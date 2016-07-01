LabVIEW 2017 Readme for GNU/Linux

March 2017

This file contains important information about LabVIEW 2017 for Linux, including system requirements, installation instructions, known issues, and a partial list of bugs fixed.

Refer to the NI website for the latest information about LabVIEW.

Refer to the labview/readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Supported Modules and Toolkits

Supported Drivers

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Additions to the LabVIEW Help

LabVIEW Does Not Support 32-bit Linux Distributions

Legal Information

LabVIEW 2017 for Linux has the following requirements:

Linux Run-Time Engine Development Environment Processor Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later RAM 256 MB 1 GB Screen Resolution 1024 x 768 pixels 1024 x 768 pixels Operating System Linux kernel 2.6x or 3.x

GNU C Library (glibc) Version 2.11 or later for the Intel x86_64 architecture openSUSE LEAP 42.1

openSUSE LEAP 42.2

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 6.x

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 7.x

Scientific Linux 6.x

CentOS 7 Disk Space 98 MB 1.1 GB for the complete installation Color Palette N/A LabVIEW and the LabVIEW Help contain 16-bit color graphics. LabVIEW requires a minimum color palette setting of 16-bit color. Temporary Files Directory N/A LabVIEW uses a directory for storing temporary files. NI recommends that you have several megabytes of disk space available for this temporary directory. Adobe Reader N/A You must have Adobe Reader installed to search PDF versions of all LabVIEW manuals. Note LabVIEW and LabVIEW Run-Time Engine require 64-bit processors which support SSE2 instructions.

Complete the following steps to install and activate LabVIEW for Linux.

Are you installing LabVIEW for the first time? Insert and mount the LabVIEW installation media. As the root user in the mounted directory, enter sh ./INSTALL to install LabVIEW in the /usr/local directory. When prompted, enter the serial number for the product you want to activate. Your serial number can be found at ni.com/myproducts. If you are managing your license with a volume license server, you should receive your volume license file by email.

To install LabVIEW modules and toolkits, refer to the readme of each product for installation instructions. The VI Analyzer Toolkits installs with the LabVIEW Professional Development System for Linux.

You can install NI device drivers from ni.com/linuxdrivers.

Are you upgrading from a previous version of LabVIEW? Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for information about protecting existing VIs and projects before installing a new version of LabVIEW, as well as upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2017.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Visit ni.com/security for security information about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

LabVIEW 2017 for Linux supports the following modules and toolkits.

Control Design and Simulation Module 1

MathScript RT Module 2

VI Analyzer Toolkit

1 The Control Design and Simulation Module does not support the System Identification VIs, System Identification Assistant, and Control Design Assistant.

2 The MathScript RT Module does not support the libraries class of MathScript RT Module functions.

Refer to the readme of each product for more information about system requirements, installation instructions, and activation.

