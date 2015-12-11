NI-DAQmx 17.5 Readme

January 2018

This file contains important information about NI-DAQmx, including installation instructions and known issues. NI-DAQmx 17.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

NI-DAQmx is the software you use to communicate with and control your NI data acquisition (DAQ) device.

Refer to the NI website for any updates to the current NI-DAQmx readme.

System Use RAM Processor Development/Deployment 1 GB (32-bit), 2 GB (64-bit) 1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

The following operating systems are supported by NI-DAQmx 17.5:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Embedded Standard 7 2 SP1 (on CompactDAQ controllers)

SP1 (on CompactDAQ controllers) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R21 SP1 (64-bit, not supported on Server Core Role)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

To find and download an earlier version of NI-DAQmx that supports other operating systems, refer to ni.com/downloads.

The following table lists the application software versions supported by NI-DAQmx. If you are not using application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software1 Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx 17.5 LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 LabVIEW NXG 2.0 DAQExpress2 1.02 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017 LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2015 and 2017 Measurement Studio 2012, 2013, and 2015 SignalExpress 2014 and 2015 1 Application software support for LabVIEW NXG is not included with NI-DAQmx and must be downloaded separately via NI Package Manager. Refer to Installing NI-DAQmx for LabVIEW NXG for instructions. 2 Devices added in NI-DAQmx 17.1 and later are not supported. For a complete list of DAQExpress devices, visit the DAQExpress Manual.

The following table lists the programming languages and Microsoft Visual Studio versions supported by this version of NI-DAQmx. Earlier versions of NI-DAQmx support other application software and language versions.

Programming Language Visual Studio Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx ANSI C 2003, 2005, 2008, 2010, and 2012 .NET Framework 4.0 Languages

(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET) 2010 .NET Framework 4.5 Languages

(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET) 2012 .NET Framework 4.5.1 Languages

(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET) 2013

For information on Visual Studio compatibility with earlier versions of NI-DAQmx, refer to ni.com/info and enter the info code NETlegacydrivers. To find and download an earlier version of a driver, refer to ni.com/downloads.

Support for 64-bit applications is available in NI-DAQmx 9.2.3 and later for Visual Studio 2010 support, NI-DAQmx 9.6.2 and later for Visual Studio 2012 support, and NI-DAQmx 14.5 and later for Visual Studio 2013.

For information on examples that use NI-DAQmx and Measurement Studio, refer to Where to Find Examples in the NI-DAQmx .NET Class Library Help.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Added support for LabVIEW NXG and DAQExpress 2.0.

The following lists detail devices supported in NI-DAQmx and devices that are supported only on 32-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7:

The following lists detail the devices supported in NI-DAQmx. Device support is divided into the following categories:

Note In the device support tables that follow, a ✓ indicates that the device is supported, and a blank cell indicates that the device either does not exist or is not supported in NI-DAQmx.

The following X Series DAQ devices are supported:

Device PCIe PXIe USB NI 6320 ✓ NI 6321 ✓ NI 6323 ✓ NI 6341 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6343 ✓ ✓ NI 6345 ✓ NI 6351 ✓ ✓ NI 6353 ✓ ✓ NI 6355 ✓ NI 6356 ✓ ✓ NI 6358 ✓ NI 6361 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6363 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6365 ✓ NI 6366 ✓ ✓ NI 6368 ✓ NI 6375 ✓ NI 6376 ✓ NI 6378 ✓

The following M Series DAQ devices are supported:

Device PCI PCIe PXI PXIe USB NI 6210/11/12/15/16/18 ✓ NI 6220 ✓ ✓ NI 6221 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6224 ✓ ✓ NI 6225 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6229 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6230/32/33/36/38/39 ✓ ✓ NI 6250 ✓ ✓ NI 6251 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6254 ✓ ✓ NI 6255 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6259 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6280 ✓ ✓ NI 6281 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6284 ✓ ✓ NI 6289 ✓ ✓ ✓

The following E Series DAQ devices are supported.

