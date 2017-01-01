Windows용 LabVIEW 2017 Readme

2017년 3월판
이 파일에는 시스템 사양, 설치 방법, Windows용 LabVIEW 2017에서 수정된 일부 버그 리스트, 알려진 유의사항을 포함하여 Windows용 LabVIEW 2017 버전에 대한 중요 정보가 들어 있습니다.
LabVIEW의 최신 정보는 NI 웹사이트를 참조하십시오.
모듈이나 툴킷과 같은 LabVIEW 애드온에 대한 정보는 labview\readme 디렉토리의 readme 파일을 참조하십시오.
Microsoft Windows 10에서 NI 소프트웨어 사용하기
Microsoft Windows 8.1에서 NI 소프트웨어 사용하기
LabVIEW 2017을 사용하려면 다음이 필요합니다.
|Windows
|런타임 엔진
|개발 환경
|프로세서1
|Pentium 4M/Celeron 866 MHz (또는 동등한 프로세서) 또는 이후 버전 (32비트)
Pentium 4 G1 (또는 동등한 프로세서) 또는 이후 버전 (64비트)
|Pentium 4M (또는 동등한 프로세서) 또는 이후 버전 (32비트)
Pentium 4 G1 (또는 동등한 프로세서) 또는 이후 버전 (64비트)
|RAM
|256 MB
|1 GB
|화면 해상도
|1024 x 768 픽셀
|1024 x 768 픽셀
|OS
|Windows 10/8.12/7 SP13
Windows Server 2012 R22
Windows Server 2008 R2 SP13
|Windows 10/8.12/7 SP13
Windows Server 2012 R22
Windows Server 2008 R2 SP13
|디스크 공간
|620 MB
|5 GB (기본 드라이버 포함)
|색 팔레트
|해당 없음
|LabVIEW와 LabVIEW 도움말에는 16비트 색상의 그래픽이 있습니다. LabVIEW에는 최소 16비트 색상 이상의 색 팔레트가 필요합니다.
|임시 파일 디렉토리
|해당 없음
|LabVIEW는 디렉토리를 사용하여 임시 파일을 저장합니다. NI는 이 임시 디렉토리가 사용할 수 있는 디스크 공간을 몇 메가바이트 정도 확보하도록 권장합니다.
|Adobe Reader
|해당 없음
|모든 LabVIEW 매뉴얼의 PDF 버전을 검색하려면 반드시 Adobe Reader를 설치해야 합니다.
|1 LabVIEW 및 LabVIEW 런타임 엔진은 SSE2 명령어를 실행할 수 있는 Pentium 4M/G1 세대 및 이후 버전을 필요로 합니다.
2 NI 소프트웨어가 VC2015 Runtime 및 .NET 4.6.2를 설치합니다. Windows 8.1 및 Windows Server 2012 R2의 경우 Microsoft 업데이트를 설치해야만 이 아이템이 지원됩니다. 이 업데이트 설치 방법에 대한 더 자세한 정보는 Microsoft KB2919442 및 KB2919355를 참조하십시오.
3 NI 소프트웨어는 SHA-256 인증서의 서명을 받은 제품입니다. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 및 Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1의 경우 Microsoft 업데이트를 설치해야만 SHA-256이 지원됩니다. 이 보안 업데이트 설치 방법에 대한 더 자세한 정보는 Microsoft KB3033929를 참조하십시오.
다음 단계를 따라 Windows용 LabVIEW를 설치하고 정품인증하십시오.
LabVIEW를 처음 설치하십니까? LabVIEW 플랫폼 미디어를 삽입한 후 화면의 지시에 따라 LabVIEW, 모듈, 툴킷 및 드라이버를 설치합니다. 입력요청을 받으면, 정품인증 받으려는 각 제품의 시리얼 번호를 입력합니다. 시리얼 번호는 ni.com/myproducts에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 볼륨 라이센스 서버로 라이센스를 관리하는 경우, 이메일을 통해 볼륨 라이센스를 받습니다.
LabVIEW 이전 버전을 업그레이드하십니까? 새로운 버전의 LabVIEW를 설치하기 전에 기존 VI와 프로젝트를 계속 사용하도록 보호하는 방법에 대한 정보, 업그레이드 및 호환성 문제, LabVIEW 2017의 새 기능을 소개한 전체 리스트는 LabVIEW 업그레이드 노트를 참조하십시오.
노트 NI Software Suite 또는 NI Product Bundle과 함께 이 제품을 구매한 경우, 구매 시 함께 발송된 설치 미디어를 사용하여 제품을 설치합니다.
ni.com/security 페이지에서 NI 제품에 대한 보안 알림사항을 보고 구독할 수 있습니다. NI의 중요한 업데이트에 대한 정보는 ni.com/critical-updates를 방문하십시오.
LabVIEW 2017 (32비트) 및 LabVIEW 2017 (64비트)에 의해 지원되는 모듈과 툴킷을 설치하려면 LabVIEW 플랫폼 미디어를 사용합니다. Windows (64비트)에서 실행하는 경우, LabVIEW (64비트)는 32비트 OS 또는 32비트 어플리케이션보다 더 많은 메모리를 제공합니다. LabVIEW (64비트)는 영어 버전만 존재합니다.
LabVIEW 2017 (64비트)와(과) 호환되는 드라이버에 대한 정보는 NI 웹사이트를 참조하십시오. GPIB 디바이스의 경우, 최소 Windows용 NI-488.2 2.6을 사용해야 합니다. LabVIEW (64비트)와 호환되는지 더 자세히 알아보려면 특정 하드웨어 문서를 참조하십시오.
LabVIEW 2017 (64비트)이(가) 지원하는 모듈 및 툴킷의 개수는 제한됩니다. 다음 리스트는 LabVIEW (32비트)와 LabVIEW (64비트)가 지원하는 모듈 및 툴킷을 비교하여 정리한 것입니다.
|제품
|LabVIEW 2017 (32비트)
|LabVIEW 2017 (64비트)
|Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
|
✓
|
—
|Control Design and Simulation Module
|
✓
|
✓1
|Database Connectivity Toolkit
|
✓
|
—
|DataFinder Toolkit
|
✓
|
—
|Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
|
✓
|
—
|Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit for Windows
|
✓
|
✓
|Digital Filter Design Toolkit
|
✓
|
—
|FPGA Module
|
✓
|
—
|MathScript RT Module
|
✓
|
✓2
|Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office
|
✓
|
✓
|Real-Time Module
|
✓
|
—
|Robotics Module
|
✓
|
—
|SoftMotion 모듈
|
✓
|
—
|Statechart Module
|
✓
|
—
|Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
|
✓
|
✓
|Unit Test Framework Toolkit
|
✓
|
✓
|VI Analyzer Toolkit
|
✓
|
✓
|Vision Development Module
|
✓
|
✓
|1 Control Design and Simulation Module(64비트)은 System Identification VI, System Identification Assistant, Control Design Assistant 및 리얼타임 타겟을 지원하지 않습니다.
2 MathScript RT Module(64비트)은 MathScript RT Module 함수의 라이브러리 클래스를 지원하지 않습니다.
32비트 및 64비트 지원, 시스템 사양, 설치 방법, 정품인증에 대한 더 자세한 정보는 각 제품의 Readme를 참조하십시오. 위의 테이블에 열거되지 않은 제품에 대한 정보는 해당 제품의 사용자 문서를 참조하십시오.
온라인에서 소프트웨어 및 문서의 알려진 유의사항을 찾을 수 있습니다. LabVIEW 2017의 알려진 유의사항이 정리된 최신 목록은 NI 웹사이트를 참조하십시오.
다음은 LabVIEW 2017에서 수정된 일부 문제의 ID와 제목입니다 이는 현재 LabVIEW 버전에서 수정된 모든 문제를 포괄하지 않습니다. CAR ID를 알고 있는 경우, 이 리스트에서 해당 문제가 수정되었는지 확인할 수 있습니다.
|ID
|해결된 문제
|404983
|Dynamic load of LabVIEW Class fails when built into a DLL.
|522606
|Error Ring does not adhere to dataflow in an executable or in a VI with debugging disabled.
|524160
|Updated Timed Loop Mode example VI to better display custom phase and show correct value for period in context help.
|567353
|When an XNode output is wired to the Loop count of a Parallel For Loop the VI breaks.
