Compare NI Semiconductor Test System (STS) Service Programs

You expect NI systems to help you solve some of the most challenging engineering problems; expect the same level of capability in our services. With every STS deployment, NI partners with you to determine the level of service that best meets your application needs and ensures long-term success.
To help you maximize the uptime of your deployed testers, NI offers specialized service programs are designed to meet the critical needs of semiconductor test applications while helping you increase factory efficiency and minimize maintenance. To help you quickly develop and deploy testers, NI provides a variety of options for engineering services, such as test program development, custom operator interface (OI) development, load board development, test cell integration, tester migration, and more.
|Basic Service Program
|Full Service Program
|Custom Service Program
|Description
|Obtain peace of mind through support from STS experts to accompany your in-house maintenance operations. One year of the Basic Service Program is included with every STS.
|Maximize the uptime of your STS with faster turnaround times from NI when hardware fails or you need expert support. The Full Service Program is recommended for most STS applications
|Collaborate with NI on a customized program that may include Basic, Full, or additional entitlements to meet your specific application needs.
|Obtain Basic Support
|Repair Coverage
|Optional
|Access to Software Updates
|Optional
|Access to 8x5 STS Technical Support
|Optional
|System Bring Up
|Optional
|3-5 Business Day Turnaround for Replacement Hardware
|Optional
|Maximize Production Uptime
|24-Hour Turnaround for Replacement Hardware 7 Days a Week
|—
|Optional
|On-Site Maintenance and Troubleshooting
|—
|Optional
|Access to 24x7 STS Technical Support
|—
|—
|Optional
|On-Site Preventive Maintenance
|—
|—
|Optional
|Optimize Tester Performance
|Module Calibration Replacement Services
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|On-Site STS Calibration
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Laboratory Module Calibration
|—
|—
|Optional
|Maximize Efficiency
|STS Training for Technicians and Operators
|Optional
|STS Training for Engineers
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|NI Managed Sparing
|—
|—
|Optional
|On-Site Engineering Support
|—
|—
|Optional
|Achieve Longevity
|Life-Cycle Consulting Services
|—
|—
|Optional
NI restores hardware functionality and includes firmware updates and factory calibration.
NI stocks replacement hardware that will be shipped within 1 business day of the request when a repair is needed. Total turnaround time varies by region. Consult your sales manager for information regarding your region.
NI stocks replacement hardware locally that will be delivered less than 24 hours from the time of the request. Available in select regions. Turnaround times include delivery.
NI offers periodic releases of STS Software Bundles, which provide all the software tools and hardware drivers you need to efficiently develop, debug, and deploy test programs, and to maintain and calibrate STS.
NI performs this service on-site and it is included with the purchase of every new STS configuration at every new location.
NI has the global infrastructure and resources to help you manage a tiered sparing model across your STS installed base. NI can provide flexible service options from a regional inventory of spares that can be shipped the same day to an on-site spares inventory that you can access in minutes.
NI global field engineers provide support during business hours by phone and through email.
NI global field engineers provide support 24 hours a day and 7 days a week by phone and through email.
NI global field engineers provide support at your site. Available in select regions.
NI offers a variety of options for engineering services, such as test program development, custom operator interface (OI) development, load board development, test cell integration, tester migration, and more.
Recommended with Basic Service Program.
Recommended with Full Service Program.
Recommended with On-Site Spares.
NI provides a consultative engagement on the life cycle status of products, recommended updates, and planning related to sustaining engineering.
NI offers an STS Test Engineer Curriculum, a series of three courses, designed to quickly teach semiconductor production test engineers how to develop and debug configuration-based test programs, create custom measurements, and optimize advanced test programs for mixed-signal and RF devices using STS.
NI delivers training for technicians and operators as part of the initial STS delivery, but can be repeated as desired.