NI RF Signal Analyzers (NI-RFSA 17.1.2) Readme

November 2017

This file contains important information about NI-RFSA, including new features, supported hardware, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-RFSA 17.1.2, and known issues.

Overview

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

Finding Examples

Product Security and Critical Updates

IVI Compliance Package Functionality

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

This software installation provides support for customers using vector signal analyzer hardware, as specified in the Supported Hardware section. To program your vector signal analyzer, use the NI-RFSA instrument driver or NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel (SFP).



The getting started guide for your device provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using a vector signal analyzer.

NI-RFSA 17.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the PXIe-5820 vector signal transceiver (VST)

Support for RF list mode on the PXIe-5820/5840

Support for System Configuration API and Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) for module temperature and self-calibration date and time

NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel (SFP) debug with 64-bit support

Support for sub-sample trigger and event resolution on the PFI line for the PXIe-5820/5840

NI-RFSA 17.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2017 (32- and 64-bit)

NI-RFSA 16.0 includes the following new features:

Support for the PXIe-5840 vector signal transceiver (VST)

Support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit)

Improvements to initiate the performance for PXIe-5644R/5645R/5646R (PXIe-5644/5645/5646) devices

NI-RFSA 15.6 includes the following new features:

Support for the PXIe-5698 RF preamplifier module

NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel 15.6 including support for NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel 64-bit

NI-RFSA 15.0.2 includes the following new features:

Improvements in NI-RFSA fetch performance

Improvements to the self-calibration procedure for PXIe-5644/5645/5646 devices

Support for Windows 10 (32- and 64-bit)

NI-RFSA 15.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2015 (32- and 64-bit)

Support for selectively omitting steps during software reset operations

The following table shows which hardware products are supported in the NI-RFSA instrument driver and the NI-RFSA SFP. The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.

Hardware Product NI-RFSA NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel PXI-5600 √ PXIe-5601 √ PXIe-5603 √ PXIe-5605 √ PXIe-5606 √ PXI-5661 √ √ PXIe-5663/5663E √ √ PXIe-5665 √ √ PXIe-5667 √ √ PXIe-5668 √ √ PXIe-5644 √ √ PXIe-5645 √ √ PXIe-5646 √ √ PXIe-5693 √ PXIe-5698 √ PXIe-5820 √ PXIe-5840 √ √

Note MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help.

NI-RFSA has the following minimum requirements:

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

4 GB RAM*

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

Note Guest accounts are not supported under any OS.

NI-RFSA 17.1.2 and NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel 17.0 support the following operating systems:

Windows 10, 8.1 1 , 7 SP1 2

, 7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

Note In 2016 NI-RFSA dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-RFSA 17.1.2 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-RFSA 17.1.2 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-RFSA 17.1.2, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does My LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

1NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI-RFSA 17.1.2 and NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel 17.0 do not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

NI-RFSA supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install application software, such as LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-RFSA. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-RFSA, modify your NI-RFSA installation or launch the NI-RFSA installer again. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-RFSA LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017 LabWindows/CVI 2010 and later LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2010 and later

Note When using NI-RFSA with LabVIEW Real-Time Module or LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module, the PXIe-5644/5645/5646, PXIe-5668, and PXIe-5820/5840 are not supported.

Note Install any toolkits or add-on software you intend to use with the NI-RFSA instrument driver after NI-RFSA installation is complete. Refer to the getting started guide for your device for more information about software and hardware installation.

Note MXI users must install the software included with the MXI hardware.

Installed Software

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR32> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR32) is configured as an environment variable on the target system. If you upgraded an installation of IVI, your files may be located in the following location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI\

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR64> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (64-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR64) is configured as an environment variable on the target system.

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <LabVIEW> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDIR>\LabVIEW <year>

File Locations

Item Installed Location NI-RFSA <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iRFSA NI-RFSA Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iRFSA

iRFSA.fp NI-RFSA Examples <NIDocDir> \NI-RFSA\examples NI-RFSA Header file <IVIROOTDIR32> \Include NI-RFSA Import Library files <IVIROOTDIR32> \lib NI-RFSA DLL (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Bin

Additional File Locations for 64-bit Operating Systems

Item Installed Location NI-RFSA Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR64> \Drivers

iRFSA

iRFSA.fp NI-RFSA Header files <IVIROOTDIR64> \Include NI-RFSA Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Lib_x64 NI-RFSA DLL (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Bin

Note To use the .NET API, you must install the the .NET class libraries or the .NET Wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

Executable

To launch the NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel, navigate to the following location:

(32-bit) Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSA»NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel

(64-bit) Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSA»NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel (64-bit)

Documentation for NI-RFSA is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSA»NI-RFSA Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI-RFSA products. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to RF Fundamentals

Hardware device overviews

How to get started with application development

The NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel Help

A complete reference for all NI-RFSA programming functions and VIs Getting Started Guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. Calibration Procedures for your device PDF Contains calibration instructions for your device. NI RF Signal Analyzers Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. Introduction to NI-RFSA HTML Contains information about driver documentation, examples, connecting to your instrument, configuring instrument settings, and known issues. NI-RFSA IVI Compliance Document TXT Contains information about IVI compliance.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

To access the LabVIEW sample projects and templates from the New Project dialog, select Sample Projects in the left pane and navigate to the project that best matches your application requirements.

