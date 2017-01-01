LabVIEW 2017自述文件－适用于Windows

2017年3月
本文件包含适用于Windows的LabVIEW 2017的重要信息，包括系统要求、安装指南、适用于Windows的LabVIEW 2017已修复的部分问题列表，以及已知问题。
关于LabVIEW的最新信息，请访问NI网站。
关于LabVIEW附加软件（例如，模块和工具包）的自述文件，请参考labview\readme目录下的自述文件。
在Microsoft Windows 10中使用NI软件的方法
在Microsoft Windows 8.1中使用NI软件的方法
LabVIEW 2017要求如下：
|Windows
|运行引擎
|开发环境
|处理器1
|Pentium 4M/Celeron 866 MHz（或同等性能）/更高主频的处理器（32位）
Pentium 4 G1（或同等性能）/更高主频的处理器（64位）
|Pentium 4M（或同等性能）/更高主频的处理器（32位）
Pentium 4 G1（或同等性能）/更高主频的处理器（64位）
|RAM
|256 MB
|1 GB
|屏幕分辨率
|1024 x 768像素
|1024 x 768像素
|操作系统
|Windows 10/8.12/7 SP13
Windows Server 2012 R22
Windows Server 2008 R2 SP13
|Windows 10/8.12/7 SP13
Windows Server 2012 R22
Windows Server 2008 R2 SP13
|磁盘空间
|620 MB
|5 GB（包括默认驱动程序）
|颜色选板
|N/A
|LabVIEW和LabVIEW帮助包含16位彩色图形。LabVIEW至少需要16位彩色配置。
|临时文件目录
|N/A
|LabVIEW使用专用目录存放临时文件。NI建议预留数兆字节的磁盘空间存放临时文件。
|Adobe Reader
|N/A
|如需搜索PDF格式的LabVIEW用户手册，必须安装Adobe Reader。
|1 LabVIEW和LabVIEW运行引擎需要Pentium 4M/G1或更高版本的处理器，这些处理器能够执行SSE2指令。
2 NI软件会安装VC2015运行引擎和.NET 4.6.2。Windows 8.1和Windows Server 2012 R2需要Microsoft更新才能支持这些项。关于如何安装这些更新的详细信息，请参考Microsoft KB2919442和KB2919355。
3 NI软件使用SHA-256证书签名。Windows 7 SP1、Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1和Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1需要Microsoft更新才能支持SHA-256。关于如何安装该安全更新的详细信息，请参考Microsoft KB3033929。
请按以下步骤在Windows中安装和激活LabVIEW。
首次安装LabVIEW？请插入LabVIEW开发平台光盘，并按照屏幕上的说明，安装LabVIEW、模块、工具包及驱动程序。出现提示时，请输入要激活产品的序列号。请登录ni.com/myproducts查找序列号。如果使用批量许可证服务器管理您的许可证，您将通过电子邮件接收批量许可证。
将以前版本的LabVIEW升级为最新版本？如需在保留原有VI和项目的基础上安装LabVIEW新版本、查看升级和兼容性问题，以及了解LabVIEW 2017新增功能的完整列表，请参考LabVIEW升级说明。
注：如您购买的是NI软件套件或NI产品包，请使用产品随附的安装包安装产品。
访问ni.com/security查看和订阅NI产品的安全通知。访问ni.com/critical-updates了解NI关键更新的详细信息。
使用LabVIEW开发平台光盘安装32位及64位LabVIEW 2017支持的模块和工具包。在64位Windows上运行时，LabVIEW（64位）可访问的内存比32位操作系统或32位应用程序更多。LabVIEW（64位）仅支持英语。
关于LabVIEW 2017（64位）的驱动程序兼容信息，请访问NI网站。对于GPIB设备，驱动程序必须是用于Windows平台的NI-488.2 2.6或更高版本。关于硬件设备与LabVIEW（64位）兼容性的详细信息，请参考具体硬件的说明文档。
LabVIEW 2017（64位）仅支持部分模块和工具包。以下列表比较了LabVIEW（32位）和了LabVIEW（64位）支持的模块和工具包。
|产品
|LabVIEW 2017（32位）
|LabVIEW 2017（64位）
|Advanced Signal Processing工具包
|
✓
|
—
|Control Design and Simulation模块
|
✓
|
✓1
|Database Connectivity工具包
|
✓
|
—
|DataFinder工具包
|
✓
|
—
|Datalogging and Supervisory Control模块
|
✓
|
—
|用于Windows的Desktop Execution Trace工具包
|
✓
|
✓
|Digital Filter Design工具包
|
✓
|
—
|FPGA模块
|
✓
|
—
|MathScript RT模块
|
✓
|
✓2
|Report Generation工具包 - 用于Microsoft Office
|
✓
|
✓
|Real-Time模块
|
✓
|
—
|Robotics模块
|
✓
|
—
|SoftMotion模块
|
✓
|
—
|Statechart模块
|
✓
|
—
|Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
|
✓
|
✓
|Unit Test Framework工具包
|
✓
|
✓
|VI Analyzer工具包
|
✓
|
✓
|Vision Development模块
|
✓
|
✓
|1 Control Design and Simulation模块（64位）不支持System Identification VI、System Identification Assistant、Control Design Assistant以及实时终端。
2 MathScript RT模块（64位）不支持MathScript RT模块函数的库类。
关于32位和64位支持、系统要求、安装说明和激活等详细信息，见各个产品的自述文件。上表未列出的产品，其信息见产品的用户文档。
您可通过网络查看软件和文档的已知问题列表。关于LabVIEW 2017已知问题的最新列表，请访问NI网站。
下面是在LabVIEW 2017中修正的部分错误的ID和标题。错误列表并未包含当前版本LabVIEW中修正的全部错误。如已知CAR ID，可在表中搜索该问题是否已修正。
|ID
|已修正的问题
|404983
|Dynamic load of LabVIEW Class fails when built into a DLL.
