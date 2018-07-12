FEATURED INDUSTRY
Flexible Automotive Testing Solutions
Test engineers face increased system complexity as vehicles advance toward autonomous operation. Learn how NI’s software-defined solutions can scale along with your test requirements.
FEATURED SOFTWARE
Systems Management Software
Végezzen pontos méréseket a lehető legközelebb az érzékelőkhöz a környezeti feltételek széles tartományában az új por- és vízálló FieldDAQ eszközökkel!
FEATURED CONTENT
Aerospace and Defense Test Considerations Guide
Explore best practices to manage business risk and ultimately create a sustainable market advantage.
FEATURED SOFTWARE
Teach Students How to Innovate with NI ELVIS
The all‑new NI ELVIS helps educators teach engineering using project-based learning from the fundamentals through authentic design projects.
NI accelerates engineering success by providing you with an open, software-centric platform that takes advantage of modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem.
The NI ecosystem helps you build innovative systems more efficiently by providing services and support, software add-ons, and solution partners around the globe.
NI offers a combination of productive software, high-quality drivers, and modular hardware that helps you build user-defined solutions.
The NI ecosystem helps you build innovative systems more efficiently by providing services and support, software add-ons, and solution partners around the globe.
|LabVIEW Base
|LabVIEW Full
|LabVIEW Professional
|
|
|
|Title
|Title2
|Title3
|test1
|test2
|test3
|LabVIEW NXG Base
|LabVIEW NXG Full
|LabVIEW NXG Professional
|SELECT
|SELECT
|Requires add-on1
|Test
|SELECT
|SELECT
|Requires add-on1
|Test
|SELECT
|SELECT
|Requires add-on1
|Test
|SELECT
|SELECT
|Requires add-on1
|Test
|SELECT
|SELECT
|Requires add-on1
|Test
|SELECT
|SELECT
|Requires add-on1
|Test
|SELECT
|SELECT
|Requires add-on1
|Test
|SELECT
|SELECT
|Requires add-on1
|Test
Reduced Cost of Test
Overcome Common Test
With Semiconductor Test System (STS), Integrated Device Technology (IDT), was able to test a wide range of device types while maintaining high test throughput and scalability for future performance requirements.
IDT uses the flexibility of the NI Semiconductor Test System to reconfigure and grow its test platforms in parallel with its growing performance needs. This allows IDT to avoid major costly retooling efforts and keep pace with changing test requirements.
The PXI-based NI Semiconductor Test System (STS) combines modular instrumentation and system design software for RF and mixed-signal production test.
TriQuint Semiconductor uses NI PXI instruments and LabVIEW to create an RF power amplifier (PA) test system that improves throughput without sacrificing accuracy or cost.
Although envelope tracking technology optimizes the power-added efficiency (PAE) of the RF power amplifier, it also creates test complexity.
The Semiconductor Test System (STS) provides production-ready test capabilities for RF power amplifiers (PAs), filters, transceivers, and front-end modules.
LabVIEW offers a graphical programming approach that helps you visualize every aspect of your application, including hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging. This visualization makes it simple to integrate measurement hardware from any vendor, represent complex logic on the diagram, develop data analysis algorithms, and design custom engineering user interfaces.