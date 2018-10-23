Test Tomorrow's Vehicles Today

Smart vehicles are creating an inflection point in automated test as once disparate technologies continue to converge, and test organizations need to ensure the quality of these vehicles at increasingly lower costs. To test their smart vehicles, organizations are transitioning from rack-and-stack box instruments and closed-architecture automated test equipment (ATE) systems to smarter test systems that scale with escalating requirements. This helps them continually shorten time to market and drive down cost. Built on the open platform of modular hardware and flexible software, NI’s approach to automated test empowers organizations to build smarter automotive end-of-line test systems for ECU, V2X, ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment, wireless networks, and body electronics.