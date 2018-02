Readme zu NI-XNET 17.5

CAR-ID Problem

— FlexRay PXI-8517 boards may have memory issues on PXI controllers with less than 2 GB RAM.

— When using an .ncd or .dbc database, the baud rate defaults to 500 k (250 k for J1939 databases), and the IO mode defaults to CAN 2.0. You need to programmatically override these values in your session if you need different values.

— Changing transceiver cables on NI 9860, PXIe-8510 and PCIe-8510 on RT targets requires a refresh of MAX.

— Changed behavior of Frame Default Payload property: If Application Protocol of a Cluster is J1939, the default for Default Payload bytes is now 0xFF instead of 0x00. As a consequence, unused bits in the frame will be set to 1 instead of 0 when J1939 is used (like required by J1939).

— Variant Handling, as described within the AUTOSAR 4.x Generic Structure Template, is unsupported by NI-XNET. All AUTOSAR XML elements using the <VARIATION-POINT> tag will be discarded.

— If reading AUTOSAR files, some types of frames are not assigned to ECUs as "Tx" (transmitted frames) or "Rx" (received frames).

667510 Changed Alias properties such as Baud Rate and IOMode are ignored the first time a database is opened. Workaround: Close and re-open the session.

672838 Inserting a USB-8502 device can result in an unusable device with internal errors on PharLap. Workaround: Remove and reinsert the device or reboot the system.