LabVIEW 2017 Readme for GNU/Linux

March 2017
This file contains important information about LabVIEW 2017 for Linux, including system requirements, installation instructions, known issues, and a partial list of bugs fixed.
Refer to the NI website for the latest information about LabVIEW.
Refer to the labview/readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.
Product Security and Critical Updates
Supported Modules and Toolkits
LabVIEW Does Not Support 32-bit Linux Distributions
LabVIEW 2017 for Linux has the following requirements:
|Linux
|Run-Time Engine
|Development Environment
|Processor
|Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later
|Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later
|RAM
|256 MB
|1 GB
|Screen Resolution
|1024 x 768 pixels
|1024 x 768 pixels
|Operating System
|Linux kernel 2.6x or 3.x
GNU C Library (glibc) Version 2.11 or later for the Intel x86_64 architecture
|openSUSE LEAP 42.1
openSUSE LEAP 42.2
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 6.x
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 7.x
Scientific Linux 6.x
CentOS 7
|Disk Space
|98 MB
|1.1 GB for the complete installation
|Color Palette
|N/A
|LabVIEW and the LabVIEW Help contain 16-bit color graphics. LabVIEW requires a minimum color palette setting of 16-bit color.
|Temporary Files Directory
|N/A
|LabVIEW uses a directory for storing temporary files. NI recommends that you have several megabytes of disk space available for this temporary directory.
|Adobe Reader
|N/A
|You must have Adobe Reader installed to search PDF versions of all LabVIEW manuals.
|Note LabVIEW and LabVIEW Run-Time Engine require 64-bit processors which support SSE2 instructions.
Complete the following steps to install and activate LabVIEW for Linux.
Are you installing LabVIEW for the first time? Insert and mount the LabVIEW installation media. As the root user in the mounted directory, enter sh ./INSTALL to install LabVIEW in the /usr/local directory. When prompted, enter the serial number for the product you want to activate. Your serial number can be found at ni.com/myproducts. If you are managing your license with a volume license server, you should receive your volume license file by email.
To install LabVIEW modules and toolkits, refer to the readme of each product for installation instructions. The VI Analyzer Toolkits installs with the LabVIEW Professional Development System for Linux.
You can install NI device drivers from ni.com/linuxdrivers.
Are you upgrading from a previous version of LabVIEW? Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for information about protecting existing VIs and projects before installing a new version of LabVIEW, as well as upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2017.
Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.
Visit ni.com/security for security information about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
LabVIEW 2017 for Linux supports the following modules and toolkits.
1 The Control Design and Simulation Module does not support the System Identification VIs, System Identification Assistant, and Control Design Assistant.
2 The MathScript RT Module does not support the libraries class of MathScript RT Module functions.
Refer to the readme of each product for more information about system requirements, installation instructions, and activation.
Refer to the NI website for information about drivers compatible with LabVIEW for Linux. To use hardware with LabVIEW 2017, install the latest version of the driver for the device. Refer to the readme of each driver for more information about system requirements and installation instructions.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2017.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2017. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate the issue has been fixed.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|404983
|Dynamic load of LabVIEW Class fails when built into a DLL.
|522606
|Error Ring does not adhere to dataflow in an executable or in a VI with debugging disabled.
|524160
|Updated Timed Loop Mode example VI to better display custom phase and show correct value for period in context help.
|567353
|When an XNode output is wired to the Loop count of a Parallel For Loop the VI breaks.
|571901
|Using the BD Get Image Scaled method crashes LV 2014 and 2015 if the depth of the image is 1.
|572024
|Built applications hang in some instances when calling Quit LabVIEW.
|584378
|LabVIEW has the potential to crash when simultaneously setting multiple variant attributes to empty variant constants.
|588140
|Insert of Compound Arithmetic node on wire can result in undesirable configuration.
|590370
|Levenberg-Marquardt algorithm has poor convergence in some cases.
|591709
|Calling Format Value on improper value can result in crash.
|592088
|Improper updates of library members when using Actor Framework Message Maker.
|594760
|Example "Extract number with match pattern" gives incorrect output.
|595814
|The unflatten from String primitive can take several minutes to return when given malformed input strings.
|595815
|DataSocket Read VI crashes LabVIEW when calling certain IP addresses.
|596804
|Re-registering a dynamic event can cause subscribing event frames to behave improperly.
|598986
|Scrollbar does not properly respond to clicks on string constant.
|601256
|Error message when replacing existing channel endpoint with an invalid configuration is not clear.
|601764
|Local variables can be created from channel wires.
|601807
|Resizing a "Register for Events" Node Crashes LabVIEW.
|602230
|Connecting conflicting channel types does not always break the wire.
|602973
|In some cases, using the Min/Max function on array of single precision floating point numbers can cause a VI to fail to compile.
|603092
|Rearranging tabs in tab control can cause a crash.
|603391
|Incorrect Out of Memory dialog when using "Active Plot" property node in 64-bit LabVIEW.
|603562
|Using dynamically dispatched VIs with unwired input terminals can, in some cases, cause crashes.
|603576
|Channels carrying typedefs/classes create crosslinks when users duplicate projects.
|603854
|QMH project template contains a potential race condition.
|605231
|Attempting to abort a VI may not always cause the VI to abort.
|606365
|Dragging a control or indicator to the edge of the block diagram can cause duplication of the front panel object.
|606847
|Dynamic Dispatch VIs break when the class wire is passed through a shift register in specific cases.
|607685
|Cast Unit Bases does not correctly remove units from output.
|611532
|Selecting "Use Default if Unwired" on an output tunnel with a LabVIEW class data type will cause a broken VI with no errors.
|611810
|Saving a VI containing a "Lookup Channel Probe" node for LabVIEW version 2015 and earlier can result in failure to open the saved VI.
|611838
|The abort behavior of the Accumulator Tag channel wire does not match that of other implementations.
|612501
|Interpolate 2D Scattered VI will return an incorrect value for specific size input values.
|615195
|Collapsing "Variant Attribute Get / Replace" border node on In Place Element Structure causes LabVIEW to crash.
|615288
|Previous versions of LabVIEW are unable to open dynamic classes saved using "Save for Previous Version" in 2016.
|616848
|Using Quick Drop to add a Custom Control Template to a VI's Front Panel crashes LabVIEW.
|617119
|Pressing Abort during project creation then creating another project causes LabVIEW to crash in some cases.
|617504
|Dragging the front panel icon of a VI onto the block diagram of another VI will undo the last edit of the dragged VI in some cases.
|617917
|Possible crash when loading particular classes.
|624304
|Actors that return an error from Pre Launch Init also send a Last Ack containing the same error.
|624957
|Possible memory corruption when opening invalid file.
|627716
|Opening a project with "Messenger Channels" causes a search for Wrapper.lvclass.
|627910
|Large projects may have extended save times.
Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about LabVIEW 2017.
The following list contains additional changes to LabVIEW that are not included in the LabVIEW Help, the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes, or both:
LabVIEW dropped support for Intel 32-bit versions of Linux distributions on July 1, 2016. Versions of LabVIEW that ship after July 1, 2016 may install and execute on Intel 32-bit distributions, but official support is not provided.
Copyright
© 2004–2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.
Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.
NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.
End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices
For end-user license agreements (EULAs) and copyright notices, conditions, and disclaimers, including information regarding certain third-party components used in LabVIEW, refer to the Copyright topic of the LabVIEW Help.
U.S. Government Restricted Rights
If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.
IVI Foundation Copyright Notice
Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.
The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.
Trademarks
Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.
Patents
For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.
374718G-01