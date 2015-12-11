Company Events Academic Community Support Solutions Products & Services Contact NI MyNI

NI-DAQmx 14.2 Readme

October 2014

This file contains important information about NI-DAQmx, including installation instructions and known issues. NI-DAQmx 14.2 adds support for the NI PXIe-4339.

    • NI-DAQmx Readme Updates

    Refer to the National Instruments website for any updates to the current NI-DAQmx readme.

    Operating System Support

    The following operating systems are supported in NI-DAQmx 14.2:

    For OS-specific device support information, refer to ni.com/support/daq/versions.

    Note  Support for Windows Server 2003 R2 may require disabling physical address extensions (PAE). To learn how this might affect your use of Windows Server 2003 and what actions you might have to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the info code PAESupport.

    Caution  If you plan to perform an upgrade of your system from a prior version of Microsoft Windows to Microsoft Windows Vista, you are required to uninstall all National Instruments software prior to performing the upgrade. After the upgrade has been completed, you can reinstall your National Instruments software.

    To find and download an earlier version of NI-DAQmx that supports other operating systems, refer to ni.com/downloads.

    NI-DAQmx does not support guest accounts on Windows 7/Vista/XP. You must log into an administrative or user account to use NI-DAQmx on these OSes.

    System Requirements

    System Use RAM Processor
    Development 1 GB Pentium IV or later
    Deployment 256 MB Pentium III/Celeron 600 MHz or Equivalent

    NI Application Software Support

    The following table lists the NI application software versions supported by NI-DAQmx. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

    NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx and the DAQ Assistant
    NI LabVIEW 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014
    NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014
    NI LabWindows/CVI 8.5, 9.0, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013
    NI LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 8.5, 9.0, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013
    NI Measurement Studio 8.5, 8.6, 8.9, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013
    NI SignalExpress 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014

    Measurement Studio Examples

    The directories that the Measurement Studio examples install to depends on which component is installed, the version of Visual Studio or the .NET Framework the example supports, the version of Measurement Studio installed, and the operating system. For detailed information on examples for Measurement Studio, refer to Where To Find Examples in the NI Measurement Studio Help.

    Microsoft Visual Studio Support

    The following table lists the programming languages and Microsoft Visual Studio versions supported by this version of NI-DAQmx. Earlier versions of NI-DAQmx support other application software and language versions. For more information on Visual Studio compatibility with earlier versions of NI-DAQmx, refer to ni.com/info and enter the info code NETlegacydrivers. To find and download an earlier version of a driver, refer to ni.com/downloads.

    Programming Language Visual Studio Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx
    ANSI C 2003, 2005, 2008, 2010, and 2012
    Visual C++ MFC* 2008
    .NET Framework 3.5 Languages
    (C# and Visual Basic.NET)    		 2008
    .NET Framework 4.0 Languages
    (C# and Visual Basic.NET)    		 2010
    .NET Framework 4.5 Languages
    (C# and Visual Basic.NET)    		 2012**
    Visual Basic 6* 6
    * NI-DAQmx includes limited support for Visual Basic 6 and Visual Studio C++ MFC. For more information, visit ni.com/info and enter the info code daqmxvstudio.
    † Supported by Measurement Studio 8.6 — Measurement Studio 2009
    ‡ With Windows XP, Service Pack 3 or later is required
    ** Windows 8.x, Windows 7, Windows Vista SP2, or Windows Server 2008 R2 is required.

    If you are using the DAQmx .NET Library, .NET Framework 3.5, .NET Framework 4.0, or the .NET Framework 4.5 is required.

    NI-DAQmx 9.2 is the last release that includes full feature support for Visual C++ MFC 2005 and 2008.

    Support for 64-bit applications is available in NI-DAQmx 8.9.5 and later for Visual Studio 2008 support, NI- DAQmx 9.2.3 and later for Visual Studio 2010 support, and NI- DAQmx 9.6.2 and later for Visual Studio 2012 support.

    If you are using the .NET Framework 1.1 or Visual C++ MFC 2003, you must use NI-DAQmx 9.1.5 or earlier. For more information on NI-DAQmx support for .NET Framework 1.1 or Visual C++ MFC 2003, including considerations for users upgrading from NI-DAQmx 9.1.5 or earlier, visit ni.com/info and enter the info code ex6rzd.

