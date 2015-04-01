LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Linux Readme

September 2017
This file contains important information about the LabVIEW FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Linux, including system requirements and installation instructions.
The Xilinx compilation tools include tools for Vivado 2015.4 and ISE 14.7, which are supported by the LabVIEW FPGA Module. Install these compilation tools if you want to compile FPGA VIs on a Linux computer.
The Xilinx compilation tools also support Windows. Refer to the FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Windows Readme for more information.
The Xilinx Compilation Tool for Vivado 2015.4 has the following system requirements:
The Xilinx Compilation Tool for ISE 14.7 has the following system requirements:
The following sections contain the NI hardware supported by the FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools on Linux:
Use the Xilinx Compilation Tool for Vivado 2015.4 to compile FPGA VIs for the following devices:
Use the Xilinx Compilation Tool for ISE 14.7 to compile FPGA VIs for the following devices:
Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code XilinxCompileTools for more information about the NI hardware supported by each Xilinx compilation tool.
Complete the following steps to install the FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Linux:
