Install NI Software for Your CompactRIO System

CompactRIO is programmed using LabVIEW system design software. Since CompactRIO is a distributed real-time system, it uses the LabVIEW Real-Time Module and, optionally, the LabVIEW FPGA Module. CompactRIO also requires that you install the NI CompactRIO Device Drivers on your development PC to support the various CompactRIO real-time controllers, reconfigurable chassis, and C Series modules. This same installation procedure applies for CompactRIO Single-Board Controllers (sbRIO).
The following software is required for programming a CompactRIO System:
You can install the latest version of each of these software components separately from ni.com then Download your Free Evaluation of LabVIEW or install them from the USB media provided with the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite.
Note: If you are not using the USB media, you should install the software in the order listed above. Note: Before installing software, refer to Preventing Software Compatibility Issues with CompactRIO to ensure that the hardware you use is compatible with the software you plan to install.