    Product Security and Critical Updates

    Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

    New Features

    Device Support in NI-DAQmx

    The following lists detail the devices supported in NI-DAQmx. Device support is divided into the following categories:

    For OS-specific device support information, refer to ni.com/support/daq/versions.

    For MXI-3 and MXI-4 OS-specific support information, refer to ni.com/kb and search for KnowledgeBase entry 45MA9LF7.

    Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx

    The following lists detail the devices supported in NI-DAQmx. Device support is divided into the following categories:

    Note  In the device support tables that follow, a ✓ indicates that the device is supported, a blank cell indicates that the device either does not exist or is not supported in NI-DAQmx, and an X indicates that the device is no longer supported in NI-DAQmx.

    For OS-specific device support information, refer to ni.com/support/daq/versions.

    For MXI-3 and MXI-4 OS-specific support information, refer to ni.com/kb and search for KnowledgeBase entry 45MA9LF7.

    X Series DAQ

    The following X Series DAQ devices are supported:

    Device PCIe PXIe USB
    NI 6320
    NI 6321
    NI 6323
    NI 6341
    NI 6343
    NI 6345
    NI 6351
    NI 6353
    NI 6355
    NI 6356
    NI 6358
    NI 6361
    NI 6363
    NI 6365
    NI 6366
    NI 6368
    NI 6375

    M Series DAQ

    The following M Series DAQ devices are supported:

    Device PCI PCIe PXI PXIe USB
    NI 6210/11/12/15/16/18
    NI 6220
    NI 6221
    NI 6224
    NI 6225
    NI 6229
    NI 6230/32/33/36/38/39
    NI 6250
    NI 6251
    NI 6254
    NI 6255
    NI 6259
    NI 6280
    NI 6281
    NI 6284
    NI 6289

    E Series DAQ

    The following E Series DAQ devices are supported.

    Device PCMCIA PCI PXI
    NI 6023E
    NI 6024E
    NI 6025E
    NI 6030E
    NI 6031E
    NI 6032E/33E/34E/35E
    NI 6036E
    NI 6040E
    NI 6052E
    NI 6062E
    NI 6070E
    NI 6071E
    NI PCI-MIO-16E-1
    NI PCI-MIO-16E-4
    NI PCI-MIO-16XE-10 X
    NI PCI-MIO-16XE-50 X

    S Series DAQ

    The following S Series DAQ devices are supported:

    Device PCI PXI PXIe
    NI 6110
    NI 6111
    NI 6115
    NI 6120
    NI 6122
    NI 6123
    NI 6124
    NI 6132
    NI 6133
    NI 6143
    NI 6154

    SC Express

    The following SC Express devices are supported:

    Device PXIe
    NI 4300
    NI 4322
    NI 4330
    NI 4331
    NI 4339
    NI 4353
    NI 4357

    C Series, Network DAQ, and USB DAQ

    The following C Series, Network DAQ, and USB DAQ devices are supported:

    Device CompactDAQ Chassis* Legacy Chassis and Carriers
    NI ENET/WLS-9163 NI USB-9162 NI cDAQ-9172
    NI 9201
    NI 9203
    NI 9205
    NI 9206
    NI 9207
    NI 9208
    NI 9211
    NI 9212
    NI 9213
    NI 9214
    NI 9215
    NI 9217
    NI 9218
    NI 9219
    NI 9220
    NI 9221
    NI 9222
    NI 9223
    NI 9225
    NI 9227
    NI 9229
    NI 9232
    NI 9233
    NI 9234
    NI 9235
    NI 9236
    NI 9237
    NI 9237 (DSUB)
    NI 9238
    NI 9242
    NI 9244
    NI 9239
    NI 9263
    NI 9264
    NI 9265
    NI 9269
    NI 9375
    NI 9401
    NI 9402
    NI 9403
    NI 9411
    NI 9421
    NI 9422
    NI 9423
    NI 9425
    NI 9426
    NI 9435
    NI 9437
    NI 9469
    NI 9472
    NI 9474
    NI 9475
    NI 9476
    NI 9477
    NI 9478
    NI 9481
    NI 9482
    NI 9485
    * Does not include the NI cDAQ-9172.
    † The NI USB-9211A and NI USB-9215A (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9162) are supported in NI-DAQmx.
    The NI USB-9211 and NI USB-9215 (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9161) are not supported in NI-DAQmx.

