NI Student Edition Software Suite Readme

This file contains important information about the NI Student Edition software and is organized into the following sections:

Installing, Evaluating, and Activating NI Student Edition Software



64-bit Versions of NI LabVIEW and NI Vision



LabVIEW MathScript RT Module for OS X or Linux



Product Security and Critical Updates



Automating the Installation of NI Products



Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10



Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1



Readmes for Products in the NI Student Edition Software Suite

Install modules and toolkits from the NI Student Edition Software Suite to ensure compatibility with the version of LabVIEW included in this release.

Installing, Evaluating, and Activating NI Student Edition Software

Complete the following steps to install products on the NI Student Edition Software Suite DVD:

Insert the NI Student Edition Software Suite DVD 1. Select the products you want to install. Select Install to minimize your interaction during installation. Enter the serial number or leave the field blank for a temporary trial. Locate the serial number on the Certificate of Ownership, the product packing slip, or the shipping label, depending on your purchase. Begin installation and follow the instructions on your screen. Depending on the products you selected for installation, you may be prompted to insert DVD 2. Activate when prompted.

Save the media in order to modify or repair your installation, or to distribute NI software with your custom-built installers.

Additional software is available to you at ni.com/academic/download. Refer to the NI Student Edition printed documentation for additional activation instructions. For a complete list of modules and toolkits available with NI Student Edition, visit ni.com/labviewse/compare.

64-bit Versions of NI LabVIEW and NI Vision

64-bit versions of NI LabVIEW and NI Vision software are available for download or upon request. To request copies of these software packages, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code lv64bit.

LabVIEW MathScript RT Module for OS X or Linux

To request a version that runs on OS X or Linux, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code ASLMathScript.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Readmes for Products in the NI Student Edition Software Suite

Refer to the following readmes for information about each product in the NI Student Edition Software Suite, including installation, activation, known issues, and bug fixes. For information about NI Device Drivers, refer to the readme on the NI Device Drivers media or visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIDeviceDrivers.

