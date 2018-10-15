A Smarter Approach to Production ATE

High-Volume Production Test
Production test leaders need a smarter alternative to traditional ATE to meet cost and coverage requirements of increasingly complex RF and mixed-signal ICs.
Chipmakers must deliver more integrated functionality, ensure the highest reliability for mission-critical applications, remain highly cost competitive, and ensure a short time to market to meet tight market windows. Consolidation has left the semiconductor ATE market with fewer suppliers, leading to limited options. We think it's time for a change. For 40 years, NI has helped test and measure the devices of the future. Today, we're one of the fastest growing semi production test suppliers because we believe the smarter test solutions of tomorrow—driven by 5G, IoT, and smart vehicle requirements—are customer-defined not vendor-defined.
Learn more about how you can lower your test cost with a platform-based approach to semiconductor test.
Develop a high-end, scalable, and cost-effective mixed-signal production tester using STS that enables wafer sort and final test for the new generation of image sensors.
NI's approach to semiconductor test gives engineers the ability to meet operational requirements while reducing cost and maintaining flexibility.
Integrated Device Technology used the STS to test an array of device types while maintaining high test throughput and scalability for future performance requirements.
NI Semiconductor Test System
The NI Semiconductor Test System (STS) combines the NI PXI platform with modular instrumentation and system design software to create a test system ready for RF and mixed-signal production test.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.