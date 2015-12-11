NI-DAQmx 14.2 Readme

October 2014
This file contains important information about NI-DAQmx, including installation instructions and known issues. NI-DAQmx 14.2 adds support for the NI PXIe-4339.
Refer to the National Instruments website for any updates to the current NI-DAQmx readme.
The following operating systems are supported in NI-DAQmx 14.2:
For OS-specific device support information, refer to ni.com/support/daq/versions.
Note Support for Windows Server 2003 R2 may require disabling physical address extensions (PAE). To learn how this might affect your use of Windows Server 2003 and what actions you might have to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the info code PAESupport.
|Caution If you plan to perform an upgrade of your system from a prior version of Microsoft Windows to Microsoft Windows Vista, you are required to uninstall all National Instruments software prior to performing the upgrade. After the upgrade has been completed, you can reinstall your National Instruments software.
To find and download an earlier version of NI-DAQmx that supports other operating systems, refer to ni.com/downloads.
NI-DAQmx does not support guest accounts on Windows 7/Vista/XP. You must log into an administrative or user account to use NI-DAQmx on these OSes.
|System Use
|RAM
|Processor
|Development
|1 GB
|Pentium IV or later
|Deployment
|256 MB
|Pentium III/Celeron 600 MHz or Equivalent
The following table lists the NI application software versions supported by NI-DAQmx. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.
|NI Application Software
|Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx and the DAQ Assistant
|NI LabVIEW
|2011, 2012, 2013, 2014
|NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module
|2011, 2012, 2013, 2014
|NI LabWindows/CVI
|8.5, 9.0, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013
|NI LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
|8.5, 9.0, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013
|NI Measurement Studio
|8.5, 8.6, 8.9, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013
|NI SignalExpress
|2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014
The directories that the Measurement Studio examples install to depends on which component is installed, the version of Visual Studio or the .NET Framework the example supports, the version of Measurement Studio installed, and the operating system. For detailed information on examples for Measurement Studio, refer to Where To Find Examples in the NI Measurement Studio Help.
The following table lists the programming languages and Microsoft Visual Studio versions supported by this version of NI-DAQmx. Earlier versions of NI-DAQmx support other application software and language versions. For more information on Visual Studio compatibility with earlier versions of NI-DAQmx, refer to ni.com/info and enter the info code NETlegacydrivers. To find and download an earlier version of a driver, refer to ni.com/downloads.
|Programming Language
|Visual Studio Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx
|ANSI C
|2003, 2005, 2008, 2010, and 2012
|Visual C++ MFC*
|2008†
|.NET Framework 3.5 Languages
(C# and Visual Basic.NET)
|2008
|.NET Framework 4.0 Languages
(C# and Visual Basic.NET)
|2010‡
|.NET Framework 4.5 Languages
(C# and Visual Basic.NET)
|2012**
|Visual Basic 6*
|6
|* NI-DAQmx includes limited support for Visual Basic 6 and Visual Studio C++ MFC. For more information, visit ni.com/info and enter the info code daqmxvstudio.
|† Supported by Measurement Studio 8.6 — Measurement Studio 2009
|‡ With Windows XP, Service Pack 3 or later is required
|** Windows 8.x, Windows 7, Windows Vista SP2, or Windows Server 2008 R2 is required.
If you are using the DAQmx .NET Library, .NET Framework 3.5, .NET Framework 4.0, or the .NET Framework 4.5 is required.
NI-DAQmx 9.2 is the last release that includes full feature support for Visual C++ MFC 2005 and 2008.
Support for 64-bit applications is available in NI-DAQmx 8.9.5 and later for Visual Studio 2008 support, NI- DAQmx 9.2.3 and later for Visual Studio 2010 support, and NI- DAQmx 9.6.2 and later for Visual Studio 2012 support.
If you are using the .NET Framework 1.1 or Visual C++ MFC 2003, you must use NI-DAQmx 9.1.5 or earlier. For more information on NI-DAQmx support for .NET Framework 1.1 or Visual C++ MFC 2003, including considerations for users upgrading from NI-DAQmx 9.1.5 or earlier, visit ni.com/info and enter the info code ex6rzd.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.
The following lists detail the devices supported in NI-DAQmx. Device support is divided into the following categories:
For OS-specific device support information, refer to ni.com/support/daq/versions.
For MXI-3 and MXI-4 OS-specific support information, refer to ni.com/kb and search for KnowledgeBase entry 45MA9LF7.
|Note In the device support tables that follow, a ✓ indicates that the device is supported, a blank cell indicates that the device either does not exist or is not supported in NI-DAQmx, and an X indicates that the device is no longer supported in NI-DAQmx.
The following X Series DAQ devices are supported:
The following SCXI Chassis are supported:
The following SCXI modules are supported:
The following TEDS devices are supported:
The following academic devices are supported:
The following legacy DAQ devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:
|Device
|DAQ Pad
|PCI
|USB
|NI DAQPad-6015
|✓
|NI DAQPad-6016
|✓
|NI PCI-6010
|✓
|NI PCI-6013
|✓
|NI PCI-6014
|✓
|SensorDAQ
|✓
The following low-cost USB devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:
|Device
|USB
|NI 6000
|✓
|NI 6001
|✓
|NI 6002
|✓
|NI 6003
|✓
|NI 6008
|✓
|NI 6009
|✓
|NI TC01
|✓
The following devices are supported in NI-DAQmx on the 32-bit versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista. They are not supported on the 64-bit versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista:
If you are using NI-DAQmx with a USB DAQ device on Windows XP, you should install the Microsoft hotfix reported in Microsoft Knowledge Base 969238.
Refer to previous NI-DAQmx readmes, available on ni.com/drivers, for issues fixed in earlier versions of NI-DAQmx.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-DAQmx.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.x, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and the new NI Launcher.
NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile on the Start screen. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.
Note MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.x. You can launch MAX either from the Start screen or from within NI Launcher.
For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:
|Current Application
|Icon Location
|Pin to Action
|Windows 8.x Desktop
|Desktop Taskbar
|Right-click application and select Pin to Taskbar
|Windows 8.x Desktop
|Start screen
|Right-click application and select Pin to Start
|Windows 8.x Start screen
|Desktop Taskbar
|Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen
If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files by right-clicking anywhere on the Start screen and selecting All apps. A list of all installed software and related files appears, in alphabetical order by creator or type.
For more information about NI support for Windows 8.x, visit ni.com/windows8.
National Instruments NI-DAQmx will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of NI-DAQmx that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:
|Product
|Info Code
|NI LabVIEW
|lifecycle
|NI LabWindows™/CVI™
|cvi_lifecycle
|NI Measurement Studio
|mstudiolifecycle
|NI TestStand
|tslcp
|NI DIAdem
|ddlcp
|NI SignalExpress
|selcp
|NI VeriStand
|nivslifecycle
374768B-01