Test Tomorrow's Vehicles Today

End-of-Line Test
End-of-line tests are critical to ensure passenger safety in the era of smarter vehicles. You need a flexible test solution to ensure extensive test coverage and high test throughput with a low total cost of ownership.
Smart vehicles are creating an inflection point in automated test as once disparate technologies continue to converge, and test organizations need to ensure the quality of these vehicles at increasingly lower costs. To test their smart vehicles, organizations are transitioning from rack-and-stack box instruments and closed-architecture automated test equipment (ATE) systems to smarter test systems that scale with escalating requirements. This helps them continually shorten time to market and drive down cost. Built on the open platform of modular hardware and flexible software, NI’s approach to automated test empowers organizations to build smarter automotive end-of-line test systems for ECU, V2X, ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment, wireless networks, and body electronics.
PXI instrumentation designed by NI offers these advantages: instruments for any application, performance and quality of measurement, choice of software architectures, and production unit verification.
Companies around the world have relied on NI products and services to build sophisticated automated test and measurement systems. Download the automated test product brochure to learn more about NI tools.
Continental used the NI platform to build a custom end-of-line test system that meets their immediate test needs and can grow for future applications.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
This practical guide helps you design systems and offers best practices for automated test ranging from component selection to maintenance and deployment strategies.
