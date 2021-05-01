NI-RFSG 19.1.5 Readme August 2019

This file contains important information about NI-RFSG, including new features, supported hardware, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-RFSG 19.1.5, and known issues.

This software installation provides support for customers using RF signal generator or vector signal transceiver hardware, as specified in the Supported Hardware section. To program your device, use the NI-RFSG instrument driver or NI-RFSG Soft Front Panel (SFP).



The getting started guide for your device provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using your hardware.

NI-RFSG 19.1.5 includes support for the PXIe-5841

NI-RFSG 19.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the PXIe-5830/5831

Support for LO sharing on the PXIe-5830/5831 to improve phase noise performance

Support for the PXIe-5830/5831 in the NI-RFSG SFP

NI-RFSG 19.0 includes support for LabVIEW 2019

NI-RFSG 18.2 includes the following new features:

Support for de-embedding measurements on the PXIe-5840

Improvements to communication performance on the PXIe-5820/5840

Support for automatic LO sharing for the PXIe-5840 in the NI-RFSG SFP

Support for specifying external calibration date for the PXIe-5644/5645/5646 and PXIe-5820/5840 in System Configuration API and MAX

NI-RFSG 18.1 includes the following new features:

Improvements to initiate performance on the PXIe-5820/5840

Support for associating the PXIe-5840 with the PXIe-5653 LO source

Support for the PXIe-5840 with PXIe-5653 in the NI-RFSG SFP

Support for controlling the RF IN LO OUT terminal on the PXIe-5840

Support for PXIe-5820/5840 self-calibration in System Configuration API

Support for modifying temperature resolution for automatic thermal correction

Support for modifying DMA buffer size to improve NI-RFSG write arb waveform performance

Support for clearing self calibrate range data on the PXIe-5644/5645/5646

Improvements to NI-RFSG write arb waveform and streaming performance

NI-RFSG 18.0 includes the following new features:

Added support for LabVIEW 2018

Added the NI-RFSG .NET Class Library and NI-RFSG .NET examples to the installer

NI-RFSG 17.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the PXIe-5820

Support for RF list mode on the PXIe-5820/5840

Support for System Configuration API and MAX for module temperature and self-calibration date and time

Support for sub-sample trigger and marker resolution on the PFI line for the PXIe-5820/5840

The following table shows which hardware products are supported in the NI-RFSG instrument driver and the NI-RFSG SFP. The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.

Hardware Product Hardware Model NI-RFSG NI-RFSG SFP RF Signal Upconverter PXI-5610 √ — I/Q Modulator PXIe-5611 √ — Vector Signal Transceiver PXIe-5644 √ √ PXIe-5645 √ √ PXIe-5646 √ √ PXIe-5820 √ — PXIe-5830 √ √ PXIe-5831 √ √ PXIe-5840 √ √ PXIe-5840 with PXIe-5653 √ √ PXIe-5841 √ √ RF Analog Signal Generator PXI/PXIe-5650 √ √ PXI/PXIe-5651 √ √ PXI/PXIe-5652 √ √ PXIe-5653 √ — PXIe-5654 √ √ PXIe-5654 with

PXIe-5696 Amplitude Extender √ √ Vector Signal Generator PXI-5670 √ √ PXI-5671 √ √ PXIe-5672 √ √ PXIe-5673/5673E √ √

MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.

Note Some hardware products are not supported by the NI-DAQmx-based runtime. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code rfsgdevices for more information about which NI-RFSG devices are supported by the NI-DAQmx-based runtime.

Note You must install the same version of the NI-RFSA/NI-RFSG Runtime for PXIe-5644/5645/5646 and NI-RFSA/NI-RFSG Runtime for PXIe-5820/5830/5831/5840/5841 if you choose to install the runtimes independently.

Note For best memory performance on the PXIe-5831, NI recommends using only 64-bit applications.

System Requirements

NI-RFSG has the following requirements:

Processor—1 GHz 64-bit (x64) processor

4 GB RAM*

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

Note Guest accounts are not supported under any OS.

Note NI-RFSG 19.1.5 is not compatible with NI-RFSA 2.6. Upgrade to NI-RFSA 2.7 or later before installing NI-RFSG 19.1.5.

NI-RFSG 19.1.5 and NI-RFSG SFP 19.1.5 support the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (64-bit)

/7 SP1 (64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note In 2019 NI-RFSG dropped support for all 32-bit Windows operating systems. NI-RFSG will not install or run on an unsupported OS. Refer to NI-RFSG Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021 for information about future OS support.

NI-RFSG supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install application software, such as LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-RFSG. To add support for application software installed after installing NI-RFSG, modify your NI-RFSG installation or launch the NI-RFSG installer again. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.