Own Test Architecture to Meet Ever-Growing Test Coverage

According to the 2014 Gartner report, Industry Convergence—The Digital Industrial Revolution, “industry convergence represents the most fundamental growth opportunity for organizations.” [4] Test organizations can learn from other industries and pool resources to accelerate innovation. We see increasing technology convergence, such as wireless standards, in IVI and car multimedia systems. Best-in-class automotive companies use proven semiconductor and mobile-industry test architecture. A vendor-agnostic, software-defined automated test architecture offers extreme software or instrumentation and test system flexibility with separate software and hardware layers and two primary, distinct software layers—test management and test development. The test management software layer, or the test executive, separates test responsibilities from the test development software layer. The test executive can execute and deploy test sequences or scenarios and call almost any piece of test code using software such as LabVIEW, C++, or Python, which helps easily unify current and legacy test code into one test sequence. It can also test in parallel and generate results or log to a variety of databases. An out-of-the-box, industry-leading test executive, TestStand, utilizes flexible modular hardware architecture to accommodate a high I/O mix, while PXI has become a dominant player and the fastest-growing modular automated test standard in the world.





Figure 4. Software-Defined Automated Test Architecture

Once you define your standard test architecture, assess available aligning market solutions to keep pace with the ever-changing technology market. For example, to build an RF test rig for IVI validation test, you need multiple radio-, navigation-, multimedia-, and connectivity-testing RF generators. With PXI-based RF instrumentation modularity, as well as third-party signal generation software such as Averna AST-1000, you can develop and manage a flexible IVI RF test rig in a shorter time. Using flexible and modular test architecture, you can incorporate further automation, signal simulation, and cost optimization: Add RF switch modules to support multiple devices under test and use the Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) record-and-playback feature to replicate real-world RF signals acquired in the field.

Figure 5. RF Test Rig System Diagram

Figure 6. RF Test Rig Software and Hardware Components

If you need to add telematics or V2X emergency call (eCall) test requirements, you can incorporate a base station emulator such as NOFFZ sUTP 5017 BSE into the test rig, as shown in the figure below.

Figure 7. Telematics Test Rig System Diagram

Because you own the test architecture, you can customize the test system according to your requirements, and you can quickly meet basic test specifications because the ecosystem is tied to the software-defined automated test architecture. You should be able to meet the following specifications for testing IVI or car multimedia systems based on the NI PXI platform, which includes the software-defined automated test architecture.

Test Components Specifications Radio* AM/FM, DAB/DAB+/DMB, DRM, HD Radio (IBOC), RDS/RDBS (1 Channel or 3 Channels), TMC-RDS, SiriusXM Navigation* BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS Video* ATSC, CMMB, DTMB, DVB-T, DVB-T2, ISDB-T Connectivity/Cellular* Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, WCDMA, LTE, 5G NR Record and Playback* Capture Real-World RF Spectra like GNSS and Radio Audio Distortion (THD, SINAD, IMD), Octave, Level, Quality Base Station Emulation** MIMO, Handover for LTE and Cat 16, GSM, WCDMA, eCall

*Provided by Averna AST-1000 and RF Studio

**Provided by NOFFZ sUTP 5017



Figure 8. NI PXI Platform IVI and Telematics Test Specifications

An NI automated test ecosystem spans not only RF test but also audio, video, automotive bus, NFC and wireless charging, machine vision, and motion control to meet evolving test requirements and automation needs.

Even if you need to completely outsource tester development, you can confidently manage the test system because it’s based on your own test architecture. The test architecture becomes a guiding principle or common language between your test organization and system integration partner, clarifying who owns which portion or layer from initial development through tester life-cycle management.

Figure 9. This Harman automotive infotainment production tester uses NOFFZ products based on NI software-defined test architecture.