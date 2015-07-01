LabWindows™/CVI™ 2017 Real-Time Module for Windows Readme

May 2017

This file contains important information about the release of the LabWindows/CVI 2017 Real-Time Module, including installation instructions and known issues. For more information about LabWindows/CVI, refer to the LabWindows/CVI Readme or to the LabWindows/CVI Release Notes.

Contents

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Activating the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module

Product Security and Critical Updates

Hardware Libraries Supported in Real-Time Applications

Behavior Changes in LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module

Behavior Changes Introduced in LabWindows/CVI 2013 Real-Time Module SP1

Behavior Changes Introduced in LabWindows/CVI 2013 Real-Time Module

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Legal Information

System Requirements

To install the LabWindows/CVI 2017 Real-Time Module, you must have LabWindows/CVI 2017 installed on your computer.

Installing the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module

Before Installation

When installing LabWindows/CVI, the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module, and NI Device Drivers, install device drivers after the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module. If you install all of these products at the same time using the LabWindows/CVI Platform DVD, the products are installed in the correct order. If you install the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module on a computer that already has device drivers installed, reinstall the device driver software to ensure that real-time support is installed for the device drivers you selected.

You must have administrator privileges to install the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module.

Running the Installation

You can install all of your LabWindows/CVI products—including the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module—using the LabWindows/CVI Platform DVD. You can find installation and activation instructions for the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module in the LabWindows/CVI Release Notes document, which is available in your LabWindows/CVI software kit.

National Instruments posts information about critical updates and security notifications on ni.com . Visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code updates to access this information.

Activating the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module

If you have a serial number for the product you want to install, enter the number during installation when you are prompted. You also can activate after installation by clicking Activate Products in the License Status dialog box that appears when you launch LabWindows/CVI.

For more information about finding serial numbers, refer to ni.com/info and enter SerialNumbers_en as the Info Code.

and enter as the Info Code. For more information about activation, refer to the Activating Your Software topic in the LabWindows/CVI Help.

If you are unable to activate the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module, refer to the NI License Activation Web page at ni.com/activate.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Hardware Libraries Supported in Real-Time Applications

The following hardware libraries are supported in real-time (RT) applications:

VISA Library

RS-232 Library

NI-DAQmx Library

Traditional NI-DAQ Library

NI-DMM

NI-Scope

NI-FGEN

NI-Switch

NI-HSDIO

NI-CAN

You must install the appropriate driver for any hardware library that you use in an RT application.

Note Additional driver support might have been added since this product was released. Contact National Instruments for an up-to-date list of supported drivers.

Behavior Changes in LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module

Refer to the following sections for behavior changes.

Behavior Changes Introduced in LabWindows/CVI 2013 Real-Time Module SP1

This version of LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module includes the Real-Time Trace Viewer, which was formerly a separate toolkit (Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit). In LabWindows/CVI, select Tools»Real-Time Trace Viewer to display the Real-Time Trace Viewer.

Behavior Changes Introduced in LabWindows/CVI 2013 Real-Time Module

You cannot use the LabWindows/CVI 2013 Run-Time Engine for Real-Time if you are debugging an RT application from an earlier version of the LabWindows/CVI environment. Instead you must downgrade the LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine for Real-Time to an earlier version that is compatible with the version of the environment you are using.

Known Issues

Refer to the LabWindows/CVI Modules and Toolkits Known Issues web page on ni.com for a complete list of known issues in this version of the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module.

Bug Fixes

Refer to the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module Bug Fix Information web page on ni.com for an up-to-date list of bug fixes in this version of the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module.

Refer to the LabWindows/CVI Help, accessible from the Help menu, for information about the LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabWindows/CVI to launch the NI Example Finder. LabWindows/CVI examples are located in the CVI2017\samples\CVI samples\realtime directory. You can modify an example program to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a program that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module Dropped Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

National Instruments LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2015. Versions of LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module that ship after July 1, 2015 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows™/CVI™ cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

374675C-01