    CompactDAQ Chassis

    The following CompactDAQ chassis are supported:

    CompactDAQ Chassis EthernetUSB Wireless
    NI cDAQ-9171*
    NI cDAQ-9172
    NI cDAQ-9174*
    NI cDAQ-9178*
    NI cDAQ-9181
    NI cDAQ-9184
    NI cDAQ-9188
    NI cDAQ-9188XT
    NI cDAQ-9191
    * Support for this chassis was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2012. Refer to CompactDAQ Controllers for specific version compatibility.

    CompactDAQ Controllers

    The following CompactDAQ controllers are supported:

    CompactDAQ Chassis WES7 Real Time
    NI cDAQ-9132*
    NI cDAQ-9134*
    NI cDAQ-9138
    NI cDAQ-9139
    * Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014.
    † Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2012.

    AO Series

    The following AO Series devices are supported:

    Device DAQCard PCI PXI
    NI 6703
    NI 6704
    NI 6711
    NI 6713
    NI 6715
    NI 6722
    NI 6723
    NI 6731
    NI 6733

    Digital I/O

    The following digital I/O devices are supported.

    Device DAQCard PCI PCIe PXI PXIe USB
    NI 6501
    NI 6503
    NI 6508
    NI 6509
    NI 6510
    NI 6511
    NI 6512
    NI 6513
    NI 6514
    NI 6515
    NI 6516
    NI 6517
    NI 6518
    NI 6519
    NI 6520
    NI 6521
    NI 6525
    NI 6527
    NI 6528
    NI 6529
    NI 6533 X
    NI 6534
    NI 6535
    NI 6535B
    NI 6536
    NI 6536B
    NI 6537
    NI 6537B
    NI DIO-24
    NI DIO-32HS
    NI DIO-96

    TIO Series

    The following TIO series devices are supported:

    Device PCI PCIe PXI PXIe
    NI 6601
    NI 6602
    NI 6608
    NI 6612
    NI 6614
    NI 6624

    Dynamic Signal Acquisition (DSA)

    The following DSA devices are supported:

    Device PCI PXI PXIe USB
    NI 4431
    NI 4432
    NI 4461
    NI 4462
    NI 4464
    NI 4472/B
    NI 4474
    NI 4492
    NI 4495
    NI 4496
    NI 4497
    NI 4498
    NI 4499
    NI 4610

    SC Series DAQ

    The following SC Series DAQ devices are supported:

    Device PXI
    NI 4200
    NI 4204
    NI 4220
    NI 4224

    Switches

    The following switches are supported:

    Device PCI PXI PXIe
    NI 4021
    NI 2501
    NI 2503
    NI 2510
    NI 2512
    NI 2514
    NI 2515
    NI 2520
    NI 2521
    NI 2522
    NI 2523
    NI 2527
    NI 2529
    NI 2530
    NI 2531
    NI 2532
    NI 2533
    NI 2534
    NI 2535
    NI 2536
    NI 2540
    NI 2541
    NI 2542
    NI 2543
    NI 2544
    NI 2545
    NI 2546
    NI 2547
    NI 2548
    NI 2549
    NI 2554
    NI 2555
    NI 2556
    NI 2557
    NI 2558
    NI 2559
    NI 2564
    NI 2565
    NI 2566
    NI 2567
    NI 2568
    NI 2569
    NI 2570
    NI 2571
    NI 2575
    NI 2576
    NI 2584
    NI 2585
    NI 2586
    NI 2590
    NI 2591
    NI 2593
    NI 2594
    NI 2595
    NI 2596
    NI 2597
    NI 2598
    NI 2599
    NI 2720
    NI 2722
    NI 2725
    NI 2727
    NI 2800
    NI 2790
    NI 2796
    NI 2797
    NI 2798
    NI 2799
    NI 2810
    NI 2811
    NI 2812
    NI 2813
    NI 2814
    NI 2815
    NI 2816
    NI 2817
    NI 2833
    NI 2834
    NI 2865