Device PCMCIA PCI PXI NI 6023E ✓ NI 6024E* ✓ ✓ NI 6025E ✓ ✓ NI 6030E ✓ NI 6031E ✓ ✓ NI 6032E/33E/34E/35E ✓ NI 6036E* ✓ ✓ NI 6040E/NI PCI-MIO-16E-4 ✓ ✓ NI 6052E ✓ ✓ NI 6062E* ✓ NI 6070E ✓ NI 6071E ✓ ✓ NI PCI-MIO-16E-1 ✓ NI PCI-MIO-16XE-10 ✓ NI PCI-MIO-16XE-50 ✓ * Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7

The following S Series DAQ devices are supported:

Device PCI PXI PXIe NI 6110 ✓ NI 6111 ✓ NI 6115 ✓ ✓ NI 6120 ✓ ✓ NI 6122 ✓ ✓ NI 6123 ✓ ✓ NI 6124 ✓ NI 6132 ✓ ✓ NI 6133 ✓ ✓ NI 6143 ✓ ✓ NI 6154 ✓

The following SC Express devices are supported:

Device PXIe NI 4300 ✓ NI 4302 ✓ NI 4303 ✓ NI 4304 ✓ NI 4305 ✓ NI 4309 ✓ NI 4310 ✓ NI 4322 ✓ NI 4330 ✓ NI 4331 ✓ NI 4339 ✓ NI 4340 ✓ NI 4353 ✓ NI 4357 ✓

The following SC Express terminal blocks and other accessories are supported:

Device Supported Accessory NI 4300 NI TB-4300, NI TB-4300B, NI TB-4300C, NI CAL-4300B NI 4302 NI RM-4302, NI TB-4302, NI TB-4302C NI 4303 NI RM-4302, NI TB-4302, NI TB-4302C NI 4304 NI RM-4304, NI TB-4304 NI 4305 NI RM-4304, NI TB-4304 NI 4309 NI CAL-4309, NI TB-4309 (ST), NI TB-4309 (MT) NI 4310 NI TB-4310 (10V), NI TB-4310 (600V) NI 4322 NI TB-4322 NI 4330 NI TB-4330 NI 4331 NI TB-4330 NI 4339 NI TB-4339, NI TB-4339B, NI TB-4339C, NI RM-4339 NI 4340 NI TB-4340 NI 4353 NI TB-4353, NI TC-4353, NI CAL-4353 NI 4357 NI TB-4357

The following C Series, Network DAQ, and USB DAQ devices are supported:

Device CompactDAQ Chassis* Legacy Chassis and Carriers NI ENET/WLS-9163 NI USB-9162 NI cDAQ-9172 NI 9201 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9203 ✓ ✓ NI 9205 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9206 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9207 ✓ ✓ NI 9208 ✓ ✓ NI 9209 ✓ NI 9210 ✓ NI 9211† ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9212 ✓ NI 9213 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9214 ✓ NI 9215† ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9216 ✓ NI 9217 ✓ ✓ NI 9218 ✓ NI 9219 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9220 ✓ NI 9221 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9222 ✓ NI 9223 ✓ NI 9224 ✓ NI 9225 ✓ ✓ NI 9226 ✓ NI 9227 ✓ ✓ NI 9228 ✓ NI 9229 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9230 ✓ NI 9232 ✓ NI 9233 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9234 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9235 ✓ ✓ NI 9236 ✓ ✓ NI 9237 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9237 (DSUB) ✓ ✓ NI 9238 ✓ NI 9239 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9242 ✓ NI 9244 ✓ NI 9246 ✓ NI 9247 ✓ NI 9250 ✓ NI 9251 ✓ NI 9260 ✓ NI 9263 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9264 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9265 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9269 ✓ ✓ NI 9344 ✓ NI 9361 ✓ NI 9375 ✓ NI 9401 ✓ ✓ NI 9402 ✓ ✓ NI 9403 ✓ ✓ NI 9411 ✓ ✓ NI 9421 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9422 ✓ ✓ NI 9423 ✓ ✓ NI 9425 ✓ ✓ NI 9426 ✓ ✓ NI 9435 ✓ ✓ NI 9436 ✓ NI 9437 ✓ NI 9469 ✓ NI 9472 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9474 ✓ ✓ NI 9475 ✓ ✓ NI 9476 ✓ ✓ NI 9477 ✓ ✓ NI 9478 ✓ ✓ NI 9481 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9482 ✓ NI 9485 ✓ ✓ NI 9775 ✓ * Does not include the NI cDAQ-9172. † The NI USB-9211A and NI USB-9215A (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9162) are supported in NI-DAQmx.

The NI USB-9211 and NI USB-9215 (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9161) are not supported in NI-DAQmx.

The following CompactDAQ chassis are supported:

CompactDAQ Chassis Ethernet USB Wireless NI cDAQ-9171 ✓ NI cDAQ-9172 ✓ NI cDAQ-9174 ✓ NI cDAQ-9178 ✓ NI cDAQ-9179‡ ✓ NI cDAQ-9181 ✓ NI cDAQ-9184 ✓ NI cDAQ-9185† ✓ NI cDAQ-9188 ✓ NI cDAQ-9189† ✓ NI cDAQ-9188XT ✓ NI cDAQ-9191 ✓ ✓ ‡ This device does not support Phar Lap. † Support for this chassis is compatible only with the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015 or later.

