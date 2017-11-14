NI Announces Industry’s First PXI Chassis With 58 W of Power and Cooling per Slot

The new chassis is also NI’s quietest PXI Express chassis in its 38 W cooling profile mode



AUSTIN, Texas – November 14, 2017 – NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of platform-based systems that enable engineers and scientists to solve the world’s greatest engineering challenges, announced today the PXIe-1095 chassis, the industry’s first PXI Chassis with 58 W of dedicated power and cooling per slot. This represents a 50 percent increase in power and cooling per slot compared to previously released NI PXI Express chassis. In addition to higher power, the new chassis also features a significant reduction in fan noise in its 38 W cooling profile mode, delivering a 13 dB improvement compared to the previously released PXIe-1085 chassis and making it NI’s quietest PXI Express chassis.



“With 58 W of power and cooling in every slot of our newest chassis, we can continue to expand the PXI platform to serve even the most challenging instrumentation needs of our customers,” said Steve Warntjes, vice president of R&D, modular instruments at NI. “This new chassis will not only provide more power and cooling for power-hungry FPGA processing applications, but also provide higher power budgets for future PXI modules.”



In addition to providing higher power and lower fan noise, the 18-slot PXIe-1095 chassis offers two hot-swappable, redundant 1,200 W power supplies for high-availability applications. Using PCI Express Gen 3 technology, the new chassis features 24 GB/s of system bandwidth for high-throughput peer-to-peer or peer-to-disk data transfer applications. Furthermore, the chassis offers an optional timing and synchronization upgrade that includes a built-in OCXO for increased clock accuracy and external clock and trigger routing. Finally, like all NI PXI Chassis, the PXIe-1095 includes software resources for monitoring system health data such as temperature and fan speed.



The PXIe-1095 is an important part of the NI ecosystem that engineers can use to build smarter test systems. These test systems benefit from more than 600 PXI products ranging from DC to mmWave and feature high-throughput data movement using PCI Express bus interfaces and sub-nanosecond synchronization with integrated timing and triggering. Supported by a vibrant ecosystem of partners, add-on IP and applications engineers, the NI platform helps dramatically lower the cost of test, reduce time to market and future-proof testers for tomorrow’s challenging requirements.



