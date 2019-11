NI-XNET 19.5 Readme

バグID 概要

672838 Inserting a USB-850x device can result in an unusable device with internal errors on Phar Lap. Workaround: Remove and reinsert the device or reboot the system.

687624 NI-XNET CAN FD sessions (non-BRS) require CAN FD Baud Rate to be set.

697677 NI-XNET does not import the DBC BO_TX_BU property from DBC files and prevents a TX frame from being mapped to multiple transmit ECUs.

703292 The J1939 address claim procedure does not detect conflicts between two ECUs running on the same XNET interface.

704022 XNET Read (Frame CAN) can return fewer than the requested number of J1939 frames without reporting an error as specified in the documentation.

705533 Frame Output Queued sessions do not retransmit cyclic J1939 frames with payloads greater than 8 bytes. These transmit one time when the session starts, and then only when new data is written to the session.

705671 Switching a J1939 session to a different ECU Node Name does not use the address from the new ECU, even if that ECU has already claimed an address. The node address must be set after the node name to properly configure the session.

710192 The NI-XNET Database Editor does not allow you to create a signal with the same name as one that was previously deleted. Avoid this issue by saving the database and re-opening it after deleting the signal.

710389 XNET Wait (Transmit Complete) may cause a stale FlexRay frame to retransmit if the transmit queue is already empty.

724930 If XNET Read (Frame Raw) times out partly through reading Ethernet frames, the subset of frames that were successfully read are discarded and are no longer available from the NI-XNET session.

727473 NI-XNET Signal Output Single-Point sessions always write mode 0 subframes by default, even if no mode 0 subframe is present for the multiplexer. Avoid this issue by writing initial signal values, including the multiplexer signal, prior to starting the session.