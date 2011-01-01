NI-Embedded CAN for RIO 19.0 Readme

March 2019

This file contains important information about NI-Embedded CAN for RIO, including software requirements, new features, supported hardware, and known issues.

Overview

Software Requirements

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

The NI-Embedded CAN for RIO software provides support for the embedded CAN ports on RIO to transmit and receive CAN frames.

The NI-Embedded CAN for RIO software supports the following development environments:

LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module

LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2018 Real-Time Module

LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2017 Real-Time Module

LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2016 Real-Time Module

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

New Features

NI-Embedded CAN for RIO 19.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit).

NI-Embedded CAN for RIO 18.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit).

NI-Embedded CAN for RIO 17.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit).

NI-Embedded CAN for RIO 16.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit).

NI-Embedded CAN for RIO 15.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2015 (32-bit).

Added support for sbRIO-9607/9627/9637.

NI-Embedded CAN for RIO 14.0

Changed the software name from NI-Embedded CAN for sbRIO to NI-Embedded CAN for RIO.

Added support for LabVIEW 2014 (32-bit).

Added support for sbRIO-9651 System on Module (SOM) Development Kit and roboRIO.

Added the CAN Set Filter Mode VI and the CAN Set Filter Value VI. Use these VIs to create Acceptance Filters to reduce the frame storage burden in the NI-Embedded CAN for RIO software.

NI-Embedded CAN for sbRIO 1.0.2

Added support for LabVIEW 2013 (32-bit).

NI-Embedded CAN for sbRIO 1.0.1

Added support for LabVIEW 2012 (32-bit).

Added support for sbRIO-9623/9626/9633/9636.

NI-Embedded CAN for sbRIO 1.0

First release to provide VIs to support CAN ports on sbRIO-9605/9606.

Supported Hardware

Refer to Supported Hardware for NI-Embedded CAN for RIO for the latest information about the hardware that each version of the NI-Embedded CAN for RIO software supports.

If you use the single-board RIO hardware, the CAN Stop VI stops communication and discards CAN frames in the transmit and receive queues. If you use the CompactRIO with the built-in CAN port hardware, the CAN Stop VI stops communication and saves the CAN frames. After you restart communication by using the CAN Start VI, the NI-Embedded CAN for RIO software sends or receives the CAN frames in the transmit and receive queues.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in the NI-Embedded CAN for RIO software.

Refer to the NI-Embedded CAN for RIO Help, accessible by selecting Help»NI-Embedded CAN for RIO Help from LabVIEW, for information about the NI-Embedded CAN for RIO software.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for the NI-Embedded CAN for RIO software are in the labview\examples\NI-Embedded CAN for RIO folder. You can modify an example VI to fit an application or copy an example and paste the example to a VI you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

