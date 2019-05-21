NI Modernizes Teaching Solution With Updates to NI ELVIS III

Improvements help students learn through a project-based learning approach with associated curriculum designed to easily integrate into all facets of an engineering program.

AUSTIN, Texas – May 21, 2019 – NIWeek – NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of platform-based systems that enable engineers and scientists to solve the world’s greatest engineering challenges, today announced updates to its university-level teaching solution, the NI Educational Laboratory Virtual Instrumentation Suite (NI ELVIS) III. The new application boards and upgraded software for NI ELVIS III provide a modernized, simpler interface for students to take measurements using industry-standard hardware even faster. With the four new elements of NI ELVIS III, engineering educators can:

Teach measurements and the Internet of Things (IoT) with the new NI Automated Measurements Board

Troubleshoot and instrument projects – no installation required with completely online, mobile-optimized instrumentation

Teach controls using the power of The MathWorks, Inc. Simulink ® software and the Quanser Controls Board for NI ELVIS III

Teach analog and microelectronics with the new Texas Instruments (TI) Analog Electronics Board (available later this summer)

Expansion into the areas of automated measurement and analog electronics in prebuilt hardware and curriculum is critical to the completeness of the NI ELVIS ecosystem. Coupled with software updates and add-ons meant to further modernize the mobile user experience and reduce the barrier to entry for courses, NI ELVIS III sits poised to transform what it means to complete a lab.

“Bringing together industry leaders for academic solutions can help bridge the gap between the desired skills in industry and the concepts presented to students in the classroom,” said Doug Phillips, university program marketing director at Texas Instruments. “Pairing TI’s leadership in semiconductor technology with NI’s expertise in test and measurement in NI ELVIS III equips students with the technical skills they need to deliver the innovations of the future.”

Dave Wilson, NI vice president of Academic Marketing, said, “Today's students are now digital natives, and they expect their learning environment to represent the world they live in and the future they will be recruited to work in. You can't teach the future with labs of the past, and schools that use a holistic solution like NI ELVIS III to attract and retain the best and brightest students allow departments to stay ahead of leading industry trends, ultimately accelerating discovery in the world of engineering.”

Combined with Multisim and LabVIEW, NI ELVIS III provides the most versatile, complete teaching solution, so engineering students are equipped with the skills they need for productivity, innovation and discovery in their future careers.

Find more information about NI's teaching solution, including NI ELVIS III, at ni.com/elvis.