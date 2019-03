| 0 Ratings |out of 5 | Print

This DataPlugin supports reading/importing of *.001, *.002, ..., formatted files from MACCOR.





Note:

To run this DataPlugin, please manually copy the MacReadDataFileLIB.dll to the c:\Program Files\National Instruments\Shared\USI\DataPlugins\MACCOR\ folder.



File Extension: *.001, *.002, *.003,... Direction: Read / --- Last Change: March 20, 2019 [1.0.07384]