Add Days of Production to Your Manufacturing Operation

Condition Monitoring for Industrial Manufacturing
Remote sites, harsh environments, and small maintenance teams challenge production uptime. Online condition monitoring technologies help engineers find, diagnose, and prioritize problems from manufacturing lines across the whole company.
Monitoring critical equipment for signs of failure adds days of production to your facilities, but not every asset has an off-the-shelf monitoring solution. You can use the NI platform to measure any feature from any industrial asset. With prebuilt analysis functions in the Sound and Vibration Toolkit for LabVIEW, you can find prefailure signatures in reciprocating machines, sag mills, presses, rollers, and any other unique asset in operation. Download the evaluation software to see how LabVIEW and the Sound and Vibration Toolkit can help you keep your plant running with a custom monitoring and analysis system.
Remote diagnostics help maintenance teams decide where to deploy valuable resources like subject matter experts, troubleshooting equipment, and spares.
The smart pump demo combines data acquisition, analytics, edge computing, and maintenance software to show how to improve reliability while lowering maintenance costs.
NI condition monitoring technologies can connect to any sensor and take any measurement. Sense the smallest changes to identify important common equipment failure modes.
China Steel facilities saved five weeks of production time and over NT$350 million by using in-house expertise and the NI platform to detect unclear failure modes.
