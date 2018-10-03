How Do I Host Data Visualizations in the SystemLink™ Cloud?

Take your data visualizations and operational dashboards to the cloud with an NI-hosted service.

SystemLink Cloud for Data Visualization

Developing distributed applications typically requires the configuration and management of web server and database infrastructure. NI is removing this obstacle to solution delivery with the SystemLink Cloud for data visualization. It’s a hosted service in a secure, scalable cloud-computing environment. SystemLink Cloud enables development teams to use the configuration-based SystemLink Dashboard Builder and integrates with the LabVIEW NXG Web Module.

SystemLink Cloud CAPABILITIES

Visualize Engineering Data

Quickly visualize engineering data from remote systems through drag-and-drop, web-based dashboards with bidirectional communication between the cloud-hosted server and connected test and measurement nodes.

Host LabVIEW NXG WebVI Interfaces

Create custom web interfaces with the LabVIEW NXG Web Module and quickly deploy applications in the cloud for stakeholders to access through a web browser or mobile device.

Use Intuitive, High-Performance Data Services

Send monitoring and messaging data to the SystemLink Cloud service using the same LabVIEW and Web Service APIs used for solutions based on SystemLink Server technology.