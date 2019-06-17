Board of Directors

Michael E. McGrath - Chairman, Director since May 2014; Former Chief Executive Officer of i2 Technologies and Pittiglio Rabin Todd & McGrath, Business Strategy Consultant.

Mr. McGrath is a highly experienced executive, entrepreneur and bestselling author dealing with decision making techniques and processes. He is a frequent featured guest on business television segments and his advice has appeared in many publications. He served as a director of i2 Technologies, a supply chain management and software services company, from September 2004 to May 2008, and as its CEO and President from February 2005 to July 2007. He served on the board of directors of Entrust, Inc., from February 2007, and as Chairman of the Board starting in November 2008, until the company was sold in July 2009. He served as executive chairman of the board of The Thomas Group from February 2008 to March 2012, and as acting CEO for a period of time. The Thomas Group filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2012. He also served on the board of Sensable Technologies from 2000 until 2009 and served on the board of Revolution Analytics from 2014 until 2015. He was a founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Pittiglio Rabin Todd & McGrath, a management consulting firm, for 28 years, retiring from the firm in July 2004. Mr. McGrath is the author of Product Strategy for High-Technology Companies, Next Generation Product Development, Business Decisions, and other books. Mr. McGrath received his bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Boston College, and his master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Alexander M. Davern - Director since January 2017; Chief Executive Officer of NI.

Mr. Davern joined NI in February 1994 and has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since January 2017. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from October 2010 to December 2016. Mr. Davern served as NI’s Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, IT and Manufacturing Operations and Treasurer from December 2002 to October 2010; as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from December 1997 to December 2002; as Acting Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from July 1997 to December 1997; and as Corporate Controller and International Controller. Prior to joining NI, Mr. Davern worked both in Europe and in the United States for the international accounting firm of Price Waterhouse, LLP. Mr. Davern received his bachelor’s degree in Commerce and a diploma in professional accounting from University College in Dublin, Ireland. Mr. Davern is a director of Cirrus Logic, Inc., a publicly traded company.

Jeffrey L. Kodosky - Director since 1976; Fellow of NI.

Mr. Kodosky co-founded NI in 1976. He was appointed Vice President of NI in 1978 and served as Vice President, Research and Development from 1980 to 2000. Since 2000, he has held the position of Business and Technology Fellow. Prior to 1976, he was employed at Applied Research Laboratories (“ARL”), at the University of Texas at Austin (“UT Austin”). Mr. Kodosky received his bachelor’s degree in Physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Charles J. Roesslein - Director since July 2000; Former Chief Executive Officer of Austin Tele-Services, LLC.

Mr. Roesslein was the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Austin Tele-Services, LLC, which is in the secondary market for telecom and IT assets, from 2004 until 2016 when his interests were sold. During 2000, Mr. Roesslein served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of Prodigy Communications Corporation, an internet service provider. He served as President of SBC-CATV, a cable television service provider, from 1999 until 2000, and as President of SBC Technology Resources, the applied research division of SBC Communications Inc., from 1997 until 1999. Prior to 1997, Mr. Roesslein served in executive officer positions with SBC Communications, Inc. and Southwestern Bell. Mr. Roesslein holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a master’s degree in Finance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Mr. Roesslein is currently a director of Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., a publicly traded company.

Duy-Loan T. Le - Director since September 2002; Former Senior Fellow of Texas Instruments, Inc.

Ms. Le retired in July 2017 from Texas Instruments Inc. (“TI”), one of the leading semiconductor companies in the world. Ms. Le was elected Senior Fellow in 2002 and is the only woman in TI’s history elected to this highest Fellow rank. She has held various leadership positions at TI, including Advanced Technology Ramp Manager for the Embedded Processing Division and worldwide project manager for the Memory Division. While at TI, Ms. Le has led all aspects of execution for advanced technology nodes, including silica technology development, design, assembly and test, productization, qualification, release to market, high volume ramp, and quality and reliability assurance. She has experience opening international offices and developing engineering talent for the TI business. Ms. Le has been awarded 24 patents. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin (“UT Austin”) and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston. Ms. Le is currently a director of Ballard Power Systems and CREE, Inc., publicly traded companies.

Gerhard P. Fettweis, PhD. - Director since March 2016; Vodafone Chair Professor at the Technical University of Dresden.

Since September 1994, Dr. Fettweis has served as the Vodafone Chair Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Technical University of Dresden, where his research focuses on next generation wireless systems. In connection with that role, he has spun-out twelve startup companies from the university. From August 2015 to February 2016, he served as a visiting professor at the University of California at Berkeley and as a senior researcher at the International Computer Science Institute. Dr. Fettweis is a member of the German National Academy of Science and Engineering and a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (“IEEE”). He has received numerous awards recognizing his contributions in the field of electrical engineering. Dr. Fettweis has authored or co-authored two books and is listed as an inventor on over thirty issued patents. Dr. Fettweis received his Dipl.-Ing. in Electrical Engineering in 1986 and his PhD in Electrical Engineering in 1990, each from Aachen University of Technology.

James E. Cashman, III - Director since March 2019; Board Chairman of ANSYS, Inc; Former President and Chief Executive Officer of ANSYS, Inc.

Mr. Cashman is Chairman of ANSYS Inc, an engineering simulation software company. Prior to becoming Chairman of ANSYS in January 2017, Mr. Cashman was the Chief Executive Officer and a director of ANSYS from February 2000 through December 2016. Prior to his general management role with ANSYS, Mr. Cashman served as Senior Vice President of Operations of ANSYS from September 1997 to April 1999. He also served from 1995 to 1997 as Vice President of Marketing and International Operations at PAR Technology Corporation, a computer software and hardware company, and from 1992 to 1994 he was Vice President of Product Development and Marketing at Metaphase Technology, Inc., a product data management company, which was a joint venture of Structural Dynamics Research Corporation and Control Data Systems. From 1976 to 1992 he worked in various sales and technical positions at Structural Dynamics Research Corporation, a computer-aided design company. Mr. Cashman holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a master's degree in Business Administration, both from the University of Cincinnati.

Liam K. Griffin - Director since March 2019; President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Mr. Griffin is President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer and to the board of directors of Skyworks in May 2016, he had served as President of Skyworks since May 2014. Mr. Griffin also served in the following positions at Skyworks: from November 2012 to May 2014, as Executive Vice President and Corporate General Manager, from May 2011 to November 2012, as Executive Vice President, High Performance Analog, and from August 2001 to May 2011, as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He also served from 1995 to 2001 as Vice President of North American Sales and then Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Vectron International, a division of Dover Corp. Prior to that, Mr. Griffin was a Marketing Manager at AT&T Microelectronics, Inc. and a Product and Process Engineer at AT&T Network Systems. Mr. Griffin holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and a master's degree in Business Administration from Boston University. He is currently a director of Vicor Corp., a publicly traded company.