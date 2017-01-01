LabVIEW 2017 - Windows用Readme

2017年3月
このファイルには、システム要件、インストール手順、Windows用LabVIEW 2017で修正された主なバグの一覧、および既知の問題など、Windows用LabVIEW 2017に関する重要な情報が記載されています。
LabVIEWについての最新情報は、NIのウェブサイトを参照してください。
モジュールやツールキットなど、LabVIEWのアドオンについてのReadmeファイルは、labview¥readmeディレクトリを参照してください。
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 10と使用する
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1と使用する
LabVIEW 2017には以下の要件があります。
|Windows
|ランタイムエンジン
|開発環境
|プロセッサ1
|Pentium 4M/Celeron 866 MHz（または同等）以上（32ビット）
Pentium 4 G1（または同等）以上（64ビット）
|Pentium 4M（または同等）以上（32ビット）
Pentium 4 G1（または同等）以上（64ビット）
|RAM
|256 MB
|1 GB
|画面解像度
|1024 x 768ピクセル
|1024 x 768ピクセル
|オペレーティングシステム
|Windows 10/8.12/7 SP13
Windows Server 2012 R22
Windows Server 2008 R2 SP13
|Windows 10/8.12/7 SP13
Windows Server 2012 R22
Windows Server 2008 R2 SP13
|ディスク容量
|620 MB
|5 GB（デフォルトドライバを含む）
|カラーパレット
|なし
|LabVIEWおよび『LabVIEWヘルプ』には、16ビットカラーのグラフィックが含まれています。LabVIEWでは、16ビットカラー以上のカラーパレットの設定が必要です。
|一時ファイルディレクトリ
|該当なし
|LabVIEWは一時ファイルを保存するためにディレクトリを使用します。この一時ディレクトリ用に数メガバイトのディスク空き容量を確保することが推奨されます。
|Adobe Reader
|該当なし
|すべてのLabVIEWマニュアルのPDF版を検索するには、Adobe Readerがインストール済みである必要があります。
|1 LabVIEWおよびLabVIEWランタイムエンジンには、SSE2命令を実行可能なPentium 4M/G1世代以降のプロセッサが必要です。
2 NIソフトウェアは、VC2015ランタイムおよび.NET 4.6.2をインストールします。Windows 8.1およびWindows Server 2012 R2でこれらをサポートするには、Microsoft更新が必要です。これらの更新のインストール方法については、Microsoft KB2919442およびKB2919355を参照してください。
3 NIソフトウェアは、SHA-256証明書により署名されています。Windows 7 SP1、Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1、およびWindows Server 2008 R2 SP1でSHA-256をサポートするには、Microsoft更新が必要です。このセキュリティ更新のインストール方法については、Microsoft KB3033929を参照してください。
Windows用LabVIEWをインストールしてアクティブ化するには、以下の手順に従ってください。
初めてLabVIEWをインストールする場合LabVIEWプラットフォームメディアを挿入し、画面に表示される手順に従ってLabVIEW、モジュール、ツールキット、およびドライバをインストールします。プロンプトが表示されたら、アクティブ化する各製品のシリアル番号を入力します。シリアル番号は、ni.com/myproductsで確認できます。ライセンスをボリュームライセンスサーバで管理している場合は、Eメールでボリュームライセンスファイルが送付されます。
以前のバージョンのLabVIEWからアップグレードする場合 LabVIEWの新しいバージョンをインストールする前に、既存のVIおよびプロジェクトを維持する方法、アップグレードと互換性に関する問題、LabVIEW 2017の新機能の全一覧が記載された『LabVIEWアップグレードノート』を参照してください。
メモ この製品をNIソフトウェアスイートまたはNI製品バンドルの一部として購入した場合は、それらのインストールメディアからこの製品をインストールできます。
NI製品のセキュリティに関する通知を表示または受信登録するには、ni.com/securityを参照してください。NIからの重要な更新の情報については、ni.com/critical-updatesを参照してください。
LabVIEW 2017（32ビット）およびLabVIEW 2017（64ビット）でサポートされているモジュールおよびツールキットをインストールするには、LabVIEWプラットフォームメディアを使用します。Windows（64ビット版）でLabVIEW（64ビット版）を実行すると、32ビットのオペレーティングシステムまたは32ビットのアプリケーションよりも大きな容量のメモリを使用できます。LabVIEW（64ビット）は英語でのみご利用いただけます。
LabVIEW 2017（64ビット）と互換性のあるドライバの情報については、NIのウェブサイトを参照してください。GPIBデバイスでは、Windows用NI-488.2 2.6以降を使用する必要があります。LabVIEW（64ビット）との互換性については、各ハードウェアのドキュメントを参照してください。
LabVIEW 2017（64ビット）は、いくつかのモジュールおよびツールキットをサポートしています。以下の表は、LabVIEW（32ビット）とLabVIEW（64ビット）でサポートされているモジュールとツールキットを比較したものです。
|製品
|LabVIEW 2017（32ビット）
|LabVIEW 2017（64ビット）
|Advanced Signal Processingツールキット
|
✓
|
—
|Control Design and Simulationモジュール
|
✓
|
✓1
|Database Connectivityツールキット
|
✓
|
