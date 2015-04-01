LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Linux Readme

September 2017

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Linux, including system requirements and installation instructions.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Hardware

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Legal Information

The Xilinx compilation tools include tools for Vivado 2015.4 and ISE 14.7, which are supported by the LabVIEW FPGA Module. Install these compilation tools if you want to compile FPGA VIs on a Linux computer.

The Xilinx compilation tools also support Windows. Refer to the FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Windows Readme for more information.

The Xilinx Compilation Tool for Vivado 2015.4 has the following system requirements:

One of the following operating systems: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 (64-bit) Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.0 (64-bit) CentOS 7.0 (64-bit)

11 GB of additional disk space

The Xilinx Compilation Tool for ISE 14.7 has the following system requirements:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 (64-bit)

11 GB of additional disk space

The following sections contain the NI hardware supported by the FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools on Linux:

Xilinx Compilation Tool for Vivado 2015.4

Use the Xilinx Compilation Tool for Vivado 2015.4 to compile FPGA VIs for the following devices:

cRIO-903x/906x

IC-317x

myRIO-1900/1950

NI ELVIS RIO Control Module

NI-9145/9147/9149

PCIe-782xR

PXIe-517xR/5624R/5840R/659xR/782xR/784x/785x/786xR/793xR/797xR/7902R

roboRIO

sbRIO-9651/9607/9627/9637

USB-784xR/785xR

USRP-RIO 294x/295x

Xilinx Compilation Tool for ISE 14.7

Use the Xilinx Compilation Tool for ISE 14.7 to compile FPGA VIs for the following devices:

cRIO-907x/908x/911x

NI-9144/9146/9148/915x

PCIe-784xR/785xR/1473R

PXIe-796xR/564xR

PXI-784xR/785xR/795xR

sbRIO-9605/9606/961x/962x (excluding 9627)/963x (excluding 9637)/964x

Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code XilinxCompileTools for more information about the NI hardware supported by each Xilinx compilation tool.

Complete the following steps to install the FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Linux:

Log into the system as root . Use mount to mount the compilation tools installer. If the media type is DVD, change the current directory to the mount point.

If the media type is USB, change the current directory to mount point /Linux/Vivado2015_4 or mount point /Linux/ISE14_7 , depending on which tool you want to install. To run the installation script, enter sh ./INSTALL .

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

