As vice president of sales for NI’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Joseph Soo is responsible for driving revenue growth and leading the sales and support teams throughout China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Prior to joining NI in 2019, Soo worked for 16 years at Rohde & Schwarz, where his career spanned key divisions of the company, including engineering, sales, and general management. As vice president of sales and marketing, Soo played a pivotal role as the company underwent a major transformation to align itself with the test and measurement industry. Between 2011 and 2016, he was also with EXFO, helping to expand its reach across APAC.

Soo has significant experience in the test industry and knowledge of the geo-economic conditions within the APAC market that impact 5G, aerospace and defense, broadcasting, and cybersecurity.

Soo holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota.