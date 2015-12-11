NI-DAQmx 15.0.1 Readme

July 2015

This file contains important information about NI-DAQmx, including installation instructions and known issues.

Readme Updates

Operating System Support

System Requirements

Application Software Support

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Driver Version Naming Changes

Device Support in NI-DAQmx

Important Notice: Microsoft Hotfix for USB DAQ Devices and Windows XP

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.x

NI-DAQmx Drops Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 in 2016

Legal Information

NI-DAQmx Readme Updates

Refer to the National Instruments website for any updates to the current NI-DAQmx readme.

Operating System Support

The following operating systems are supported in NI-DAQmx 15.0.1:

Windows 8.0/8.1 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows Vista Business edition, Service Pack (SP) 1 or greater (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows XP, SP3 or greater (32-bit)

Windows Server 2003 R2, SP2 or greater (32-bit)

Windows Server 2008 R2, SP1 or greater (64-bit, not supported on Server Core Role)

Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit)

Note Support for Windows Server 2003 R2 may require disabling physical address extensions (PAE). To learn how this might affect your use of Windows Server 2003 and what actions you might have to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the info code PAESupport.

Caution If you plan to perform an upgrade of your system from a prior version of Microsoft Windows to Microsoft Windows Vista, you are required to uninstall all National Instruments software prior to performing the upgrade. After the upgrade has been completed, you can reinstall your National Instruments software.

To find and download an earlier version of NI-DAQmx that supports other operating systems, refer to ni.com/downloads.

NI-DAQmx does not support guest accounts on Windows 7/Vista/XP. You must log into an administrative or user account to use NI-DAQmx on these OSes.

System Requirements

System Use RAM Processor Development 1 GB Pentium IV or later Deployment 256 MB Pentium III/Celeron 600 MHz or Equivalent

Application Software Support

The following table lists the application software versions supported by NI-DAQmx. If you are not using application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx and the DAQ Assistant LabVIEW 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015 LabWindows/CVI 8.5, 9.0, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013 LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 8.5, 9.0, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013 Measurement Studio 8.5, 8.6, 8.9, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013 SignalExpress 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015

Measurement Studio Examples

The directories that the Measurement Studio examples install to depends on which component is installed, the version of Visual Studio or the .NET Framework the example supports, the version of Measurement Studio installed, and the operating system. For detailed information on examples for Measurement Studio, refer to Where To Find Examples in the NI Measurement Studio Help.

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

The following table lists the programming languages and Microsoft Visual Studio versions supported by this version of NI-DAQmx. Earlier versions of NI-DAQmx support other application software and language versions.

Programming Language Visual Studio Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx ANSI C 2003, 2005, 2008, 2010, and 2012 .NET Framework 4.0 Languages

(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET) 2010 .NET Framework 4.5 Languages

(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET) 2012 .NET Framework 4.5.1 Languages

(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET) 2013

For information on Visual Studio compatibility with earlier versions of NI-DAQmx, refer to?ni.com/info?and enter the info code?NETlegacydrivers. To find and download an earlier version of a driver, refer to ni.com/downloads.

Support for 64-bit applications is available in NI-DAQmx 9.2.3 and later for Visual Studio 2010 support, NI-DAQmx 9.6.2 and later for Visual Studio 2012 support, and NI-DAQmx 14.5 and later for Visual Studio 2013.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

New Features

Added support for LabVIEW 2015.

Updated the firmware for the NI cDAQ-9191.

Updated the firmware for the NI PCI-6132.

Redesigned the NI Device Monitor.

NI-DAQmx versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI-DAQmx 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-DAQmx 9.9. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-DAQmx 14.0.

Device Support in NI-DAQmx

The following lists detail the devices supported in NI-DAQmx. Device support is divided into the following categories:

For MXI-3 and MXI-4 OS-specific support information, refer to KB 45MA9LF7, Is MXI-3 Supported In Windows Vista or Windows 7?.

Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx

The following lists detail the devices supported in NI-DAQmx. Device support is divided into the following categories:

Note In the device support tables that follow, a ✓ indicates that the device is supported, a blank cell indicates that the device either does not exist or is not supported in NI-DAQmx, and an X indicates that the device is no longer supported in NI-DAQmx.

For MXI-3 and MXI-4 OS-specific support information, refer to KB 45MA9LF7, Is MXI-3 Supported In Windows Vista or Windows 7?.

X Series DAQ

The following X Series DAQ devices are supported:

Device PCIe PXIe USB NI 6320 ✓ NI 6321 ✓ NI 6323 ✓ NI 6341 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6343 ✓ ✓ NI 6345 ✓ NI 6351 ✓ ✓ NI 6353 ✓ ✓ NI 6355 ✓ NI 6356 ✓ ✓ NI 6358 ✓ NI 6361 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6363 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6365 ✓ NI 6366 ✓ ✓ NI 6368 ✓ NI 6375 ✓

M Series DAQ

The following M Series DAQ devices are supported:

Device PCI PCIe PXI PXIe USB NI 6210/11/12/15/16/18 ✓ NI 6220 ✓ ✓ NI 6221 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6224 ✓ ✓ NI 6225 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6229 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6230/32/33/36/38/39 ✓ ✓ NI 6250 ✓ ✓ NI 6251 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6254 ✓ ✓ NI 6255 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6259 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6280 ✓ ✓ NI 6281 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6284 ✓ ✓ NI 6289 ✓ ✓ ✓

E Series DAQ

The following E Series DAQ devices are supported.

Device PCMCIA PCI PXI NI 6023E ✓ NI 6024E* ✓ ✓ NI 6025E ✓ ✓ NI 6030E ✓ NI 6031E ✓ ✓ NI 6032E/33E/34E/35E ✓ NI 6036E* ✓ ✓ NI 6040E ✓ NI 6052E ✓ ✓ NI 6062E* ✓ NI 6070E ✓ NI 6071E ✓ ✓ NI PCI-MIO-16E-1 ✓ NI PCI-MIO-16E-4 ✓ NI PCI-MIO-16XE-10 X ✓ NI PCI-MIO-16XE-50 X ✓ * PCMCIA versions are not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista

S Series DAQ

The following S Series DAQ devices are supported:

Device PCI PXI PXIe NI 6110 ✓ NI 6111 ✓ NI 6115 ✓ ✓ NI 6120 ✓ ✓ NI 6122 ✓ ✓ NI 6123 ✓ ✓ NI 6124 ✓ NI 6132 ✓ ✓ NI 6133 ✓ ✓ NI 6143 ✓ ✓ NI 6154 ✓

SC Express

The following SC Express devices are supported:

Device PXIe NI 4300 ✓ NI 4322 ✓ NI 4330 ✓ NI 4331 ✓ NI 4339 ✓ NI 4353 ✓ NI 4357 ✓

SC Express Accessories

The following SC Express terminal blocks and other accessories are supported:

Device Supported Accessory NI 4300 NI TB-4300, NI TB 4300B, NI CAL-4300B NI 4322 NI TB-4322 NI 4330 NI TB-4330 NI 4339 NI TB-4339, NI TB-4339B, NI TB-4339C, NI RM-4339 NI 4353 NI TB-4353, NI TC-4353, NI CAL-4353 NI 4357 NI TB-4357

C Series, Network DAQ, and USB DAQ

The following C Series, Network DAQ, and USB DAQ devices are supported:

Device CompactDAQ Chassis* Legacy Chassis and Carriers NI ENET/WLS-9163 NI USB-9162 NI cDAQ-9172 NI 9201 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9203 ✓ ✓ NI 9205 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9206 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9207 ✓ ✓ NI 9208 ✓ ✓ NI 9209 ✓ NI 9211† ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9212 ✓ NI 9213 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9214 ✓ NI 9215† ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9216 ✓ NI 9217 ✓ ✓ NI 9218 ✓ NI 9219 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9220 ✓ NI 9221 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9222 ✓ NI 9223 ✓ NI 9225 ✓ ✓ NI 9226 ✓ NI 9227 ✓ ✓ NI 9229 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9230 ✓ NI 9232 ✓ NI 9233 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9234 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9235 ✓ ✓ NI 9236 ✓ ✓ NI 9237 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9237 (DSUB) ✓ ✓ NI 9238 ✓ NI 9242 ✓ NI 9244 ✓ NI 9246 ✓ NI 9247 ✓ NI 9239 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9263 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9264 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9265 ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9269 ✓ ✓ NI 9344 ✓ NI 9361 ✓ NI 9375 ✓ NI 9401 ✓ ✓ NI 9402 ✓ ✓ NI 9403 ✓ ✓ NI 9411 ✓ ✓ NI 9421 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9422 ✓ ✓ NI 9423 ✓ ✓ NI 9425 ✓ ✓ NI 9426 ✓ ✓ NI 9435 ✓ ✓ NI 9437 ✓ NI 9469 ✓ NI 9472 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9474 ✓ ✓ NI 9475 ✓ ✓ NI 9476 ✓ ✓ NI 9477 ✓ ✓ NI 9478 ✓ ✓ NI 9481 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 9482 ✓ NI 9485 ✓ ✓ * Does not include the NI cDAQ-9172. † The NI USB-9211A and NI USB-9215A (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9162) are supported in NI-DAQmx.

The NI USB-9211 and NI USB-9215 (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9161) are not supported in NI-DAQmx.

CompactDAQ Chassis

The following CompactDAQ chassis are supported:

CompactDAQ Chassis Ethernet USB Wireless NI cDAQ-9171* ✓ NI cDAQ-9172 ✓ NI cDAQ-9174* ✓ NI cDAQ-9178* ✓ NI cDAQ-9181 ✓ NI cDAQ-9184 ✓ NI cDAQ-9188 ✓ NI cDAQ-9188XT ✓ NI cDAQ-9191 ✓ ✓ * Support for this chassis was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2012. Refer to CompactDAQ Controllers for additional version compatibility.

CompactDAQ Controllers

The following CompactDAQ controllers are supported:

CompactDAQ Chassis WES7 Real Time NI cDAQ-9132* ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9133* ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9134* ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9135* ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9138† ✓ ✓ NI cDAQ-9139† ✓ ✓ * Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014. † Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2012.

AO Series

The following AO Series devices are supported:

Device DAQCard PCI PXI NI 6703 ✓ NI 6704 ✓ ✓ NI 6711 ✓ ✓ NI 6713 ✓ ✓ NI 6715* ✓ NI 6722 ✓ ✓ NI 6723 ✓ ✓ NI 6731 ✓ NI 6733 ✓ ✓ * Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista

Digital I/O

The following digital I/O devices are supported.

Device DAQCard PCI PCIe PXI PXIe USB NI 6501 ✓ NI 6503 ✓ NI 6508 ✓ NI 6509 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NI 6510 ✓ NI 6511 ✓ ✓ NI 6512 ✓ ✓ NI 6513 ✓ ✓ NI 6514 ✓ ✓ NI 6515 ✓ ✓ NI 6516 ✓ NI 6517 ✓ NI 6518 ✓ NI 6519 ✓ NI 6520 ✓ ✓ NI 6521 ✓ ✓ NI 6525 ✓ NI 6527 ✓ ✓ NI 6528 ✓ ✓ NI 6529 ✓ NI 6533 X ✓ ✓ NI 6534 ✓ ✓ NI 6535 ✓ ✓ NI 6535B ✓ NI 6536 ✓ ✓ NI 6536B ✓ NI 6537 ✓ ✓ NI 6537B ✓ NI DIO-24* ✓ NI DIO-32HS ✓ NI DIO-96 ✓ * Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista

TIO Series

The following TIO series devices are supported:

Device PCI PCIe PXI PXIe NI 6601 ✓ NI 6602 ✓ ✓ NI 6608 ✓ NI 6612 ✓ ✓ NI 6614 ✓ NI 6624 ✓ ✓

Dynamic Signal Acquisition (DSA)

The following DSA devices are supported:

Device PCI PXI PXIe USB NI 4431 ✓ NI 4432 ✓ NI 4461 ✓ ✓ NI 4462 ✓ ✓ NI 4463 ✓ NI 4464 ✓ NI 4472/B ✓ ✓ NI 4474 ✓ NI 4492 ✓ NI 4495 ✓ NI 4496 ✓ ✓ NI 4497 ✓ NI 4498 ✓ ✓ NI 4499 ✓ NI 4610 ✓

SC Series DAQ

The following SC Series DAQ devices are supported:

Device PXI NI 4200 ✓ NI 4204 ✓ NI 4220 ✓ NI 4224 ✓

Switches

Note As of NI-DAQmx 14.5, the NI-DAQmx Switch API is obsolete and is no longer recommended for new applications. For more information, refer to ni.com/info and enter the info code switchdriverconsiderations.

The following switches are supported:

Device PCI PXI PXIe NI 4021 ✓ ✓ NI 2501 ✓ NI 2503 ✓ NI 2510 ✓ NI 2512 ✓ ✓ NI 2514 ✓ ✓ NI 2515 ✓ ✓ NI 2520 ✓ NI 2521 ✓ NI 2522 ✓ NI 2523 ✓ NI 2527 ✓ ✓ NI 2529 ✓ ✓ NI 2530 ✓ NI 2531 ✓ ✓ NI 2532 ✓ ✓ NI 2533 ✓ NI 2534 ✓ NI 2535 ✓ NI 2536 ✓ NI 2540 ✓ ✓ NI 2541 ✓ ✓ NI 2542 ✓ ✓ NI 2543 ✓ ✓ NI 2544 ✓ ✓ NI 2545 ✓ NI 2546 ✓ NI 2547 ✓ NI 2548 ✓ NI 2549 ✓ NI 2554 ✓ NI 2555 ✓ NI 2556 ✓ NI 2557 ✓ NI 2558 ✓ NI 2559 ✓ NI 2564 ✓ NI 2565 ✓ NI 2566 ✓ NI 2567 ✓ NI 2568 ✓ NI 2569 ✓ ✓ NI 2570 ✓ NI 2571 ✓ NI 2575 ✓ ✓ NI 2576 ✓ NI 2584 ✓ NI 2585 ✓ NI 2586 ✓ NI 2590 ✓ NI 2591 ✓ NI 2593 ✓ ✓ NI 2594 ✓ NI 2595 ✓ NI 2596 ✓ NI 2597 ✓ NI 2598 ✓ NI 2599 ✓ NI 2720 ✓ NI 2722 ✓ NI 2725 ✓ NI 2727 ✓ NI 2800 ✓ NI 2790 ✓ NI 2796 ✓ NI 2797 ✓ NI 2798 ✓ NI 2799 ✓ NI 2810 ✓ NI 2811 ✓ NI 2812 ✓ NI 2813 ✓ NI 2814 ✓ NI 2815 ✓ NI 2816 ✓ NI 2817 ✓ NI 2833 ✓ NI 2834 ✓ NI 2865 ✓

SCXI Chassis

The following SCXI Chassis are supported:

NI PXI-1010

NI PXI-1011

NI PXI-1050

NI PXI-1052

NI SCXI-1000/DC

NI SCXI-1001

SCXI Modules

The following SCXI modules are supported:

