This DataPlugin supports reading/importing of VISU archives written with VISU software.
The archives contain *.apv, *.rec, *tps, and *.val formatted files. The VISU DataPlugin allows the reading of VISU archives that contain *.apv, *.rec, *tps, and *.val files.
Note:
This DataPlugin is available for 32-bit and 64-bit applications.
|File Extension:
|*.Apv; *.REC; *.Tps; *.Val
|Direction:
|Read / ---
|Last Change:
|July 15, 2015
|Related Links:
|How to install this DataPlugin (C++)
|Overview DataPlugins / DataPlugins Home Page
|DIAdem Home Page