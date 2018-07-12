Software Is the Key

LabVIEW NXG is the next generation of LabVIEW. Test smarter with LabVIEW NXG by quickly automating your hardware, customizing tests to your specifications, and easily viewing measurement results from anywhere. We recommend LabVIEW NXG for the following application areas: Measure Physical Systems with Sensors or Actuators Validate or Verify Electronic Designs Develop Production Test Systems Design Wireless Communications Systems