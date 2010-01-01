NI-VNA 17.5 Readme

January 2018

Thank you for using NI-VNA. This file contains important information about NI-VNA and is organized into the following sections:

NI-VNA 17.5 includes the following new features:

Removes dependency on .NET 2.0

NI-VNA 17.0 includes the following new features:

Adds support for LabVIEW 2017 (32- and 64-bit)

Removes support for LabVIEW 2013

NI-VNA 16.0 includes the following new features:

Adds support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit)

Removes support for LabVIEW 2012

NI-VNA 15.0 includes the following new features:

Adds support for LabVIEW 2015 (32- and 64-bit)

Removes support for LabVIEW 2011

NI-VNA 14.0 includes the following new features:

Adds support for LabVIEW 2014 (32- and 64-bit)

Adds support for output triggers

Adds support for loading sweep settings from a configuration file

The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.

PXIe-5630 Vector Network Analyzer

PXIe-5632 Vector Network Analyzer

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI Vector Network Analyzers Help.

NI-VNA 17.5 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 SP11 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note: NI-VNA 17.5 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

Note In 2016, the NI-VNA dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The NI-VNA will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use the NI-VNA to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing the NI-VNA, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum System Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows™/CVI™ or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-VNA. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-VNA, modify your NI-VNA installation or launch the NI-VNA installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017

LabWindows/CVI 9.0.1 or later

Microsoft Visual C++ (MSVC) 6.0 or later



Installed Software

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

<IVIROOTDIR32> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR32) is configured as an environment variable on the target system. If you upgraded an installation of IVI, your files may be located in the following location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI\

<IVIROOTDIR64> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (64-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR64) is configured as an environment variable on the target system.

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location NI-VNA <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iVNA NI-VNA Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iVNA

iVNA.fp NI-VNA Examples <NIDocDir>

iVNA\Examples NI-VNA Header files <IVIROOTDIR32> \Include NI-VNA Import Library files (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib NI-VNA Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib_x64 NI-VNA DLL (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Bin

Additional File Locations for 64-bit Operating Systems

Item Installed Location NI-VNA Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR64> \Drivers

iVNA

iVNA.fp NI-VNA Header files <IVIROOTDIR64> \Include NI-VNA Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Lib_x64 NI-VNA DLL (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Bin

Documentation for NI-VNA is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-VNA»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI Vector Network Analyzers Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI RF vector network analyzers. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to fundamental RF vector network analyzer concepts

Hardware device information

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-VNA programming functions and VIs Getting started guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. Calibration procedures for your device PDF Contains calibration instructions for your device. NI-VNA Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. Introduction to niVNA HTML Contains information about driver documentation, examples, connecting to your instrument, configuring instrument settings, and known issues. NI-VNA IVI Compliance Document TXT Contains information about IVI compliance.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/acrobat.

NI–VNA palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI–VNA palette.

NI–VNA functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI–VNA function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers

iVNA

iVNA.fp.

In LabVIEW, you can use the NI Example Finder to search or browse examples. NI–VNA examples are classified by keyword, so you can search for a particular device or measurement function. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs and their descriptions:

Click the Browse tab to locate examples by task at Hardware Input and Output » Modular Instruments » NI–VNA or by directory structure at instr » niVNA .

tab to locate examples by task at » » or by directory structure at » . Click the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword. For example, search for "VNA" to locate all NI RF vector network analyzer examples.

The NI Example Finder is also available in LabWindows/CVI by selecting Help»Find Examples.

You can also access all the installed NI–VNA examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI–VNA»Examples.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI-VNA versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI-VNA 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-VNA 2.0.1. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-VNA 14.0.

As part of the NI-VNA 17.5 installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI-VNA 17.5 installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following packages:

NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) 17.5

NI-VISA Run-Time Engine 17.5

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

NI-VNA 17.5 no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. NI-VNA 17.5 supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:

LabVIEW and SVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangable applications.

IVI Class Simulation Drivers.

IVI-COM Adapters.

If you want to the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately, either from ni.com/downloads or from the NI Device Drivers 2017 DVD.

Known Issues

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-VNA 17.5 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-VNA 17.5.

NI-VNA contains third-party software for which the following licenses and notices apply:

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

