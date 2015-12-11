NI-DAQmx 19.1 Readme

June 2019

This file contains important information about NI-DAQmx, including installation instructions and known issues.

NI-DAQmx is the software you use to communicate with and control your NI data acquisition (DAQ) device.

Refer to the NI website for any updates to the current NI-DAQmx readme.

NI-DAQmx 19.1 has the following requirements:

  • 1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor
  • 1 GB (32-bit), 2 GB (64-bit) of RAM

The following operating systems are supported by NI-DAQmx 19.1:

  • Windows 10/8.11/7 SP12 (32-bit3 and 64-bit)
  • Windows Embedded Standard 72 SP1 (on CompactDAQ and IC-317x controllers)
  • Windows Server 2012 R21 (64-bit)
  • Windows Server 2008 R21 SP1 (64-bit, not supported on Server Core Role)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note  Refer to NI-DAQmx Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

3 LabVIEW NXG is supported only on 64-bit operating systems.

To find and download an earlier version of NI-DAQmx that supports other operating systems, refer to ni.com/downloads.

The following table lists the application software versions supported by NI-DAQmx. If you are not using application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software1 Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx 19.1
LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019
LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019
LabVIEW NXG 3.1
DAQExpress2 3.32
LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013, 2015, and 2017
LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2015 and 2017
NI-DAQmx Measurement Studio Integration (Measurement Studio 2015) Visual Studio 2010, 2012, and 2013
SignalExpress 2015
1 Application software support for LabVIEW NXG is not included with NI-DAQmx and must be downloaded separately via NI Package Manager. Refer to Installing NI-DAQmx for LabVIEW NXG for instructions.
2 For a complete list of DAQExpress devices, visit the DAQExpress Manual.

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

The following table lists the programming languages and Microsoft Visual Studio versions supported by this version of NI-DAQmx. Earlier versions of NI-DAQmx support other application software and language versions.

Programming Language Visual Studio Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx
ANSI C 2003 and Later
.NET Framework 4.0 and Later Languages
(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET)		 2010 and Later

For information on Visual Studio compatibility with earlier versions of NI-DAQmx, refer to ni.com/info and enter the info code NETlegacydrivers. To find and download an earlier version of a driver, refer to ni.com/downloads.

Support for 64-bit applications is available in NI-DAQmx 9.2.3 and later for Visual Studio 2010 support, NI-DAQmx 9.6.2 and later for Visual Studio 2012 support, and NI-DAQmx 14.5 and later for Visual Studio 2013.

For information on examples that use NI-DAQmx and Measurement Studio, refer to Where to Find Examples in the NI-DAQmx .NET Class Library Help.

To install NI-DAQmx, follow these steps:

  1. If applicable, install an application development environment (ADE), such as LabVIEW, Microsoft Visual Studio, or LabWindows/CVI.
  2. Install the NI-DAQmx driver software, either from DVD or via NI Package Manager.

Installing NI-DAQmx for LabVIEW NXG

LabVIEW NXG is installed using NI Package Manager. Complete the following steps to install NI-DAQmx for LabVIEW NXG.

  1. Visit ni.com/info and enter the info code NXGDownload to access the LabVIEW NXG download page.
  2. Click Download.
  3. NI Package Manager installs, then automatically opens a download window.
  4. Select LabVIEW NXG and NI-DAQmx.
  5. Complete the installer instructions to download LabVIEW NXG and NI-DAQmx.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

  • Added support for the NI 9252 and NI 9253 C Series devices.

The following lists detail devices supported in NI-DAQmx and devices that are supported only on 32-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7:

Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx

The following lists detail the devices supported in NI-DAQmx. Device support is divided into the following categories:

Note  In the device support tables that follow, a ✓ indicates that the device is supported, and a blank cell indicates that the device either does not exist or is not supported in NI-DAQmx.

FieldDAQ

Note   Certain NI Linux Real-Time controllers, including the IC-317x, cRIO-9035 Sync, cRIO-9039 Sync, and cDAQ-9132/9133/9134/9135/9136/9137, meet the requirement to be used as a host for FieldDAQ.

