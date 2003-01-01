LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Module Readme

September 2017

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW FPGA Module, including system requirements, installation instructions, upgrade and compatibility issues, known issues, and a partial list of bugs fixed for this release.

Overview

FPGA Module System Requirements

FPGA Compile Farm Server System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Upgrade and Compatibility Issues

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

With the LabVIEW FPGA Module, you can create VIs that run on NI FPGA targets, such as Reconfigurable I/O (RIO) devices. The FPGA Module helps you design complex systems by providing a highly-integrated development environment, a large ecosystem of IP libraries, a high-fidelity simulator, and debugging features. The FPGA Module also includes FPGA IP Builder and the FPGA Compile Farm Server. You can use FPGA IP Builder to efficiently implement your LabVIEW algorithms for FPGA targets and to generate FPGA code that meets specific performance requirements. FPGA IP Builder supports only a subset of FPGA targets. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exvxfe for a list of supported targets. You can use the FPGA Compile Farm Server to offload compiles to dedicated computers.

The development computer is a PC or NI PXI/PXI Express system on which you install LabVIEW and the FPGA Module. You can also install the Xilinx compilation tools on your development computer to compile LabVIEW FPGA VIs locally. However, if the FPGA design or target requires more than 2 GB of memory, NI recommends you install the Xilinx compilation tools on a separate computer. This computer is referred to as the remote compile worker.

Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code XilinxCompileTools for more information about the NI hardware supported by each Xilinx compilation tool.

The development computer must meet the following system requirements:

LabVIEW 2017 SP1 Full or Professional Development Systems (32-bit)

1.2 GHz Pentium processor or equivalent

11 GB of additional disk space

Memory 1 : At least 3 GB of RAM for Virtex-5 and earlier FPGA targets At least 4 GB of RAM 2 for Virtex-6 and later FPGA targets

: One of the following operating systems: Windows 10/8.1 3 Windows 7 SP1 4 Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 4 (64-bit) Note In 2016 the FPGA Module dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Module will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use the LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Module to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing the LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Module, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?. Only the FPGA Interface functions are supported on Windows 10 and Windows 8.1. FPGA development functionality is not fully supported as some of the features require the use of Xilinx compilation tools. These tools do not support Windows 10 or Windows 8.1. Refer to the NI website for a list of known issues that you may encounter if you run the FPGA Module on Windows 10. NI recommends a 64-bit OS for the computer on which you install the Xilinx compilation tools. Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport .

FPGA device

Device driver software—To program most devices with the LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Module, install the device driver software. Refer to the hardware documentation for requirements for a specific device.

1 Memory requirements vary according to both the FPGA target and the FPGA VI you create for that target.

2 You must use a 64-bit OS to address 4 GB of RAM.

3 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

4 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2017 SP1.

If you install the FPGA Compile Farm Server on a separate computer, you can configure that computer to be a remote compile farm server. If you install the Xilinx compilation tools on a separate computer, you can configure that computer to be a remote compile worker.

Refer to the Setting Up a Remote Compile Farm Server or Compile Worker section of this document for information about setting up and using a local or remote compile farm server or compile worker. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code XilinxCompileTools for more information about the NI hardware supported by each Xilinx compilation tool.

The remote compile farm server must meet the following minimum system requirements:

35 MB of disk space

1 GB RAM

One of the following operating systems: Windows 10/8.1 1 Windows 7 SP1 2 Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 2 (64-bit) Note In 2016 the FPGA Compile Farm Server dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Compile Farm Server will not install or run on an unsupported OS.

Web browser that supports Microsoft Silverlight for accessing compile job queues via the NI Web-based Configuration & Monitoring Service FPGA Compile Farm Console

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

You can use either a Windows or Linux computer as a compile worker. Refer to the Xilinx Compilation Tools Readme for information about the minimum system requirements.

This section provides information about installing the FPGA Module and related components.

Note If you are upgrading from a previous version of LabVIEW, you must install the LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Module before mass-compiling existing FPGA VIs. Otherwise, some FPGA-specific VIs might have mutation issues.

Installing the FPGA Module on a Development Computer

Complete the following steps to install LabVIEW and the FPGA Module:

Log in as an administrator or as a user with administrative privileges. Insert the LabVIEW Platform media. To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the NI website. If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchases to install this product. Follow the instructions on the screen to install and activate the following software in this order: LabVIEW

FPGA Module

Xilinx Compilation Tools —Install these compilation tools on the development computer if you want to compile your LabVIEW FPGA VIs locally. You must install these tools on your development computer if you plan to use the Configure Component-Level IP wizard, configure the IP Integration Node, incorporate Xilinx IP, use FPGA IP Builder, or use third-party simulation. Refer to your hardware documentation for information about the FPGA chip in your device and install the appropriate set of tools. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code XilinxCompileTools for more information about the NI hardware supported by each Xilinx compilation tool. Xilinx Compilation Tools for Windows —Install these compilation tools if you will compile your FPGA VIs on a Windows computer. The Xilinx compilation tools for Windows include Vivado 2015.4 and ISE 14.7. Xilinx 10.1 Compilation Tools —Install the Xilinx 10.1 compilation tools if your FPGA device contains a Xilinx Virtex II chip. To download the Xilinx 10.1 compilation tools, refer to ni.com/info and enter the Info Code FPGATool101. Note To configure the IP Integration Node, or use the Configure Component-Level IP wizard on Virtex-II devices, you also must install the Xilinx Compilation Tool for ISE 14.7. Xilinx IP and simulation exports are not supported on Virtex-II FPGA devices.

Note Use the LabVIEW FPGA Compile Cloud Service to increase the development efficiency by offloading compile jobs to multiple computers in a cloud environment.

—Use the FPGA Compile Farm Server to distribute FPGA VI compile jobs across multiple remote computers. Use the LabVIEW FPGA Compile Cloud Service to increase the development efficiency by offloading compile jobs to multiple computers in a cloud environment. (Optional) LabVIEW Real-Time Module —Use the LabVIEW Real-Time Module to program the real-time OS on NI PXI, NI PXI Express, NI CompactRIO, and NI Single-Board RIO devices. You have a temporary license for this product.

—Use the LabVIEW Real-Time Module to program the real-time OS on NI PXI, NI PXI Express, NI CompactRIO, and NI Single-Board RIO devices. You have a temporary license for this product. Device Driver—Device drivers contain driver software for most FPGA targets. Refer to your FPGA target hardware documentation for information about additional or different device drivers you need.

In addition to installing program files and documentation in the LabVIEW directory, the installer also puts files from Xilinx in the x:\NIFPGA directory, where x is the drive on which you installed LabVIEW. The FPGA Module uses these files to compile FPGA VIs into code that runs on an FPGA target.

Setting Up a Remote Compile Farm Server or Compile Worker

You can use the LabVIEW Platform media to install the FPGA Compile Farm Server to offload compiles to dedicated computer. You must install the FPGA Compile Farm Server separately on any remote machine that you want to use to manage your compilations. Also, you must install the Xilinx compilation tools on any machine that you want to use as a remote compile worker. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code XilinxCompileTools for more information about the NI hardware supported by each Xilinx compilation tool.

Windows —Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code FPGAkb1rcs for information about setting up the FPGA compile farm server on a remote computer.

—Visit and enter the Info Code FPGAkb1rcs for information about setting up the FPGA compile farm server on a remote computer. Linux—Refer to the FPGA Module Xilinx Compilation Tools for Linux Readme for information about setting up a remote compile worker.

NI also offers the LabVIEW FPGA Compile Cloud Service to increase the development efficiency by offloading compile jobs to multiple computers in a cloud environment. Visit ni.com/trycompilecloud for information about the LabVIEW FPGA Compile Cloud.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in the FPGA Module.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in the FPGA Module. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the FPGA Module. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 629502 When the Read and Write nodes are in different clock domains in the Independent Clocks implementation, the FPGA Module does not report the actual depth of built-in FIFOs correctly on Kintex UltraScale targets in Xilinx Vivado 2015.4 631193 The Write memory method writes to the wrong DRAM or Host Memory Buffer when the specified address exceeds the address range 648682 IP Builder does not function correctly in the LabVIEW 2016 FPGA Module after upgrading the Xilinx Compilation Tool for Vivado 2015.4 from version 2016 to 2017 662725 Error -61216 is returned intermittently from the FPGA Host Interface API when you use a Kintex UltraScale target with a bitfile that was compiled with the "Allow removal of implicit enable signals inside single-cycle Timed Loops" option enabled in the build specifications

Upgrading the FPGA Module requires you to upgrade to a new version of the Xilinx compilation tools. This upgrade can change the timing or resource utilization characteristics of FPGA VIs you developed in previous versions or cause these VIs to fail to compile. NI recommends that you test all FPGA designs after upgrading.

If you are upgrading from the LabVIEW 2015 FPGA Module or earlier to the LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Module, refer to previous versions of the LabVIEW FPGA Module readme or LabVIEW FPGA Module Release and Upgrade Notes, available on ni.com/manuals, for changes in previous versions of the FPGA Module.

Note The LabVIEW FPGA Module Release and Upgrade Notes document was deprecated from the 2016 release.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about the FPGA Module.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2003–2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

Third-Party Copyright Notices

The SharpZipLib_Notice.pdf file contains a third-party copyright notice for third-party components used by certain FPGA Module features. The following directory is the default installation location for the file, but the location might vary depending on the configuration of the local computer:



\National Instruments\LabVIEW <version>\FPGA\Legal\

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374737H-01