—
|DataFinderツールキット
|
✓
|
—
|Datalogging and Supervisory Controlモジュール
|
✓
|
—
|Desktop Execution Trace - Window用ツールキット
|
✓
|
✓
|Digital Filter Designツールキット
|
✓
|
—
|FPGAモジュール
|
✓
|
—
|MathScript RTモジュール
|
✓
|
✓2
|Report Generationツールキット - Microsoft Office用
|
✓
|
✓
|Real-Timeモジュール
|
✓
|
—
|Roboticsモジュール
|
✓
|
—
|SoftMotionモジュール
|
✓
|
—
|Statechartモジュール
|
✓
|
—
|Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
|
✓
|
✓
|Unit Test Frameworkツールキット
|
✓
|
✓
|VI Analyzerツールキット
|
✓
|
✓
|Vision Developmentモジュール
|
✓
|
✓
|1 Control Design and Simulationモジュール（64ビット）は、システム同定VI、System Identification Assistant、Control Design Assistant、およびリアルタイムターゲットをサポートしていません。
2 The MathScript RT Module（64ビット）は、MathScript RTモジュール関数のライブラリクラスをサポートしていません。
32ビットおよび64ビットによるサポート、システム要件、インストール手順、およびアクティブ化の詳細については、各製品のReadmeを参照してください。上の表に記載されていない製品の情報については、それらの製品のユーザドキュメントを参照してください。
ソフトウェアとドキュメントの既知の問題のリストはオンラインで参照できます。LabVIEW 2017の既知の問題の最新リストについては、NIのウェブサイトを参照してください。
以下は、LabVIEW 2017で修正された一部の問題のIDとタイトルです。このリストは、LabVIEWの現行バージョンで修正された問題をすべて網羅しているわけではありません。バグIDがわかっている場合は、この一覧で修正状況を確認できます。
|ID
|修正された問題
|404983
|Dynamic load of LabVIEW Class fails when built into a DLL.
|522606
|Error Ring does not adhere to dataflow in an executable or in a VI with debugging disabled.
|524160
|Updated Timed Loop Mode example VI to better display custom phase and show correct value for period in context help.
|567353
|When an XNode output is wired to the Loop count of a Parallel For Loop the VI breaks.
|571901
|Using the BD Get Image Scaled method crashes LV 2014 and 2015 if the depth of the image is 1.
|572024
|Built applications hang in some instances when calling Quit LabVIEW.
|584378
|LabVIEW has the potential to crash when simultaneously setting multiple variant attributes to empty variant constants.
|588140
|Insert of Compound Arithmetic node on wire can result in undesirable configuration.
|590370
|Levenberg-Marquardt algorithm has poor convergence in some cases.
|591709
|Calling Format Value on improper value can result in crash.
|592088
|Improper updates of library members when using Actor Framework Message Maker.
|594760
|Example "Extract number with match pattern" gives incorrect output.
|595178
|Certain examples show incorrect title bars on the Project Window.
|595814
|The unflatten from String primitive can take several minutes to return when given malformed input strings.
|595815
|DataSocket Read VI crashes LabVIEW when calling certain IP addresses.
|596804
|Re-registering a dynamic event can cause subscribing event frames to behave improperly.
|597858
|File permissions error when saving a LabVIEW file to a Windows Server from Windows 10.
|598986
|Scrollbar does not properly respond to clicks on string constant.
|599478
|LabVIEW may not update classes on Real-Time targets after changing the inplaceness of a connector pane terminal for a VI within those classes.
|601256
|Error message when replacing existing channel endpoint with an invalid configuration is not clear.