|571901
|Using the BD Get Image Scaled method crashes LV 2014 and 2015 if the depth of the image is 1.
|572024
|Built applications hang in some instances when calling Quit LabVIEW.
|584378
|LabVIEW has the potential to crash when simultaneously setting multiple variant attributes to empty variant constants.
|588140
|Insert of Compound Arithmetic node on wire can result in undesirable configuration.
|590370
|Levenberg-Marquardt algorithm has poor convergence in some cases.
|591709
|Calling Format Value on improper value can result in crash.
|592088
|Improper updates of library members when using Actor Framework Message Maker.
|594760
|Example "Extract number with match pattern" gives incorrect output.
|595178
|Certain examples show incorrect title bars on the Project Window.
|595814
|The unflatten from String primitive can take several minutes to return when given malformed input strings.
|595815
|DataSocket Read VI crashes LabVIEW when calling certain IP addresses.
|596804
|Re-registering a dynamic event can cause subscribing event frames to behave improperly.
|597858
|File permissions error when saving a LabVIEW file to a Windows Server from Windows 10.
|598986
|Scrollbar does not properly respond to clicks on string constant.
|599478
|LabVIEW may not update classes on Real-Time targets after changing the inplaceness of a connector pane terminal for a VI within those classes.
|601256
|Error message when replacing existing channel endpoint with an invalid configuration is not clear.
|601764
|Local variables can be created from channel wires.
|601807
|Resizing a "Register for Events" Node Crashes LabVIEW.
|602230
|Connecting conflicting channel types does not always break the wire.
|602973
|In some cases, using the Min/Max function on array of single precision floating point numbers can cause a VI to fail to compile.
|603092
|Rearranging tabs in tab control can cause a crash.
|603391
|Incorrect Out of Memory dialog when using "Active Plot" property node in 64-bit LabVIEW.
|603562
|Using dynamically dispatched VIs with unwired input terminals can, in some cases, cause crashes.
|603576
|Channels carrying typedefs/classes create crosslinks when users duplicate projects.
|603854
|QMH project template contains a potential race condition.
|605231
|Attempting to abort a VI may not always cause the VI to abort.
|606365
|Dragging a control or indicator to the edge of the block diagram can cause duplication of the front panel object.
|606847
|Dynamic Dispatch VIs break when the class wire is passed through a shift register in specific cases.
|607685
|Cast Unit Bases does not correctly remove units from output.
|609835
|Actor Framework debug traces do not occur on Real-Time targets.
|611532
|Selecting "Use Default if Unwired" on an output tunnel with a LabVIEW class data type will cause a broken VI with no errors.
|611810
|Saving a VI containing a "Lookup Channel Probe" node for LabVIEW version 2015 and earlier can result in failure to open the saved VI.
|611838
|The abort behavior of the Accumulator Tag channel wire does not match that of other implementations.
|612501
|Interpolate 2D Scattered VI will return an incorrect value for specific size input values.
|615195
|Collapsing "Variant Attribute Get / Replace" border node on In Place Element Structure causes LabVIEW to crash.
|615288
|Previous versions of LabVIEW are unable to open dynamic classes saved using "Save for Previous Version" in 2016.
|616848
|Using Quick Drop to add a Custom Control Template to a VI's Front Panel crashes LabVIEW.
|617119
|Pressing Abort during project creation then creating another project causes LabVIEW to crash in some cases.
|617504
|Dragging the front panel icon of a VI onto the block diagram of another VI will undo the last edit of the dragged VI in some cases.
|617917
|Possible crash when loading particular classes.
|624304
|Actors that return an error from Pre Launch Init also send a Last Ack containing the same error.
|624957
|Possible memory corruption when opening invalid file.
|627716
|Opening a project with "Messenger Channels" causes a search for Wrapper.lvclass.
|627910
|Large projects may have extended save times.
LabVIEW 2017에 대한 정보는 LabVIEW에서 도움말≫LabVIEW 도움말을 선택하여 LabVIEW 도움말을 참조하십시오.
다음 리스트는 LabVIEW 도움말, LabVIEW 업그레이드 노트에 포함되지 않은 LaVIEW의 추가적인 변경 사항입니다.