NI SCXI-1100

NI SCXI-1102

NI SCXI-1102B/C

NI SCXI-1104/C

NI SCXI-1112

NI SCXI-1120/D

NI SCXI-1121

NI SCXI-1122

NI SCXI-1124

NI SCXI-1125

NI SCXI-1126

NI SCXI-1127

NI SCXI-1128

NI SCXI-1129

NI SCXI-1130

NI SCXI-1140

NI SCXI-1141

NI SCXI-1142

NI SCXI-1143

NI SCXI-1160

NI SCXI-1161

NI SCXI-1162

NI SCXI-1162HV

NI SCXI-1163

NI SCXI-1163R

NI SCXI-1166

NI SCXI-1167

NI SCXI-1169

NI SCXI-1175

NI SCXI-1190

NI SCXI-1191

NI SCXI-1192

NI SCXI-1193

NI SCXI-1194

NI SCXI-1195

NI SCXI-1314T

NI SCXI-1502

NI SCXI-1503

NI SCXI-1520

NI SCXI-1521/B

NI SCXI-1530

NI SCXI-1531

NI SCXI-1540

NI SCXI-1581

NI SCXI-1600 (Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista)

The following TEDS devices are supported:

NI SC-2350

NI BNC-2096

NI SCXI-1314T

The following academic devices are supported:

NI ELVIS II

NI ELVIS II+

NI myDAQ

The following legacy DAQ devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:

Device DAQ Pad PCI USB NI DAQPad-6015* ✓ NI DAQPad-6016* ✓ NI PCI-6010 ✓ NI PCI-6013 ✓ NI PCI-6014 ✓ SensorDAQ ✓ * Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista

The following low-cost USB devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:

Device USB NI 6000 ✓ NI 6001 ✓ NI 6002 ✓ NI 6003 ✓ NI 6008 ✓ NI 6009 ✓ NI TC01 ✓

Devices Not Supported in NI-DAQmx on the 64-Bit Versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista

The following devices are supported in NI-DAQmx on the 32-bit versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista. They are not supported on the 64-bit versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista:

NI DAQCard-6024E 200 kS/s, 12-bit, 16 analog input channel, two analog output channel, 8 digital I/O line, two counter/timer device

NI DAQCard-6036E 200 kS/s, 16-bit, 16 analog input channel, two analog output channel, 8 digital I/O line, two counter/timer device

NI DAQCard-6062E 500 kS/s, 12-bit, 16 analog input channel device

NI DAQCard-6715 for PCMCIA 1 MS/s 12-bit analog output device

NI DAQCard-DIO-24 for PCMCIA 24-channel 5V/TTL/CMOS digital I/O device

NI DAQPad-6015 for USB

NI DAQPad-6015 for USB (BNC)

NI DAQPad-6015 for USB (Mass Termination)

NI DAQPad-6016 for USB

NI SCXI-1600 USB module

Important Notice: Microsoft Hotfix for USB DAQ Devices and Windows XP

If you are using NI-DAQmx with a USB DAQ device on Windows XP, you should install the Microsoft hotfix reported in Microsoft Knowledge Base 969238.

Refer to previous NI-DAQmx readmes, available on ni.com/drivers, for issues fixed in earlier versions of NI-DAQmx.

Known Issues

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-DAQmx.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-DAQmx 15.0.1. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI-DAQmx 15.0.1. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

CAR ID Summary 532262 On systems that have certain versions of NI-DAQmx and NI-RFSA or NI-RFSG, DAQ and RF devices are not configurable in MAX, and the RF APIs may not function normally. Refer to KB 6X6ESMTI.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.x, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and the new NI Launcher.

Using NI Launcher

NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile on the Start screen. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.

Note MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.x. You can launch MAX either from the Start screen or from within NI Launcher.

Pinning Frequently Used Applications

For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:

Current Application Icon Location Pin to Action Windows 8.x Desktop Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar Windows 8.x Desktop Start screen Right-click application and select Pin to Start Windows 8.x Start screen Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen

Finding All Programs

If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files from the Apps view. To get to the Apps view, right-click anywhere on the Start screen and select All apps (Windows 8.0) or click the down arrow on the bottom left of the screen (Windows 8.1).

For more information about NI support for Windows 8.x, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-DAQmx Drops Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 in 2016

NI-DAQmx will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of NI-DAQmx that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows™/CVI™ cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Legal Information

Copyright

© 2003–2015 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374768E-01