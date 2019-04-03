A Software-Defined Approach to Rapidly Integrate V2X Use Cases

Just as with previous standards such as Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), there is a true race to convergence. A global standardization carries the enormous potential to transform society. Figure 2 shows how GSM started: Contributors vetted ideas and debated until they defined the standard. And, once set, it became ubiquitous and was designed into ultimately billions of devices. Today, in V2X, and especially in cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), we are at a pivotal moment. Ideas converge and roll into a standard in a short time period. Your opportunity to impact that standard is reaching its peak, so do not miss the window to improve differentiation and compete in the market. However, you need a concrete advantage: How do you explore and prove the viability of your ideas and use cases?

Figure 2. Approaching the Pivotal Moment [1]

The answer is clear: Prototyping. As system complexity increases, you can’t prove viability with simulation—you have to use a testbed, or a prototype. Testbeds are common in the wireless community; a National Science Foundation (NSF) workshop concluded, “Experience shows that the real world often breaks some of the assumptions made in theoretical research, so testbeds are an important tool for evaluation under very realistic operating conditions...development of a testbed that is able to test radical ideas in a complete, working system is crucial.” [2]