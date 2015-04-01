LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Windows Readme

March 2017

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Windows, including system requirements and installation instructions.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Hardware

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Legal Information

The Xilinx compilation tools include tools for Vivado 2015.4 and ISE 14.7, which are supported by the LabVIEW FPGA Module. Install these compilation tools if you want to compile FPGA VIs on a Windows computer. You must install these tools on the FPGA Module development computer if you plan to use the Configure Component-Level IP wizard, configure the IP Integration Node, incorporate Xilinx IP, use the FPGA IP Builder, or use third-party simulation.

The Xilinx compilation tools also support Linux. Refer to the FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Linux Readme for more information.

The Xilinx compilation tools for Windows have the following system requirements:

Windows 7 SP1 1

11 GB of additional disk space for Vivado 2015.4

11 GB of additional disk space for ISE 14.7

1 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note

In 2016 the FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use the LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing the LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

The Xilinx compilation tools do not support Windows 8.1 or Windows 10. You can install the Xilinx compilation tool for Vivado 2015.4 on either of the two OSes, but you may experience unexpected issues using FPGA features that rely on this tool. Refer to the NI website for a list of known issues that you may encounter if you run this tool on Windows 10.

NI recommends a 64-bit OS for the computer on which you install the Xilinx compilation tools.

Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport .

The following sections contain the NI hardware supported by the Xilinx compilation tools on Windows.

Xilinx Compilation Tool for Vivado 2015.4

Use the Xilinx Compilation Tool for Vivado 2015.4 to compile FPGA VIs for the following devices:

IC-317x

myRIO-1900, myRIO-1950

NI 9145, NI 9147, NI 9149

NI cRIO-903x, NI cRIO-906x

NI ELVIS RIO Control Module

NI PCIe-782xR

NI PXIe-517xR, NI PXIe-5624R, NI PXIe-5840R, NI PXIe-659xR, NI PXIe-782xR, NI PXIe-784x, NI PXIe-785x, NI PXIe-786xR, NI PXIe-793xR, NI PXIe-797xR, NI PXIe-7902R

NI sbRIO-9651, NI sbRIO-9607, NI sbRIO-9627, NI sbRIO-9637

NI USB-784xR, NI USB-785xR

NI USRP-RIO 294x, NI USRP-RIO 295x

roboRIO

Xilinx Compilation Tool for ISE 14.7

Use the Xilinx Compilation Tool for ISE 14.7 to compile FPGA VIs for the following devices:

NI 9144, NI 9146, NI 9148, NI 915x

NI cRIO-907x, NI cRIO-908x, NI cRIO-911x

NI PCIe-784xR, NI PCIe-785xR, NI PCIe-1473R

NI PXI-784xR, NI PXI-785xR, NI PXI-795xR

NI PXIe-796xR, NI PXIe-564xR

NI sbRIO-9605, NI sbRIO-9606, NI sbRIO-961x, NI sbRIO-962x (excluding NI sbRIO-9627), NI sbRIO-963x (excluding NI sbRIO-9637), NI sbRIO-964x

Install the Xilinx Compilation Tool for ISE 10.1 if your FPGA device contains a Xilinx Virtex II chip. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code FPGATool101 to download the Xilinx Compilation Tool for ISE 10.1.

Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code XilinxCompileTools for more information about the NI hardware supported by each Xilinx compilation tool.

Depending on the installation media type, you can install the Xilinx Compilation Tools for Windows in either of the following ways:

(DVD) Insert the Xilinx compilation tools for Windows installation media and follow the instructions on the screen to complete the installation.

(USB) Complete the following steps to install the Xilinx Compilation Tools for Windows:

Insert the Xilinx compilation tools installation media. Depending on which tool you want to install, navigate to the Windows\Vivado2015_4 or Windows\ISE14_7 directory. Double-click autorun.exe on the media to begin installation. Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the installation.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

374738G-01