NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 14.0.1 Readme

December 2017

This file contains important information about the NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 software, including system requirements, installation instructions, and new features and changes.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features and Changes

Driver Version Naming Changes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.x

Legal Information

The NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 software contains an extensive library of VIs and properties in LabVIEW for you to program applications for your DNP3 devices.

NI Hardware Support

The following list indicates the NI hardware products supported by the VIs in NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3:

CompactRIO controllers with real-time OS

PXI/PXI Express controllers with real-time OS

PXI Express controllers with Windows OS

Industrial controllers with real-time OS

NI Application Software Support

The following table lists the NI application software supported by NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3.

NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 NI LabVIEW 2011 (32-bit), 2012 (32-bit), 2013 (32-bit), 2014 (32-bit), 2015 (32-bit), 2016 (32-bit), 2017 (32-bit) NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

Note You can install NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 with only one version of LabVIEW on a computer. If you want to install NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 with another supported version of LabVIEW on the same computer, you must uninstall existing NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 and then install it under the target version of LabVIEW.

Note Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW.

Before installing the NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 software, log on as Administrator or as a user with Administrator privileges. The NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 software setup program must have Administrator privileges because the program modifies the configuration registry of your system. Double-click the setup.exe file in the root directory of the NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 installer and follow the instructions on the screen to install NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3. After you complete installing NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3, you can program DNP3 applications and deploy them on targets.

Note Refer to the Activation Instructions folder in the root directory of the NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 installer for instructions about how to activate the NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 software.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 14.0.1 contains the following new features and changes:

Added support for targets running NI Linux Real-Time (64-bit)—IC-3120/3121/3171/3172/3173

NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 14.0. For example, NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 2.1. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 14.0.

Refer to the NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 API for LabVIEW Help, accessible from Help»NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 in LabVIEW, for information about NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. Navigate to the Hardware Input and Output»NI-Industrial Communications»DNP3 folder to access the examples. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You also can find the examples for NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 in the labview\examples\DNP3 directory.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.x, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher.

Using NI Launcher

NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile in the Apps view. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.

Note NI MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.x. You can launch NI MAX either from the Apps view or from within NI Launcher.

Pinning Frequently Used Applications

For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:

Current Application Icon Location Pin to Action Windows 8.x Desktop Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to Taskbar Windows 8.x Desktop Start screen Right-click application and select Pin to Start Windows 8.x Start screen Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen

Finding All Programs

If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files from the Apps view. To get to the Apps view, right-click anywhere on the Start screen and select All apps (Windows 8) or click the down arrow on the bottom left of the screen (Windows 8.1).

For more information about NI support for Windows 8.x, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2010–2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374796B-01