA)

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 16.1 includes the following new feature:

Support for the PXIe-5164 reconfigurable oscilloscope

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 16.0 includes the following new feature:

Support for LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit)

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 15.0 includes the following new feature:

Support for LabVIEW 2015 (32-bit)

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 14.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2014 (32-bit)



Support for the PXIe-5170 and PXIe-5171 reconfigurable oscilloscopes

PXIe-5164

PXIe-5170

PXIe-5171

PXIe-5172

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 19.1.

Refer to the NI Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes Help, accessible from Start»All Programs» National Instruments»Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes»Reconfigurable Oscilloscope Documentation, for information about the instrument design libraries.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

