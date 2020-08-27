ni.com is experiencing issues with credit card orders placed online via Chrome for all or most EU countries.

VISU DataPlugin

This DataPlugin supports reading/importing of VISU archives written with VISU software. 

The archives contain *.apv, *.rec, *tps, and *.val formatted files. The VISU DataPlugin allows the reading of VISU archives that contain *.apv, *.rec, *tps, and *.val files.

 

Note:
This DataPlugin is available for 32-bit and 64-bit applications.

 

File Extension: *.Apv; *.REC; *.Tps; *.Val
Direction: Read / ---
Last Change: July 15, 2015

 
  
 

 

