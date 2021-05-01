NI-RFSG 19.0 Readme

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-RFSG LabVIEW 2016, 2017 SP1, 2018 SP1, or 2019 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2016, 2017, 2018 SP1, or 2019 LabWindows/CVI 2010 to current LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2010 to current

Note When using NI-RFSG with LabVIEW Real-Time Module or LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module, the PXIe-5644/5645/5646, PXIe-5654/5654 with PXIe-5696, and the PXIe-5820/5840 are not supported.

Note Install any toolkits or add-on software you intend to use with the NI-RFSG instrument driver after NI-RFSG installation is complete. Refer to the getting started guide for your device for more information about software and hardware installation.

Note MXI users must install the software included with the MXI hardware.

If you are using the NI-RFSG .NET Class Library, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The NI-RFSG .NET Class Library can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0 or .NET Framework 4.5. For more information on .NET development using NI .NET drivers, visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

To install the NI-RFSG .NET Class Library, ensure that you select .NET Framework 4.5 Languages Support or .NET Framework 4.0 Languages Support in the NI-RFSG installer.

NI installs NI-RFSG using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI-RFSG installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

LabVIEW

NI-RFSG VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFSG palette.

LabWindows/CVI

NI-RFSG functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI-RFSG function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers

iRFSG

iRFSG.fp.

.NET Framework

You can use the NI-RFSG .NET Class library by adding a reference to NationalInstruments.ModularInstruments.NIRfsg.Fx40 or NationalInstruments.ModularInstruments.NIRfsg.Fx45 and any dependent class libraries from within the Solution Explorer in Visual Studio.

C

You can use the NI-RFSG C dynamically linked library by adding a reference to: Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iRFSG.dll for 32-bit development or Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iRFSG_64.dll for 64-bit development.

NI-RFSG SFP

To launch the NI-RFSG SFP, navigate to Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSG»NI-RFSG Soft Front Panel.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI to launch the NI Example Finder and navigate to Hardware Input and Output»Modular Instruments»NI-RFSG. You can also select the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword.

You can access all the installed NI-RFSA examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSG»NI-RFSG Examples.

Accessing the Documentation

Accessing the Documentation

Documentation for NI-RFSG is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSG»Documentation.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

NI-RFSG no longer installs IVI Compliance Package (ICP). NI-RFSG supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer installs the following IVI components:

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class drivers for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

To use these features, you must install ICP separately. ICP is included in the Software Platform Bundle media. A stand-alone web distribution is available from ni.com/downloads.

The following are behavior changes in NI-RFSG 18.2 from NI-RFSG 18.1:

NI Script Editor is no longer installed with NI-RFSG.

The NI-RFSG Express VIs are now obsolete and are no longer installed.

The NI-RFSG RF Out LO Export Enabled property no longer requires the NI-RFSA LO Out Export Configure From RFSA property to be set to Enabled. NI-RFSG can change the export state of NI-RFSA without an open NI-RFSA session on the PXIe-5840. Ensure the NI-RFSA LO out export is generating a useful signal before using that signal for NI-RFSG operations.

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

NI-RFSG Instrument Driver

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between NI-RFSG instrument driver revisions. This table is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-RFSG.