LabVIEW에서 도움말≫예제 찾기를 선택하여 NI 예제 탐색기를 시작합니다. 예제를 어플리케이션에 맞도록 수정하거나 기존 VI에 하나 또는 여러 개의 예제를 복사해서 붙일 수 있습니다.
명령 라인 인수를 사용하여 설치 프로그램의 사용자 인터페이스 및 대화 상자를 모두 또는 일부 비활성화하면 대부분 NI 제품의 설치를 자동화할 수 있습니다.
설치하는 NI 제품이 Microsoft .NET 4.6.2를 사용하는 경우, NI 소프트웨어가 설치되기 전에 .NET 설치 프로그램이 실행되고, NI 소프트웨어 설치가 시작되기 전에 재부팅이 필요할 수 있습니다. .NET 재부팅을 피하려면, NI 소프트웨어를 설치하기 전에 별도로 .NET 4.6.2를 설치하십시오.
NI 제품 자동 설치에 대한 더 자세한 정보는 다음의 기술지원 데이터베이스 문서를 참조하십시오.
Microsoft Windows 10은 Windows OS 최신 버전으로 이전 버전과 비교해 현저히 변경되었습니다. 여러 새로운 기능이 Windows 10에 도입되었을 뿐만 아니라 Windows 7과 Windows 8의 기능이 Windows 10에 함께 통합되었습니다. NI의 Windows 10 지원에 대한 더 자세한 정보는 ni.com/windows10을 방문하십시오.
Microsoft Windows 8.1에서 NI 소프트웨어를 설치하면, NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX) 및 NI 시작 관리자와 같은 NI 어플리케이션 소프트웨어 제품의 바로 가기를 포함한 몇 가지 타일이 앱 보기에 추가되는 것을 확인할 수 있습니다. NI의 Windows 8.1 지원에 대한 더 자세한 정보를 알아보려면 ni.com/windows8을 방문하십시오.
저작권
© 2004-2017 National Instruments. 판권 소유.
저작권법상 이러한 출판물은 National Instruments Corporation의 서면에 의한 사전 동의 없이는 그 일부나 전부를 사진 복사, 녹음, 정보 검색 시스템에 저장하는 것, 번역 등을 포함하여 전자적이거나 기계적인 방법을 막론하고 어떠한 방법이나 형태로든 재발행되거나 전달되는 것이 금지되어 있습니다.
NI는 타인의 지적재산권을 존중하며 사용자에게도 그렇게 할 것을 요청하고 있습니다. NI 소프트웨어는 저작권 및 기타 지적재산권법에 의해 보호받고 있습니다. NI 소프트웨어를 타인 소유의 소프트웨어 또는 기타 자료들을 복제하는데 사용할 수 있는 경우, 여러분은 NI 소프트웨어를 라이센스 또는 기타 법적 제한조건에 따라 복제해도 되는 자료들을 복제하는데에만 사용하여야 합니다.
사용자 라이센스 협약 및 타사 법적 공지
사용자 라이센스 협약(EULA: End-User License Agreements) 및 타사 법적 공지는 설치 후 다음의 위치에서 찾을 수 있습니다.
미국 정부의 제한된 권리
귀하가 미합중국 정부(이하 “정부”)의 기관, 부처, 기타 기구에 해당하는 경우, 본 매뉴얼에 포함된 기술 정보의 사용, 복제, 재현, 배포, 수정, 공개 또는 이전에 관한 사항은 민간기관을 위한 연방조달규정(Federal Acquisition Regulation) 52.227-14상의 제한된 권리 규정 및 군사기관을 위한 국방연방조달규정(Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation) 부록조항 252.227-7014 및 252.227-7015에 따라 규율됩니다.
IVI Foundation 저작권 공지
Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.
The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.
상표
NI 상표에 대한 정보는 ni.com/trademarks의 NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines를 참조하십시오. 여기에 언급된 다른 제품과 회사명은 각 해당 회사의 상표 또는 거래명입니다.
특허
NI 제품 및 기술에 대한 특허 내용은 다음 위치에서 확인할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어에서 도움말≫특허, 미디어의 patents.txt 파일, 또는 ni.com/patents 페이지에서 NI Patent Notice를 참조하십시오.
374715G-0129