    SCXI Chassis

    The following SCXI Chassis are supported:

    SCXI Modules

    The following SCXI modules are supported:

    • NI SCXI-1100
    • NI SCXI-1102
    • NI SCXI-1102B/C
    • NI SCXI-1104/C
    • NI SCXI-1112
    • NI SCXI-1120/D
    • NI SCXI-1121
    • NI SCXI-1122
    • NI SCXI-1124
    • NI SCXI-1125
    • NI SCXI-1126
    • NI SCXI-1127
    • NI SCXI-1128
    • NI SCXI-1129
    • NI SCXI-1130
    • NI SCXI-1140
    • NI SCXI-1141
    • NI SCXI-1142
    • NI SCXI-1143
    • NI SCXI-1160
    • NI SCXI-1161
    • NI SCXI-1162
    • NI SCXI-1162HV
    • NI SCXI-1163
    • NI SCXI-1163R
    • NI SCXI-1166
    • NI SCXI-1167
    • NI SCXI-1169
    • NI SCXI-1175
    • NI SCXI-1190
    • NI SCXI-1191
    • NI SCXI-1192
    • NI SCXI-1193
    • NI SCXI-1194
    • NI SCXI-1195
    • NI SCXI-1314T
    • NI SCXI-1502
    • NI SCXI-1503
    • NI SCXI-1520
    • NI SCXI-1521/B
    • NI SCXI-1530
    • NI SCXI-1531
    • NI SCXI-1540
    • NI SCXI-1581

    TEDS Interface

    The following TEDS devices are supported:

    • NI SC-2350
    • NI BNC-2096
    • NI SCXI-1314T

    Academic Devices

    The following academic devices are supported:

    • NI ELVIS II
    • NI ELVIS II+
    • NI myDAQ

    Legacy DAQ Devices

    The following legacy DAQ devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:

    Device DAQ Pad PCI USB
    NI DAQPad-6015
    NI DAQPad-6016
    NI PCI-6010
    NI PCI-6013
    NI PCI-6014
    SensorDAQ

    Low-Cost USB

    The following low-cost USB devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:

    Device USB
    NI 6000
    NI 6001
    NI 6002
    NI 6003
    NI 6008
    NI 6009
    NI TC01

    Devices Not Supported in NI-DAQmx on the 64-Bit Versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista

    The following devices are supported in NI-DAQmx on the 32-bit versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista. They are not supported on the 64-bit versions of Windows 8.x/7/Vista:

    Important Notice: Microsoft Hotfix for USB DAQ Devices and Windows XP

    If you are using NI-DAQmx with a USB DAQ device on Windows XP, you should install the Microsoft hotfix reported in Microsoft Knowledge Base 969238.

    Refer to previous NI-DAQmx readmes, available on ni.com/drivers, for issues fixed in earlier versions of NI-DAQmx.

    Known Issues

    You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-DAQmx.

    Automating the Installation of NI Products

    You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

    If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

    For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

    How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.x

    When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.x, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and the new NI Launcher.

    Using NI Launcher

    NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile on the Start screen. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.

    Note  MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.x. You can launch MAX either from the Start screen or from within NI Launcher.

    Pinning Frequently Used Applications

    For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:

    Current ApplicationIcon LocationPin to Action
    Windows 8.x DesktopDesktop TaskbarRight-click application and select Pin to Taskbar
    Windows 8.x Desktop Start screenRight-click application and select Pin to Start
    Windows 8.x Start screenDesktop TaskbarRight-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen

    Finding All Programs

    If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files by right-clicking anywhere on the Start screen and selecting All apps. A list of all installed software and related files appears, in alphabetical order by creator or type.

    For more information about NI support for Windows 8.x, visit ni.com/windows8.

    NI-DAQmx Drops Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 in 2016

    National Instruments NI-DAQmx will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of NI-DAQmx that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

    Product Info Code
    NI LabVIEWlifecycle
    NI LabWindows™/CVI™cvi_lifecycle
    NI Measurement Studiomstudiolifecycle
    NI TestStandtslcp
    NI DIAdemddlcp
    NI SignalExpressselcp
    NI VeriStandnivslifecycle