  • FD-11601
  • FD-11603
  • FD-11605
  • FD-11613
  • FD-11614
  • FD-11634
  • FD-11637

CompactRIO Controllers

Note   For these controllers, you must install both NI CompactRIO and NI-DAQmx. For additional information on driver support, refer to Software Support for CompactRIO, CompactDAQ, Single-Board RIO, R Series, and EtherCAT.

  • cRIO-9040
  • cRIO-9041
  • cRIO-9042
  • cRIO-9043
  • cRIO-9045
  • cRIO-9046
  • cRIO-9047
  • cRIO-9048
  • cRIO-9049
  • cRIO-9053
  • cRIO-9054
  • cRIO-9055
  • cRIO-9056
  • cRIO-9057
  • cRIO-9058

X Series DAQ (Multifunction I/O)

The following X Series DAQ devices are supported:

Device PCIe PXIe USB
NI 6320
NI 6321
NI 6323
NI 6341
NI 6343
NI 6345
NI 6346
NI 6349
NI 6351
NI 6353
NI 6355
NI 6356
NI 6358
NI 6361
NI 6363
NI 6365
NI 6366
NI 6368
NI 6374
NI 6375
NI 6376
NI 6378
NI 6386
NI 6396

M Series DAQ (Multifunction I/O)

The following M Series DAQ devices are supported:

Device PCI PCIe PXI PXIe USB
NI 6210/11/12/15/16/18
NI 6220
NI 6221
NI 6224
NI 6225
NI 6229
NI 6230/32/33/36/38/39
NI 6250
NI 6251
NI 6254
NI 6255
NI 6259
NI 6280
NI 6281
NI 6284
NI 6289

S Series DAQ

The following S Series DAQ devices are supported:

Device PCI PXI PXIe
NI 6110
NI 6111
NI 6115
NI 6120
NI 6122
NI 6123
NI 6124
NI 6132
NI 6133
NI 6143
NI 6154

SC Express

The following SC Express devices are supported:

Device PXIe
NI 4300
NI 4302
NI 4303
NI 4304
NI 4305
NI 4309
NI 4310
NI 4322
NI 4330
NI 4331
NI 4339
NI 4340
NI 4353
NI 4357

SC Express Accessories

The following SC Express terminal blocks and other accessories are supported:

Device Supported Accessory
NI 4300 NI TB-4300, NI TB-4300B, NI TB-4300C, NI CAL-4300B
NI 4302 NI RM-4302, NI TB-4302, NI TB-4302C
NI 4303 NI RM-4302, NI TB-4302, NI TB-4302C
NI 4304 NI RM-4304, NI TB-4304
NI 4305 NI RM-4304, NI TB-4304
NI 4309 NI CAL-4309, NI TB-4309 (ST), NI TB-4309 (MT)
NI 4310 NI TB-4310 (10V), NI TB-4310 (600V)
NI 4322 NI TB-4322
NI 4330 NI TB-4330, RM-24999
NI 4331 NI TB-4330, RM-24999
NI 4339 NI TB-4339, NI TB-4339B, NI TB-4339C, NI RM-4339
NI 4340 NI TB-4340
NI 4353 NI TB-4353, NI TC-4353, NI CAL-4353
NI 4357 NI TB-4357

C Series, Network DAQ, and USB DAQ

The following C Series, Network DAQ, and USB DAQ devices are supported:

Device CompactDAQ Chassis Legacy Chassis and Carriers
NI USB-9162
NI 9201
NI 9202
NI 9203
NI 9205
NI 9206
NI 9207
NI 9208
NI 9209
NI 9210
NI 9211*
NI 9212
NI 9213
NI 9214
NI 9215*
NI 9216
NI 9217
NI 9218
NI 9219
NI 9220
NI 9221
NI 9222
NI 9223
NI 9224
NI 9225
NI 9226
NI 9227
NI 9228
NI 9229
NI 9230
NI 9231
NI 9232
NI 9234
NI 9235
NI 9236
NI 9237
NI 9237 (DSUB)
NI 9238
NI 9239
NI 9242
NI 9244
NI 9246
NI 9247
NI 9250
NI 9251
NI 9252
NI 9253
NI 9260
NI 9263
NI 9264
NI 9265
NI 9266
NI 9269
NI 9344
NI 9361
NI 9375
NI 9401
NI 9402
NI 9403
NI 9411
NI 9421
NI 9422
NI 9423
NI 9425
NI 9426
NI 9435
NI 9436
NI 9437
NI 9469
NI 9472
NI 9474
NI 9475
NI 9476
NI 9477
NI 9478
NI 9481
NI 9482
NI 9485
NI 9775
* The NI USB-9211A and NI USB-9215A (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9162) are supported in NI-DAQmx.
The NI USB-9211 and NI USB-9215 (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9161) are not supported in NI-DAQmx.
† Spring Terminal variants are supported only in NI-DAQmx 17.1 and later. For additional information on driver support, refer to Software Support for CompactRIO, CompactDAQ, Single-Board RIO, R Series, and EtherCAT.
‡ Spring Terminal variants are supported only in NI-DAQmx 18.5 and later. For additional information on driver support, refer to Software Support for CompactRIO, CompactDAQ, Single-Board RIO, R Series, and EtherCAT.

CompactDAQ Chassis

The following CompactDAQ chassis are supported:

CompactDAQ Chassis EthernetUSB Wireless
NI cDAQ-9171
NI cDAQ-9174
NI cDAQ-9178
NI cDAQ-9179*
NI cDAQ-9181*‡
NI cDAQ-9184*‡
NI cDAQ-9185*†
NI cDAQ-9188*‡
NI cDAQ-9189*†
NI cDAQ-9188XT*‡
NI cDAQ-9191*‡
* This device does not support PharLap.
† Certain NI Linux Real-Time controllers, including the IC-317x, cRIO-9035 Sync, cRIO-9039 Sync, cRIO-904x, cRIO-905x, and cDAQ-9132/9133/9134/9135/9136/9137 for LabVIEW Real-Time, meet the requirements to be used as a host for these cDAQ chassis. Except for the cRIO-904x and cRIO-905x, these NI Linux Real-Time controllers cannot support C Series modules in DAQmx mode.
‡ These devices are not supported by Real-Time controllers.

CompactDAQ Controllers

The following CompactDAQ controllers are supported:

CompactDAQ Controllers WES7 Real Time
NI cDAQ-9132
NI cDAQ-9133
NI cDAQ-9134
NI cDAQ-9135
NI cDAQ-9136
NI cDAQ-9137
‡ Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015.

AO Series

The following AO Series devices are supported:

Device DAQCard PCIe PCI PXI PXIe
NI 6703
NI 6704
NI 6711
NI 6713
NI 6715*
NI 6722
NI 6723
NI 6731
NI 6733
NI 6738
NI 6739
* Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7

Digital I/O

The following digital I/O devices are supported.

Device DAQCard PCI PCIe PXI PXIe USB
NI 6501
NI 6503
NI 6508
NI 6509
NI 6510
NI 6511
NI 6512
NI 6513
NI 6514
NI 6515
NI 6516
NI 6517
NI 6518
NI 6519
NI 6520
NI 6521
NI 6525
NI 6527
NI 6528
NI 6529
NI 6533
NI 6534
NI 6535
NI 6535B*
NI 6536
NI 6536B*
NI 6537
NI 6537B*
NI DIO-24
NI DIO-32HS
NI DIO-96
* Not supported on versions of Windows 8.1.
† Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7

TIO Series

The following TIO series devices are supported:

Device PCI PCIe PXI PXIe
NI 6601
NI 6602
NI 6608
NI 6612
NI 6614
NI 6624

Dynamic Signal Acquisition (DSA)

The following DSA devices are supported:

Device PCI PXI PXIe USB
NI 4431
NI 4432
NI 4461
NI 4462
NI 4463
NI 4464
NI 4472/B
NI 4474
NI 4480
NI 4481
NI 4492
NI 4495
NI 4496
NI 4497
NI 4498
NI 4499
NI 4610

Switches

Note  As of NI-DAQmx 14.5, the NI-DAQmx Switch API is obsolete and is no longer recommended for new applications. For more information, refer to ni.com/info and enter the info code switchdriverconsiderations.

The following switches are supported:

Device PCI PXI PXIe
NI 2501
NI 2503
NI 2510
NI 2512
NI 2514
NI 2515
NI 2520
NI 2521
NI 2522
NI 2523
NI 2527
NI 2529
NI 2530
NI 2531
NI 2532
NI 2533
NI 2534
NI 2535
NI 2536
NI 2540
NI 2541
NI 2542
NI 2543
NI 2544
NI 2545
NI 2546
NI 2547
NI 2548
NI 2549
NI 2554
NI 2555
NI 2556
NI 2557
NI 2558
NI 2559
NI 2564
NI 2565
NI 2566
NI 2567
NI 2568
NI 2569
NI 2570
NI 2571
NI 2575
NI 2576
NI 2584
NI 2585
NI 2586
NI 2590
NI 2591
NI 2593
NI 2594
NI 2595
NI 2596
NI 2597
NI 2598
NI 2599
NI 2720
NI 2722
NI 2725
NI 2727
NI 2800
NI 2790
NI 2796
NI 2797
NI 2798
NI 2799
NI 2810
NI 2811
NI 2812
NI 2813
NI 2814
NI 2815
NI 2816
NI 2817
NI 2833
NI 2834
NI 2865

Academic Devices

The following academic devices are supported:

  • NI ELVIS II
  • NI ELVIS II+
  • NI myDAQ

Legacy DAQ Devices

The following legacy DAQ devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:

Device DAQ Pad PCI USB
NI PCI-6010
SensorDAQ

Low-Cost USB (Multifunction I/O)

The following low-cost USB devices (also called B Series and Multifunction I/O devices) are supported:

Device USB
NI 6000
NI 6001
NI 6002
NI 6003
NI 6008
NI 6009
NI TC01

Devices Not Supported in NI-DAQmx on the 64-Bit Versions of Windows 10/8.1/7

The following devices are supported in NI-DAQmx on the 32-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7. They are not supported on the 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7:

  • NI DAQCard-6715 for PCMCIA 1 MS/s 12-bit analog output device
  • NI DAQCard-DIO-24 for PCMCIA 24-channel 5V/TTL/CMOS digital I/O device

Devices No Longer Supported in NI-DAQmx

Some devices are no longer supported in NI-DAQmx. Refer to Devices No Longer Supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and Later for specific devices and the versions in which support was dropped.

Known Issues

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code ex5ing for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-DAQmx.

Bug Fixes

You can access the software and documentation bug fixes online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list, which includes the Corrective Action Request (CAR) ID and a description of the addressed issue.

Refer to previous NI-DAQmx readmes, available on ni.com/drivers, for issues fixed in earlier versions of NI-DAQmx.

Finding Examples

To find the locations of examples for your software application, refer to the following table.

Software Application Example Location
LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI Help»Find Examples
SignalExpressProgram Files\National Instruments\SignalExpress\Examples
ANSI C*...NI-DAQ\Examples\DAQmx ANSI C
MFC 7.0 C++*...NI-DAQ\Examples\MStudioVC2003
Visual Basic .NET and C# for Visual Studio 2003*...NI-DAQ\Examples\DotNET1.1
MFC 8.0 C++*...NI-DAQ\Examples\MStudioVC2005
MFC 9.0 C++*...NI-DAQ\Examples\MStudioVC2008
Visual Basic .NET and C# for Visual Studio 2005*...NI-DAQ\Examples\DotNET2.0
Visual Basic .NET and C# for Visual Studio 2008*...NI-DAQ\Examples\DotNET3.5
* For Windows, the default path is <drive>:\Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\Examples\... .

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-DAQmx Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

NI-DAQmx will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code
LabVIEWlifecycle
LabWindows/CVIcvi_lifecycle
Measurement Studiomstudiolifecycle
TestStandtslcp
DIAdemddlcp
SignalExpressselcp
VeriStandnivslifecycle

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with NI-DAQmx 19.1.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following way:

  • Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

Note   Refer to the LabVIEW NXG Readme for additional system requirements.

LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support

The following devices are supported but must be configured in NI MAX:

The following devices are not supported in LabVIEW NXG:

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

DAQExpress Considerations

For more information, including system requirements and known issues, about DAQExpress, visit the DAQExpress Readme. For supported hardware, visit the DAQExpress Manual.

Legal Information