The following CompactDAQ controllers are supported:

CompactDAQ Controllers WES7 Real Time NI cDAQ-9132 ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9133 ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9134 ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9135 ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9136‡ ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9137‡ ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9138 ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9139 ✓ ✓ ‡ Real-time support for this controller is compatible only with the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015.

The following AO Series devices are supported:

Device DAQCard PCI PXI PXIe NI 6703 ✓ NI 6704 ✓ ✓ NI 6711 ✓ ✓ NI 6713 ✓ ✓ NI 6715* ✓ NI 6722 ✓ ✓ NI 6723 ✓ ✓ NI 6731 ✓ NI 6733 ✓ ✓ NI 6738 ✓ NI 6739 ✓ * Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7

The following digital I/O devices are supported.

Device DAQCard PCI PCIe PXI PXIe USB NI 6501 ✓ NI 6503 ✓ NI 6508 ✓ NI 6509 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6510 ✓ NI 6511 ✓ ✓ NI 6512 ✓ ✓ NI 6513 ✓ ✓ NI 6514 ✓ ✓ NI 6515 ✓ ✓ NI 6516 ✓ NI 6517 ✓ NI 6518 ✓ NI 6519 ✓ NI 6520 ✓ ✓ NI 6521 ✓ ✓ NI 6525 ✓ NI 6527 ✓ ✓ NI 6528 ✓ ✓ NI 6529 ✓ NI 6533 ✓ ✓ NI 6534 ✓ ✓ NI 6535 ✓ ✓ NI 6535B* ✓ NI 6536 ✓ ✓ NI 6536B* ✓ NI 6537 ✓ ✓ NI 6537B* ✓ NI DIO-24† ✓ NI DIO-32HS ✓ NI DIO-96 ✓ * Not supported on versions of Windows 10/8.1. † Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7

The following TIO series devices are supported:

Device PCI PCIe PXI PXIe NI 6601 ✓ NI 6602 ✓ ✓ NI 6608 ✓ NI 6612 ✓ ✓ NI 6614 ✓ NI 6624 ✓ ✓

The following DSA devices are supported:

Device PCI PXI PXIe USB NI 4431 ✓ NI 4432 ✓ NI 4461 ✓ ✓ NI 4462 ✓ ✓ NI 4463 ✓ NI 4464 ✓ NI 4472/B ✓ ✓ NI 4474 ✓ NI 4480 ✓ NI 4481 ✓ NI 4492 ✓ NI 4495 ✓ NI 4496 ✓ ✓ NI 4497 ✓ NI 4498 ✓ ✓ NI 4499 ✓ NI 4610 ✓

The following SC Series DAQ devices are supported:

Device PXI NI 4200 ✓ NI 4204 ✓ NI 4220 ✓ NI 4224 ✓

Note As of NI-DAQmx 14.5, the NI-DAQmx Switch API is obsolete and is no longer recommended for new applications. For more information, refer to ni.com/info and enter the info code switchdriverconsiderations.

The following switches are supported:

Device PCI PXI PXIe NI 4021 ✓ ✓ NI 2501 ✓ NI 2503 ✓ NI 2510 ✓ NI 2512 ✓ ✓ NI 2514 ✓ ✓ NI 2515 ✓ ✓ NI 2520 ✓ NI 2521 ✓ NI 2522 ✓ NI 2523 ✓ NI 2527 ✓ ✓ NI 2529 ✓ ✓ NI 2530 ✓ NI 2531 ✓ ✓ NI 2532 ✓ ✓ NI 2533 ✓ NI 2534 ✓ NI 2535 ✓ NI 2536 ✓ NI 2540 ✓ ✓ NI 2541 ✓ ✓ NI 2542 ✓ ✓ NI 2543 ✓ ✓ NI 2544 ✓ ✓ NI 2545 ✓ NI 2546 ✓ NI 2547 ✓ NI 2548 ✓ NI 2549 ✓ NI 2554 ✓ NI 2555 ✓ NI 2556 ✓ NI 2557 ✓ NI 2558 ✓ NI 2559 ✓ NI 2564 ✓ NI 2565 ✓ NI 2566 ✓ NI 2567 ✓ NI 2568 ✓ NI 2569 ✓ ✓ NI 2570 ✓ NI 2571 ✓ NI 2575 ✓ ✓ NI 2576 ✓ NI 2584 ✓ NI 2585 ✓ NI 2586 ✓ NI 2590 ✓ NI 2591 ✓ NI 2593 ✓ ✓ NI 2594 ✓ NI 2595 ✓ NI 2596 ✓ NI 2597 ✓ NI 2598 ✓ NI 2599 ✓ NI 2720 ✓ NI 2722 ✓ NI 2725 ✓ NI 2727 ✓ NI 2800 ✓ NI 2790 ✓ NI 2796 ✓ NI 2797 ✓ NI 2798 ✓ NI 2799 ✓ NI 2810 ✓ NI 2811 ✓ NI 2812 ✓ NI 2813 ✓ NI 2814 ✓ NI 2815 ✓ NI 2816 ✓ NI 2817 ✓ NI 2833 ✓ NI 2834 ✓ NI 2865 ✓

