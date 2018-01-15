Kezdőlap Shop Data Acquisition and Control What Are Industrial Controllers?

What Are NI Industrial Controllers?

NI Industrial Controllers are high-performance, fanless devices that offer the highest level of processing power and connectivity for automated image processing, data acquisition, and control applications in extreme environments.

Optimized for Machine Vision

The NI Industrial Controller provides the highest performance for your vision application with the latest Intel Core processors and Xilinx Kintex-7 FPGAs for real-time image processing. And with open camera connectivity you can use your choice of camera vendor for your application.

FPGA Coprocessing

The Industrial Controller's onboard FPGA is ideal for image and signal coprocessing. This technology is particularly useful in applications that require low latency between an image or signal's acquisition and processed result.

Advanced Synchronization

The Industrial Controller suits a wide range of industrial and machine vision applications with support for both the hardware-timed IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN).

Simplified Distributed Measurements

You can build large-scale distributed measurement systems without the need for a complex wiring or synchronization scheme.