Refer to the NI website for information about drivers compatible with LabVIEW for Linux. To use hardware with LabVIEW 2017, install the latest version of the driver for the device. Refer to the readme of each driver for more information about system requirements and installation instructions.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2017.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2017. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 404983 Dynamic load of LabVIEW Class fails when built into a DLL. 522606 Error Ring does not adhere to dataflow in an executable or in a VI with debugging disabled. 524160 Updated Timed Loop Mode example VI to better display custom phase and show correct value for period in context help. 567353 When an XNode output is wired to the Loop count of a Parallel For Loop the VI breaks. 571901 Using the BD Get Image Scaled method crashes LV 2014 and 2015 if the depth of the image is 1. 572024 Built applications hang in some instances when calling Quit LabVIEW. 584378 LabVIEW has the potential to crash when simultaneously setting multiple variant attributes to empty variant constants. 588140 Insert of Compound Arithmetic node on wire can result in undesirable configuration. 590370 Levenberg-Marquardt algorithm has poor convergence in some cases. 591709 Calling Format Value on improper value can result in crash. 592088 Improper updates of library members when using Actor Framework Message Maker. 594760 Example "Extract number with match pattern" gives incorrect output. 595814 The unflatten from String primitive can take several minutes to return when given malformed input strings. 595815 DataSocket Read VI crashes LabVIEW when calling certain IP addresses. 596804 Re-registering a dynamic event can cause subscribing event frames to behave improperly. 598986 Scrollbar does not properly respond to clicks on string constant. 601256 Error message when replacing existing channel endpoint with an invalid configuration is not clear. 601764 Local variables can be created from channel wires. 601807 Resizing a "Register for Events" Node Crashes LabVIEW. 602230 Connecting conflicting channel types does not always break the wire. 602973 In some cases, using the Min/Max function on array of single precision floating point numbers can cause a VI to fail to compile. 603092 Rearranging tabs in tab control can cause a crash. 603391 Incorrect Out of Memory dialog when using "Active Plot" property node in 64-bit LabVIEW. 603562 Using dynamically dispatched VIs with unwired input terminals can, in some cases, cause crashes. 603576 Channels carrying typedefs/classes create crosslinks when users duplicate projects. 603854 QMH project template contains a potential race condition. 605231 Attempting to abort a VI may not always cause the VI to abort. 606365 Dragging a control or indicator to the edge of the block diagram can cause duplication of the front panel object. 606847 Dynamic Dispatch VIs break when the class wire is passed through a shift register in specific cases. 607685 Cast Unit Bases does not correctly remove units from output. 611532 Selecting "Use Default if Unwired" on an output tunnel with a LabVIEW class data type will cause a broken VI with no errors. 611810 Saving a VI containing a "Lookup Channel Probe" node for LabVIEW version 2015 and earlier can result in failure to open the saved VI. 611838 The abort behavior of the Accumulator Tag channel wire does not match that of other implementations. 612501 Interpolate 2D Scattered VI will return an incorrect value for specific size input values. 615195 Collapsing "Variant Attribute Get / Replace" border node on In Place Element Structure causes LabVIEW to crash. 615288 Previous versions of LabVIEW are unable to open dynamic classes saved using "Save for Previous Version" in 2016. 616848 Using Quick Drop to add a Custom Control Template to a VI's Front Panel crashes LabVIEW. 617119 Pressing Abort during project creation then creating another project causes LabVIEW to crash in some cases. 617504 Dragging the front panel icon of a VI onto the block diagram of another VI will undo the last edit of the dragged VI in some cases. 617917 Possible crash when loading particular classes. 624304 Actors that return an error from Pre Launch Init also send a Last Ack containing the same error. 624957 Possible memory corruption when opening invalid file. 627716 Opening a project with "Messenger Channels" causes a search for Wrapper.lvclass. 627910 Large projects may have extended save times.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about LabVIEW 2017.

The following list contains additional changes to LabVIEW that are not included in the LabVIEW Help, the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes, or both:

In LabVIEW 2017, you can insert the contents of a subVI into the calling block diagram at edit time by right-clicking the subVI node and selecting Replace with SubVI Contents . In the Replace with SubVI Contents dialog box that appears, you can configure the following options: Make space in calling diagram to fit subVI contents —Specifies whether to adjust the calling block diagram to accommodate the contents of the subVI. Wrap subVI contents in a Sequence structure —Specifies whether to place the contents of the subVI in a Stacked Sequence structure.

. In the dialog box that appears, you can configure the following options:

LabVIEW dropped support for Intel 32-bit versions of Linux distributions on July 1, 2016. Versions of LabVIEW that ship after July 1, 2016 may install and execute on Intel 32-bit distributions, but official support is not provided.

Copyright

© 2004–2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

For end-user license agreements (EULAs) and copyright notices, conditions, and disclaimers, including information regarding certain third-party components used in LabVIEW, refer to the Copyright topic of the LabVIEW Help.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374718G-01