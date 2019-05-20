Screen Data at the Asset

Acquire asset health data 24x7 to catch prefailure indicators that otherwise might be missed by periodic manual routes. The InsightCM application running on the asset prescreens all data, so analysts look at only the data they deem valuable.
Use Continuous Monitoring Systems to connect to any type of sensor in the plant and improve asset health visibility, provide more measurements for cross diagnosis, and automate the process of sensor data collection.
IHS Markit Technology documents Duke Energy's quest to replace 60,000 monthly data collections with remote data collection and monitoring.
InsightCM helps condition monitoring professionals get ahead of unplanned downtime with five key features for remote diagnostics.
NI monitoring devices range from intelligent systems that screen critical assets 24x7 to wireless vibration sensors that sample periodically.
ONLINE SOFTWARE DEMO
NI InsightCM Online Demo
View the cloud installation of a condition monitoring system for remote diagnostics. See live asset health data from four chilled water pumps that are part of the HVAC system at NI headquarters in Austin, Texas.
Hardware Services
Service Program Options
*Vous pouvez prolonger l’accès au support technique en souscrivant un contrat SSP (Standard Service Program) pour vos logiciels.
Explore a wide range of support content, including examples and troubleshooting information.