The following SCXI Chassis are supported:

NI PXI-1010

NI PXI-1011

NI PXI-1050

NI PXI-1052

NI SCXI-1000/DC

NI SCXI-1001

The following SCXI modules are supported:

NI SCXI-1100

NI SCXI-1102

NI SCXI-1102B/C

NI SCXI-1104/C

NI SCXI-1112

NI SCXI-1120/D

NI SCXI-1121

NI SCXI-1122

NI SCXI-1124

NI SCXI-1125

NI SCXI-1126

NI SCXI-1127

NI SCXI-1128

NI SCXI-1129

NI SCXI-1130

NI SCXI-1140

NI SCXI-1141

NI SCXI-1142

NI SCXI-1143

NI SCXI-1160

NI SCXI-1161

NI SCXI-1162

NI SCXI-1162HV

NI SCXI-1163

NI SCXI-1163R

NI SCXI-1166

NI SCXI-1167

NI SCXI-1169

NI SCXI-1175

NI SCXI-1190

NI SCXI-1191

NI SCXI-1192

NI SCXI-1193

NI SCXI-1194

NI SCXI-1195

NI SCXI-1314T

NI SCXI-1502

NI SCXI-1503

NI SCXI-1520

NI SCXI-1521/B

NI SCXI-1530

NI SCXI-1531

NI SCXI-1540

NI SCXI-1581

NI SCXI-1600 (Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7)

The following TEDS devices are supported:

NI SC-2350

NI BNC-2096

NI SCXI-1314T

The following academic devices are supported:

NI ELVIS II

NI ELVIS II+

NI myDAQ

The following legacy DAQ devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:

Device DAQ Pad PCI USB NI DAQPad-6015* ✓ NI DAQPad-6016* ✓ NI PCI-6010 ✓ NI PCI-6013 ✓ NI PCI-6014 ✓ SensorDAQ ✓ * Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7

The following low-cost USB devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:

Device USB NI 6000 ✓ NI 6001 ✓ NI 6002 ✓ NI 6003 ✓ NI 6008 ✓ NI 6009 ✓ NI TC01 ✓

The following devices are supported in NI-DAQmx on the 32-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7. They are not supported on the 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7:

NI DAQCard-6024E 200 kS/s, 12-bit, 16 analog input channel, two analog output channel, 8 digital I/O line, two counter/timer device

NI DAQCard-6036E 200 kS/s, 16-bit, 16 analog input channel, two analog output channel, 8 digital I/O line, two counter/timer device

NI DAQCard-6062E 500 kS/s, 12-bit, 16 analog input channel device

NI DAQCard-6715 for PCMCIA 1 MS/s 12-bit analog output device

NI DAQCard-DIO-24 for PCMCIA 24-channel 5V/TTL/CMOS digital I/O device

NI DAQPad-6015 for USB

NI DAQPad-6015 for USB (BNC)

NI DAQPad-6015 for USB (Mass Termination)

NI DAQPad-6016 for USB

NI SCXI-1600 USB module

Refer to previous NI-DAQmx readmes, available on ni.com/drivers, for issues fixed in earlier versions of NI-DAQmx.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-DAQmx.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with NI-DAQmx 17.5.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following way:

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

Note Refer to the LabVIEW NXG Readme for additional system requirements.

LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support

The following devices are supported but must be configured in NI MAX and are not available in the measurement panels:

The following devices are not supported in LabVIEW NXG:

LabVIEW NXG is installed using NI Package Manager. Complete the following steps to install NI-DAQmx for LabVIEW NXG.

Visit ni.com/info and enter the info code NXGDownload to access the LabVIEW NXG download page. Click Download LabVIEW NXG 2.0. NI Package Manager installs, then automatically opens a download window. Select LabVIEW NXG Suite and click the green Install button. Select LabVIEW NXG 2.0 and NI-DAQmx . Complete the installer instructions to download LabVIEW NXG and NI-DAQmx .

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

For more information, including system requirements and known issues, about DAQExpress, visit the DAQExpress Readme. For supported hardware, visit the DAQExpress Manual.

Copyright

© 2003–2018 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374768T-01