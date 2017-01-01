Windows용 LabVIEW 2017 Readme

ID 해결된 문제

404983 Dynamic load of LabVIEW Class fails when built into a DLL.

522606 Error Ring does not adhere to dataflow in an executable or in a VI with debugging disabled.

524160 Updated Timed Loop Mode example VI to better display custom phase and show correct value for period in context help.

567353 When an XNode output is wired to the Loop count of a Parallel For Loop the VI breaks.

571901 Using the BD Get Image Scaled method crashes LV 2014 and 2015 if the depth of the image is 1.

572024 Built applications hang in some instances when calling Quit LabVIEW.

584378 LabVIEW has the potential to crash when simultaneously setting multiple variant attributes to empty variant constants.

588140 Insert of Compound Arithmetic node on wire can result in undesirable configuration.

590370 Levenberg-Marquardt algorithm has poor convergence in some cases.

591709 Calling Format Value on improper value can result in crash.

592088 Improper updates of library members when using Actor Framework Message Maker.

594760 Example "Extract number with match pattern" gives incorrect output.

595178 Certain examples show incorrect title bars on the Project Window.

595814 The unflatten from String primitive can take several minutes to return when given malformed input strings.

595815 DataSocket Read VI crashes LabVIEW when calling certain IP addresses.

596804 Re-registering a dynamic event can cause subscribing event frames to behave improperly.

597858 File permissions error when saving a LabVIEW file to a Windows Server from Windows 10.

598986 Scrollbar does not properly respond to clicks on string constant.

599478 LabVIEW may not update classes on Real-Time targets after changing the inplaceness of a connector pane terminal for a VI within those classes.

601256 Error message when replacing existing channel endpoint with an invalid configuration is not clear.

601764 Local variables can be created from channel wires.

601807 Resizing a "Register for Events" Node Crashes LabVIEW.

602230 Connecting conflicting channel types does not always break the wire.

602973 In some cases, using the Min/Max function on array of single precision floating point numbers can cause a VI to fail to compile.

603092 Rearranging tabs in tab control can cause a crash.

603391 Incorrect Out of Memory dialog when using "Active Plot" property node in 64-bit LabVIEW.

603562 Using dynamically dispatched VIs with unwired input terminals can, in some cases, cause crashes.

603576 Channels carrying typedefs/classes create crosslinks when users duplicate projects.

603854 QMH project template contains a potential race condition.

605231 Attempting to abort a VI may not always cause the VI to abort.

606365 Dragging a control or indicator to the edge of the block diagram can cause duplication of the front panel object.

606847 Dynamic Dispatch VIs break when the class wire is passed through a shift register in specific cases.

607685 Cast Unit Bases does not correctly remove units from output.

609835 Actor Framework debug traces do not occur on Real-Time targets.

611532 Selecting "Use Default if Unwired" on an output tunnel with a LabVIEW class data type will cause a broken VI with no errors.

611810 Saving a VI containing a "Lookup Channel Probe" node for LabVIEW version 2015 and earlier can result in failure to open the saved VI.

611838 The abort behavior of the Accumulator Tag channel wire does not match that of other implementations.

612501 Interpolate 2D Scattered VI will return an incorrect value for specific size input values.

615195 Collapsing "Variant Attribute Get / Replace" border node on In Place Element Structure causes LabVIEW to crash.

615288 Previous versions of LabVIEW are unable to open dynamic classes saved using "Save for Previous Version" in 2016.

616848 Using Quick Drop to add a Custom Control Template to a VI's Front Panel crashes LabVIEW.

617119 Pressing Abort during project creation then creating another project causes LabVIEW to crash in some cases.

617504 Dragging the front panel icon of a VI onto the block diagram of another VI will undo the last edit of the dragged VI in some cases.

617917 Possible crash when loading particular classes.

624304 Actors that return an error from Pre Launch Init also send a Last Ack containing the same error.

624957 Possible memory corruption when opening invalid file.

627716 Opening a project with "Messenger Channels" causes a search for Wrapper.lvclass.