NI-RFSA palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFSA palette.

NI-RFSA functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI–RFSA function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers

iRFSA

iRFSA.fp.

In LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI, you can use the NI Example Finder to search or browse examples. Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI to launch the NI Example Finder. NI-RFSA examples are classified by keyword, so you can search for a particular device or measurement function. The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs (including NI-RFSA and Modulation Toolkit examples) and their descriptions:

Click the Browse tab to locate modulation examples by task at Hardware Input and Output » Modular Instruments » NI-RFSA or by directory structure at instr » niRFSA .

tab to locate modulation examples by task at » » or by directory structure at » . Click the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword. For example, search for "RFSA" to locate all NI RF signal analyzer examples.

You can also access all the installed NI-RFSA examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSA»NI-RFSA Examples.

Examples also are available online that demonstrate integrating signal analyzers with RF signal generators and NI toolkit software, including the Modulation Toolkit. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI-RFSA no longer installs IVI Compliance Pacakge. NI-RFSA supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

If you want to use the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately, either from ni.com/downloads or from the NI Device Drivers 2017 DVD.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the following locations at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-RFSA 17.1.2 and the NI-RFSA SFP 17.0.

NI-RFSA Instrument Driver

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between NI-RFSA instrument driver revisions. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-RFSA.

NI-RFSA 17.1.2

ID Fixed Issue 664698 Fixed an issue in which a timeout error occurred when TClk was used with PXIe-5820/5840 devices using the WLAN Toolkit.

NI-RFSA 17.1

ID Fixed Issue 589447 Fixed an issue in which an incomplete error description was returned if the value of the Spectrum OSP Sampling Ratio property or the NIRFSA_ATTR_OSP_SAMPLING_RATIO attribute was invalid for the PXIe-5840. 601860 Fixed an issue in which an error occurred when changing the device name of the PXIe-5840 in MAX. 456000 Fixed an issue in which an installer built with LabVIEW Application Builder and NI-RFSA 2.7.5 failed. 642621 Fixed an issue in which the PXIe-5668 could not initiate before settling was complete when switching IF filters or settling configurations. 640124 Fixed an issue in which the PXIe-5840 could show a slow phase drift below 400 MHz. 541356 Fixed an issue in which attribute names did not show up correctly in I/O trace. 361166 Fixed an issue in which passing NULL as the value for some parameters caused exceptions.

NI-RFSA 16.0

ID Fixed Issue 577048 Fixed an issue in which NI-RFSA caused an exception with I/O trace enabled. 579468 Fixed an issue in which NI-RFSA returned a ADC or DSP overflow warning multiple times when the niRFSA Check Acquisition Status VI was called after an acquisition was complete. 576744 Fixed an issue in which simulation caused the PXIe-5644/5645/5646 devices to return an invalid reference error.

NI-RFSA 15.6

ID Fixed Issue 566038 Fixed an issue in which large temperature changes on the PXIe-5665 and PXIe-5668 did not force new settings to deploy, causing deviations from spec performance.

NI-RFSA 14.5

ID Fixed Issue 509550 Fixed an issue in which spurs were observed every 385 kHz for low reference level measurements. 458168 Fixed an issue in which read power spectrum returned incorrect data when called continuously. 489736 Fixed an issue in which the system displayed an ambiguous error when setting the IQ Power Edge Reference Trigger in a multispan acquisition. 501291 Fixed an issue in which the niRFSA_GetRelayOperationsCount function was not supported by PXIe-5606/5668 devices. 505948 Fixed an issue in which an unexpected data overflow error occurred with sample rates greater than 500 MS/s on PXIe-5606/5668 devices.

NI-RFSA 14.1

ID Fixed Issue 492490 Fixed an issue in which the proper LabVIEW Run-Time Engine was not installed.

NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between NI-RFSA SFP revisions. This table is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI-RFSA SFP.

NI-RFSA SFP 16.0

ID Fixed Issue 581172 Fixed an issue in which Classic NI-RFSA SFP launched from the MAX Tools Menu instead of the new NI-RFSA SFP (64-bit).

NI-RFSA SFP 14.1

ID Fixed Issue 453860 Fixed an issue in which the automatic video bandwidth value in NI-RFSA SFP Control (Local) mode was being incorrectly calculated. 442518 Fixed an issue in which clicking preset after closing a device session in NI-RFSA SFP Control (Local) mode returned an error. 486765 Fixed an issue in which the NI-RFSA SFP Launcher example for NI TestStand did not automatically enable NI-RFSA SFP session access. 485420 Fixed an issue in which certain NI-RFSA SFP trigger coercion warnings were automatically cleared when entering NI-RFSA SFP Control (Local) mode.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2004–2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374797K-01