|601764
|Local variables can be created from channel wires.
|601807
|Resizing a "Register for Events" Node Crashes LabVIEW.
|602230
|Connecting conflicting channel types does not always break the wire.
|602973
|In some cases, using the Min/Max function on array of single precision floating point numbers can cause a VI to fail to compile.
|603092
|Rearranging tabs in tab control can cause a crash.
|603391
|Incorrect Out of Memory dialog when using "Active Plot" property node in 64-bit LabVIEW.
|603562
|Using dynamically dispatched VIs with unwired input terminals can, in some cases, cause crashes.
|603576
|Channels carrying typedefs/classes create crosslinks when users duplicate projects.
|603854
|QMH project template contains a potential race condition.
|605231
|Attempting to abort a VI may not always cause the VI to abort.
|606365
|Dragging a control or indicator to the edge of the block diagram can cause duplication of the front panel object.
|606847
|Dynamic Dispatch VIs break when the class wire is passed through a shift register in specific cases.
|607685
|Cast Unit Bases does not correctly remove units from output.
|609835
|Actor Framework debug traces do not occur on Real-Time targets.
|611532
|Selecting "Use Default if Unwired" on an output tunnel with a LabVIEW class data type will cause a broken VI with no errors.
|611810
|Saving a VI containing a "Lookup Channel Probe" node for LabVIEW version 2015 and earlier can result in failure to open the saved VI.
|611838
|The abort behavior of the Accumulator Tag channel wire does not match that of other implementations.
|612501
|Interpolate 2D Scattered VI will return an incorrect value for specific size input values.
|615195
|Collapsing "Variant Attribute Get / Replace" border node on In Place Element Structure causes LabVIEW to crash.
|615288
|Previous versions of LabVIEW are unable to open dynamic classes saved using "Save for Previous Version" in 2016.
|616848
|Using Quick Drop to add a Custom Control Template to a VI's Front Panel crashes LabVIEW.
|617119
|Pressing Abort during project creation then creating another project causes LabVIEW to crash in some cases.
|617504
|Dragging the front panel icon of a VI onto the block diagram of another VI will undo the last edit of the dragged VI in some cases.
|617917
|Possible crash when loading particular classes.
|624304
|Actors that return an error from Pre Launch Init also send a Last Ack containing the same error.
|624957
|Possible memory corruption when opening invalid file.
|627716
|Opening a project with "Messenger Channels" causes a search for Wrapper.lvclass.
|627910
|Large projects may have extended save times.
LabVIEW 2017の詳細については、『LabVIEWヘルプ』を参照してください。『LabVIEWヘルプ』には、LabVIEWでヘルプ→LabVIEWヘルプを選択することでアクセスできます。
以下の一覧は、『LabVIEWヘルプ』、『LabVIEWアップグレードノート』に記載されていないLabVIEWの変更点です。
LabVIEWからヘルプ→サンプルを検索を選択して、NI サンプルファインダを起動します。サンプルVIを編集してアプリケーションで使用したり、1つまたは複数のサンプルVIのコードをコピーしてVIに貼り付けて使用したりできます。
コマンドライン引数を使用してインストーラのユーザインタフェースおよびダイアログボックスの一部またはすべてを非表示にすることにより、ほとんどのNI製品のインストールを自動化できます。
インストールしようとしているNI製品でMicrosoft .NET 4.6.2が使用されている場合は、NIソフトウェアがインストールされる前に.NETインストーラが実行され、NIソフトウェアのインストールが開始する前にマシンの再起動が必要になることがあります。.NETによる再起動を回避するには、NIソフトウェアをインストールする前に別途.NET 4.6.2をインストールしてください。
NI製品のインストールの自動化の詳細については、以下の技術サポートデータベース記事を参照してください。
Windowsオペレーティングシステムの最新バージョンであるMicrosoft Windows 10では、以前のバージョンと比べて機能が大幅に変更されています。Windows 10には、新機能が追加されているほか、Windows 7とWindows 8からの機能も統合されています。NIのWindows 10サポートについては、ni.com/windows10を参照してください。
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1にインストールすると、LabVIEW、Measurement & Automation Explorer（NI MAX）、およびNI 起動ツールなどのNIアプリケーションソフトウェア製品へのショートカットを含む新しいタイルがアプリ画面に表示されます。Windows 8.1におけるNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows8を参照してください。