|522606
|Error Ring does not adhere to dataflow in an executable or in a VI with debugging disabled.
|524160
|Updated Timed Loop Mode example VI to better display custom phase and show correct value for period in context help.
|567353
|When an XNode output is wired to the Loop count of a Parallel For Loop the VI breaks.
|571901
|Using the BD Get Image Scaled method crashes LV 2014 and 2015 if the depth of the image is 1.
|572024
|Built applications hang in some instances when calling Quit LabVIEW.
|584378
|LabVIEW has the potential to crash when simultaneously setting multiple variant attributes to empty variant constants.
|588140
|Insert of Compound Arithmetic node on wire can result in undesirable configuration.
|590370
|Levenberg-Marquardt algorithm has poor convergence in some cases.
|591709
|Calling Format Value on improper value can result in crash.
|592088
|Improper updates of library members when using Actor Framework Message Maker.
|594760
|Example "Extract number with match pattern" gives incorrect output.
|595178
|Certain examples show incorrect title bars on the Project Window.
|595814
|The unflatten from String primitive can take several minutes to return when given malformed input strings.
|595815
|DataSocket Read VI crashes LabVIEW when calling certain IP addresses.
|596804
|Re-registering a dynamic event can cause subscribing event frames to behave improperly.
|597858
|File permissions error when saving a LabVIEW file to a Windows Server from Windows 10.
|598986
|Scrollbar does not properly respond to clicks on string constant.
|599478
|LabVIEW may not update classes on Real-Time targets after changing the inplaceness of a connector pane terminal for a VI within those classes.
|601256
|Error message when replacing existing channel endpoint with an invalid configuration is not clear.
|601764
|Local variables can be created from channel wires.
|601807
|Resizing a "Register for Events" Node Crashes LabVIEW.
|602230
|Connecting conflicting channel types does not always break the wire.
|602973
|In some cases, using the Min/Max function on array of single precision floating point numbers can cause a VI to fail to compile.
|603092
|Rearranging tabs in tab control can cause a crash.
|603391
|Incorrect Out of Memory dialog when using "Active Plot" property node in 64-bit LabVIEW.
|603562
|Using dynamically dispatched VIs with unwired input terminals can, in some cases, cause crashes.
|603576
|Channels carrying typedefs/classes create crosslinks when users duplicate projects.
|603854
|QMH project template contains a potential race condition.
|605231
|Attempting to abort a VI may not always cause the VI to abort.
|606365
|Dragging a control or indicator to the edge of the block diagram can cause duplication of the front panel object.
|606847
|Dynamic Dispatch VIs break when the class wire is passed through a shift register in specific cases.
|607685
|Cast Unit Bases does not correctly remove units from output.
|609835
|Actor Framework debug traces do not occur on Real-Time targets.
|611532
|Selecting "Use Default if Unwired" on an output tunnel with a LabVIEW class data type will cause a broken VI with no errors.
|611810
|Saving a VI containing a "Lookup Channel Probe" node for LabVIEW version 2015 and earlier can result in failure to open the saved VI.
|611838
|The abort behavior of the Accumulator Tag channel wire does not match that of other implementations.
|612501
|Interpolate 2D Scattered VI will return an incorrect value for specific size input values.
|615195
|Collapsing "Variant Attribute Get / Replace" border node on In Place Element Structure causes LabVIEW to crash.
|615288
|Previous versions of LabVIEW are unable to open dynamic classes saved using "Save for Previous Version" in 2016.
|616848
|Using Quick Drop to add a Custom Control Template to a VI's Front Panel crashes LabVIEW.
|617119
|Pressing Abort during project creation then creating another project causes LabVIEW to crash in some cases.
|617504
|Dragging the front panel icon of a VI onto the block diagram of another VI will undo the last edit of the dragged VI in some cases.
|617917
|Possible crash when loading particular classes.
|624304
|Actors that return an error from Pre Launch Init also send a Last Ack containing the same error.
|624957
|Possible memory corruption when opening invalid file.
|627716
|Opening a project with "Messenger Channels" causes a search for Wrapper.lvclass.
|627910
|Large projects may have extended save times.
关于LabVIEW 2017的详细信息，请在LabVIEW中单击帮助»LabVIEW帮助，查看LabVIEW帮助。
下面是LabVIEW的最新改动，这些改动未在LabVIEW帮助或LabVIEW升级说明中尽述。
在LabVIEW中选择帮助»查找范例可打开NI范例查找器。用户可依据应用程序修改范例，或在创建的VI中添加范例。
通过命令行参数抑制部分或全部安装程序用户界面或对话框后，大多数NI产品都可实现自动安装。
如待安装的NI产品依赖于Microsoft .NET 4.6.2，则安装NI软件之前，.NET安装程序会首先启动并在完成后提示重启。为了避免重启计算机，建议在安装NI软件之前单独安装.NET 4.6.2。
关于自动安装NI产品的详细信息，见下列知识库文章：
Microsoft Windows 10是最新版本的Windows操作系统，与早期版本相比有重大改进。Windows 10引入了多种全新功能，并融合了Windows 7和Windows 8的特色。关于NI支持Windows 10的详细信息，请访问ni.com/windows10。
在Microsoft Windows 8.1上安装NI软件时，应用视图上会增加一些磁贴，作为指向NI LabVIEW、Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX)和NI启动器等NI应用程序的快捷方式。关于NI支持Windows 8.1的详细信息，请访问ni.com/windows8。
